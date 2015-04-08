Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

Baltimore Orioles first baseman Steve Pearce can be a free agent after this season and he might want to think about making Tropicana Field his permanent home. Pearce, who grew up less than an hour from the stadium in Lakeland, Fla., continues to dominate the Tampa Bay Rays on their home field.

He has two homers and three RBIs in the first two games this season and is batting .400 (14-for-35) and has five home runs in the past 11 games at Tropicana Field.

“I really just like to focus on making good swings and doing what I can to help the team win,” Pearce said. “It’s definitely satisfying to get off to a good start, especially after a good spring, but you have to put things in perspective because it’s only two games.”

Pearce value to the team has increased over the last couple of years and no one knows that more than manager Buck Showalter, who is quick to praise his work ethic.

“If you look at everything Steven’s come through in his career he doesn’t take anything for granted,” Showalter said. “That’s a testament to him and he’s really starting to see results.”

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 2-0

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Miguel Gonzalez 10-9, 3.23 ERA in 2014) vs. Rays (RHP Jake Odorizzi 11-13, 4.13 in 2014)

PLAYER NOTES:

--DH Chris Davis went 0-for-3 in his return from a 25-game suspension after testing positive for using amphetamines without a prescription. He struck out once and was hit by a pitch. “It just felt good to get back out there,” Davis said. “I might have been over swinging on pitches early but as the game progressed I took some better swings.”

--RF Travis Snider had an RBI single in the first inning and reached base all four times Tuesday (1-for-1, 3 walks). Snider is batting .800 (4-5) with three RBIs in his first two games with the club after being acquired in a trade from Pittsburgh in January.

--1B Steve Pearce continues to be tough against the Rays. He is batting .400 with five home runs and nine RBIs in his last 11 games at Tropicana Field. He became the 14th player in Orioles history to hit home runs in the first two games of the season.

--LHP Wei-Yin Chen had his shortest start since June 28, 2014, going just 4 1/3 innings and giving up three runs on 96 pitches. “I’ve seen it with Wei-Yin two or three times ... he just doesn’t seem to stay in attack mode,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “He had every chance to get a win.”

--C Steve Clevenger was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday. Clevenger was the odd man out after the Orioles carried three catchers on Opening Day. Clevenger has a minor league option this year, which worked against him in this situation.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We struck early and put some runs on the board. It’s good we did that because things came to a halt and they made a good comeback. It was a typical Rays-O’s game, but we found a way to win, and it’s good to win the close ones.” -- Orioles 1B Steve Pearce after Tuesday’s win over Tampa Bay.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Jimmy Paredes (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. Paredes was hurt while lifting weights. He might be able to return in April.

--C Matt Wieters (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He could miss the month of April.

--SS J.J. Hardy (left shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. The Orioles want to give the shoulder, which he hurt diving in late March, time to heal. This doesn’t seem to be a long-term situation, and he should return at some point in April.

--OF David Lough (sore left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He might be able to return before the end of April.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Brian Matusz

LHP Wesley Wright

RHP Jason Garcia

RHP Brad Brach

RHP Kevin Gausman

CATCHERS:

Caleb Joseph

Ryan Lavarnway

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS Everth Cabrera

3B Manny Machado

1B/OF Steve Pearce

INF Ryan Flaherty

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Jones

RF Travis Snider

DH/OF Delmon Young