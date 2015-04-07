Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

Baltimore didn’t make many changes after winning the American League East and reaching the AL Championship Series last season, but the Orioles made a solid statement in Monday’s 6-2 victory over Tampa Bay, winning their fifth straight season opener.

Right-hander Chris Tillman, who quietly won 29 games in the last two seasons, didn’t allow a hit until the fourth inning, giving up a solo home run to Evan Longoria and little else in six-plus innings of Opening-Day work. Manager Buck Showalter noted that Tillman only struck out four batters but put balls into play that the Orioles could handle, letting his defense do the work for him much of the way.

Right fielder Travis Snider, acquired from the Pirates in January, made an impressive debut, batting fifth and coming through with three hits and two RBIs.

There was production throughout the lineup Monday, with a hit each from the Orioles’ 7-8-9 hitters -- shortstop Ryan Flaherty had a solo home run, second baseman Jonathan Schoop added a hit and catcher Caleb Joseph doubled and scored.

The AL East remains difficult to handicap, with little expectation of any team matching Baltimore’s 96 wins a year ago. But on the road against a sellout crowd Monday, the Orioles took a first step toward being in the thick of things again.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 1-0

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Orioles (LHP Wei-Yin Chen, 16-6, 3.54 ERA in 2014) at Rays (RHP Nathan Karns, 1-1, 4.50 ERA in 2014)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Travis Snider made an impressive debut, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs in his first game since the Orioles acquired him from Pittsburgh. Baltimore didn’t make many big offseason moves, but if Snider can click in the middle of the order -- he batted fifth in Monday’s opener -- he can add pop to an already potent lineup.

--LF Alejandro De Aza caught a break when Chris Archer misplayed his ground ball in the first, but he can take full credit for his two-run home run that gave the Orioles more of a cushion. De Aza struck out three times, but scored twice, serving as a catalyst atop the Baltimore lineup.

--LHP Zach Britton had the confidence of a four-run lead, but pitched well in the ninth inning Monday, striking out two batters. Rene Rivera reached base on one of the strikeouts due to a wild pitch, but Britton closed the door by getting Logan Forsythe to ground out to finish the game.

--DH Delmon Young, starting his second season with the Orioles, had a rough season debut Monday. Young went 0-for-4 at the plate with two strikeouts, leaving three runners on base along the way.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s got great presence -- he knows he’s capable of handling (Opening Day) and I was proud of him,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter on RHP Chris Tillman, who took a shutout into the seventh inning of a 6-2 win against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Jimmy Paredes (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. Paredes was hurt while lifting weights. He might be able to return in April.

--C Matt Wieters (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He could miss the month of April.

--SS J.J. Hardy (left shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. The Orioles want to give the shoulder, which he hurt diving in late March, time to heal. This doesn’t seem to be a long-term situation, and he should return at some point in April.

--OF David Lough (sore left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He might be able to return before the end of April.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Brian Matusz

LHP Wesley Wright

RHP Jason Garcia

RHP Brad Brach

RHP Kevin Gausman

CATCHERS:

Caleb Joseph

Steve Clevenger

Ryan Lavarnway

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS Everth Cabrera

3B Manny Machado

1B/OF Steve Pearce

INF Ryan Flaherty

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Jones

RF Travis Snider

DH/OF Delmon Young