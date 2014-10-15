Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Miguel Gonzalez has not been on vacation, but when he starts Wednesday for the Baltimore Orioles, it will be his first game action in 16 days.

Gonzalez, who will start Game 4 of the American League Championship Series against the Kansas City Royals, has not pitched since Sept. 28, the regular-season finale.

The pressure is squarely on Gonzalez and the Orioles. The Royals posted a 2-1 win Tuesday to take a 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven ALCS.

“It’s been two weeks, but I’ve been preparing myself to stay focused and I’ve had a couple of bullpens and a live (batting practice),” Gonzalez said Tuesday. “So I‘m excited. I‘m excited to go out there and give my team a chance to win a ballgame.”

Gonzalez threw a simulated game Oct. 6, three innings, 50 pitches. He threw a bullpen session Sunday.

“I‘m pretty much ready to go,” he said.

Gonzalez was slated to start Game 4 of the AL Division Series, but the Orioles swept the Detroit Tigers in three games.

“How do we combat that?” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said of Gonzalez’s lengthy layoff. “You can only play so many (simulated) games. They don’t get to this level using things like that as an excuse.”

Gonzalez will be squaring off against Royals left-hander Jason Vargas, who got a no-decision in his lone postseason start during the ALDS against the Los Angeles Angels.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 96-66, first place in American League East; won AL Division Series 3-0 over Detroit Tigers

AMERICAN LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES: Royals 3, Orioles 0

NEXT: American League Championship Series, Game 3, Wednesday -- Orioles (RHP Miguel Gonzalez, first postseason appearance; 10-9, 3.23 ERA regular season) at Royals (LHP Jason Vargas, 0-0, 3.00 ERA postseason; 11-10, 3.71 ERA regular season)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Caleb Joseph, who broke an 0-for-34 skid with a single in Game 2 on Saturday, will start Wednesday in Game 4 after Nick Hundley was behind the plate Tuesday. “The day game-night game (traditional change) doesn’t play at all for me like it does during the season,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “Just looking at some things that we’re trying to not to be at an advantage or disadvantage at. I‘m not going to go into particulars. We’ve had two catchers all year, and we feel good about either one of them being there.”

--DH/OF Nelson Cruz is expected to start in left field Wednesday after against Royals LHP Jason Vargas. Cruz has four home runs and two doubles in 10 hits in 30 at-bats off Vargas. Cruz went 0-for-4 Tuesday, snapping his streak of six consecutive multi-hit games in the playoffs dating to 2012.

--OF/DH Delmon Young likely will be the designated hitter Wednesday, Orioles manager Buck Showalter indicated. Young is 7-for-18 (.389) with no extra-base hits, one walk and five strikeouts against the Royals’ expected starter, LHP Jason Vargas.

--1B Steve Pearce was 0-for-9 through the first two games of the AL Championship Series before Tuesday, when he led off the second inning with a double and scored the only Baltimore run. Royals 3B Mike Moustakas made a lunging catch of Pearce’s line drive in the fourth, robbing him of a hit. “Hits are hard to come by,” Pearce said.

--RHP Kevin Gausman worked 2 2/3 scoreless innings Tuesday, retiring all eight batters he faced. However, he did allow the game-deciding sacrifice fly to Royals DH Billy Butler after entering with runners at the corners and one out in the sixth inning. Gausman, who made 20 starts during the season, has allowed one run and four hits in eight innings in three postseason relief appearances.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s been done before, so it gives you a chance. We’ve won four games before. Obviously, it wasn’t in this situation, but we’ve won four games before. We’ve got to start tomorrow, start in the first inning and get some runs across the board.” -- CF Adam Jones, on the Orioles’ hopes of rallying from a 3-0 hole to win the American League Championship Series. In best-of-seven series, the only baseball team to escape a 3-0 deficit was the 2004 Boston Red Sox in the ALCS against the New York Yankees.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Manny Machado (partially torn ligament in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 27.

--C Matt Wieters (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 17. He began rehabbing his elbow in Atlanta on June 20. He also underwent minor eye surgery (LASIK) Aug. 28. He will be ready for spring training.

--LHP Johan Santana (left shoulder surgery in April 2013, torn Achilles tendon) tore his Achilles tendon June 6 and is done for the year. He did not pitch in the majors this season, and he went on the 15-day disabled list June 2. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 9.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Bud Norris

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

RHP Brad Brach

LHP Andrew Miller

RHP Kevin Gausman

LHP Brian Matusz

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Caleb Joseph

INFIELDERS:

1B Steve Pearce

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Ryan Flaherty

INF Jimmy Paredes

INF Kelly Johnson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Jones

RF Nick Markakis

DH Nelson Cruz

OF David Lough

OF Delmon Young