Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

They’ll rely heavily on power, good starting pitching and strong defense. They showed that in spring training, but the big question is do they have enough of each to make it back to the postseason for a third time in four years.

The Orioles must replace right fielder Nick Markakis, designated hitter Nelson Cruz and left-hander Andrew Miller, who were lost to free agency over the winter. That’s going to be manager Buck Showalter’s biggest challenge, especially considering how quiet this team was with offseason moves.

Still, the Orioles bring back a number of what they call core players, a group that gives them a strong lineup every day despite the loss of Markakis, Cruz and Miller.

“I love the guys that we have, our core guys,” center fielder Adam Jones told The Baltimore Sun. “They always say core, meaning three or four guys. I think we have six, seven or maybe even eight.”

In spring training, though, Showalter gave a peek at how he’ll both fill in for the loss of those players and the way he’ll shift his lineup around to do so.

He used Steve Pearce in the infield and outfield, gave Alejandro De Aza (left field) and Travis Snider lots of time (right field) in their spots and let designated hitter Delmon Young see more action in that role. Showalter will mix and shift and move players throughout the season based on who the Orioles face, trying to get good matchups.

The Orioles led the majors with 211 homers last year and should have plenty of power again. They’ll also get back third baseman Manny Machado, catcher Matt Wieters and first baseman Chris Davis, all of whom have lots of power and missed plenty of time last year. The three never played in a game together in 2014.

Starting pitching is going to be another anchor this year as the Orioles bring back the same group. Right-hander Chris Tillman (13-6, 3.34 ERA) is the Opening Day starter and will be No. 1. They’ve also got left-hander Wei-Yin Chen (16-6, 3.54) and right-handers Miguel Gonzalez (10-9, 3.23) and Bud Norris (15-8, 3.65).

The question is who gets the fifth spot. It looks now like right-hander Ubaldo Jimenez (6-9, 4.81) starts the season there with right-hander Kevin Gausman (7-7, 3.57) in the bullpen or shuttling back and forth from Triple-A Norfolk.

Losing Miller, who was with the team for only two months but quickly became valuable, is going to hurt. However, closer Zach Britton (3-2, 1.65, 37 saves) and his nasty sinker return. Right-hander Darren O‘Day and Tommy Hunter will help in the setup role. Gausman could be used in long relief at times also, like last year.

The return of Machado at third and Wieters behind the plate are going to solidify an already very good defense. Both have won Gold Gloves, and Davis has developed into a strong first baseman. Plus, the Orioles have Gold Glove winners in Jones along with shortstop J.J. Hardy.

The biggest problem early could be injuries and how they affect the Orioles. Hardy (shoulder) and Wieters (elbow tendinitis while recovering from Tommy John surgery) both will start the season on the disabled list. Hardy should return by mid-April and Wieters could miss the entire month.

The Orioles have enough depth to avoid a huge drop-off in talent. Shortstop Everth Cabrera will see a lot of time in place of Hardy. Cabrera, an All-Star with the San Diego Padres, should give the Orioles some badly needed speed at the leadoff spot.

Catcher Caleb Joseph will return to the role he had for the last four months of 2012. His defense was a pleasant surprise, but a late-season slump dropped him to a .207 batting average overall. Still, he hit around .300 for much of spring training this year and can hold the everyday job until Wieters comes back.

Showalter loves good power but thinks that pitching and defense can be the backbone of this team. The Orioles will have plenty of both this season, and if they play like they did in 2014, another trip to the postseason should await them.

“The reason we’ve been competitive the last three years is we’ve pitched better,” he told MLB.com. “If we pitch like we did last year, we’ll have some fun this summer. It’s as simple as that. It’s the constant that allows you to be consistent. That comes along with the defensive part of it. It starts and just about ends with pitching and defense.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

ROOKIE WATCH: RHP Dylan Bundy, 23, could start his highly anticipated career at the major league level this season. Bundy, who is one of the franchise’s most touted prospects, successfully returned from Tommy John surgery late last season and did not show any ill effects. He will start the season in the minors to work on his mechanics and gain strength, but he will likely be part of the Orioles’ bullpen, or possibly even the rotation, at some point this season. Bundy already pitched in two games for the Orioles during the 2012 season and was not overwhelmed by the experience. The next time he arrives in Baltimore, Bundy is expected to help anchor the pitching staff for years to come.

ON THE RISE: OF Alejandro De Aza has the power and speed to find an everyday role with the Orioles this season. The club acquired him in August for RHPs Miguel Chalas and Mark Blackmar. De Aza finished with a slash line of .293/.341/.537, three homers and 10 RBIs in 20 games, helping Baltimore make a run to the American League Championship Series. He will likely start in left field and bat leadoff against right-handed pitchers. De Aza does need to improve defensively, but he could become the perfect complement to center fielder Adam Jones.

BACKSLIDING: LHP Brian Matusz still has an uncertain role in the bullpen. The former starter struggled for parts of last season and has been rumored to be a trade chip by the club. Last season, Matusz was 2-3 with a 3.48 ERA. He has pitched well through most of spring training and has even started a few games as Baltimore was possibly showcasing him to potential suitors. Matusz has made it clear that his goal is to get back into a starting rotation, whether it is with the Orioles or elsewhere.

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chris Tillman was named the Opening Day starter by Orioles manager Buck Showalter and he should once again anchor the rotation. He had a breakout season in 2014, going 13-6 with a 3.34 ERA in a career-high 34 starts and he has embraced a leadership role with the club while growing into a No. 1 pitcher.

--RHP Kevin Gausman has pitched well enough this spring to land one of the five spots in Baltimore’s starting rotation. Last season, Gausman emerged as one of Baltimore’s most reliable pitchers, going 7-7 with a 3.57 ERA in 20 starts. However, Orioles manager Buck Showalter has hinted that Gausman also has the versatility to work out of the bullpen if needed -- something he did effectively last year at times.

--OF David Lough has some lingering back issues and will start the season on the disabled list. He struggled for parts of spring training, going 5-for-27 (.185) before the injury forced him out. Manager Buck Showalter likes Lough’s versatility and defensive skills, and he still should be an option in the outfield.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It means a lot. I think when we’ve got five guys who are capable of doing it, that makes it that much more special. And I think every guy in here thinks the same way. We really do have five guys. There’s only Opening Day, the first game, once and then the rest of the season it’s our best guys going that night. We may be young, but we’re inexperienced.” -- RHP Chris Tillman, talking with the media at spring training on being named the team’s Opening Day starter.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

ROTATION:

1. RHP Chris Tillman

2. LHP Wei-Yin Chen

3. RHP Miguel Gonzalez

4. RHP Bud Norris

5. RHP Ubaldo Jimenez or RHP Kevin Gausman

Simply put, the Orioles have six starters for their five-man rotation. The big question will involve the fifth spot and what the team decides to do about using Jimenez or Gausman. Jimenez (6-9, 4.81) pitched poorly last year after signing a big contract and Gausman (7-7, 3.57) seems one step from breaking through in a big way.

Moving Jimenez and his big contract could be impossible. The veteran pitched much better in spring training, going 2-2 with a 4.84 ERA and showing good control and command. The Orioles can get through the first few weeks without a fifth starter, so it won’t be surprising to see them go with Jimenez and put Gausman in the bullpen or send him to the minors.

The rest of the rotation is solid. Tillman (13-6, 3.34 ERA) and Chen (16-6, 3.54) have gotten better each year, and Norris (15-8, 3.65) posted his best season ever in 2014. Tillman (2.38 ERA), Chen (2.03) pitched well all spring and Gonzalez (5.40) was good at times. Norris (9.40) had some real problems, although the Orioles didn’t seem too worried.

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Brian Matusz or LHP T.J. McFarland

LHP Wesley Wright

RHP Jason Garcia

RHP Brad Brach or RHP Kevin Gausman

Britton took over the closer’s role from Hunter in May, and his sinker made him one of the best in the majors. The left-hander struggled at times, but it’s clear the job is his for a long time.

The Orioles must replace left-hander Andrew Miller, who did a great job in the setup role during the final two months. O‘Day was almost unhittable at times but seemed to tire late in the year. Hunter has the tools but was inconsistent in stretches.

Matusz could be dealt before the season; the team showcased him in the spring. They’d love to find a way to keep Garcia, a Rule V pickup who can throw hard.

LINEUP:

1. SS Everth Cabrera

2. LF Alejandro De Aza

3. 1B Chris Davis

4. CF Adam Jones

5. DH Delmon Young or DH Steve Pearce

6. RF Travis Snider

7. 3B Manny Machado

8. 2B Jonathan Schoop

9. C Caleb Joseph

This lineup is what manager Buck Showalter will use, in some form, during the first few weeks of the season until C Matt Wieters and SS J.J. Hardy return from the disabled list.

Cabrera looked like he might have trouble making the 25-man roster, but Hardy’s injury opened the door for the former Padre, and he’ll give the Orioles some much-needed speed at the leadoff spot. They were last in the majors with only 44 steals in 2014, and the way the Royals manufactured runs in the ALCS -- and the Orioles couldn’t -- led to their four-game sweep.

The Orioles will have plenty of power here, even without Wieters and Hardy, as they led the majors with 211 homers last year. Davis and Jones could combine for 70 or more by themselves, and Wieters will just add to that. Being able to manufacture runs also is helpful because you can’t always wait for the three-run homer. It never came in the ALCS, and that’s why the Orioles went home early. They want to do better in that area this season.

RESERVES:

INF Ryan Flaherty

INF/DH Jimmy Paredes

C Ryan Lavarnway

DH Delmon Young or INF/OF Steve Pearce

Showalter uses his bench on a regular basis. Flaherty can play every position except pitcher and catcher, and he’s so solid on defense that Showalter likes him despite some problems at the plate. Flaherty hit just .221 in the last three seasons, but better offense could earn him more shots at playing time.

Young and Pearce and possibly RF Travis Snider will all rotate in various ways. Showalter likes to match up against various pitchers -- right-handed hitters going against left-handed pitchers and the reverse.

Lavarnway looks to have landed the backup spot behind starting Joseph while Wieters is out. Paredes hit better than .400 throughout spring training and that alone pushed him into contention for a roster spot.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Jimmy Paredes (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. Paredes suffered the injury while lifting weights and last played March 31.

--C Matt Wieters (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He could miss the month of April.

--SS J.J. Hardy (left shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. The Orioles want to give the shoulder, which he hurt diving in late March, time to heal. This doesn’t seem to be a long-term situation, and he should return at some point in April.

--OF David Lough (sore left hamstring, sore back) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. The hamstring problem was the more concerning as of April 1. The back spasms that plagued him at times in spring training were pretty much gone.