Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The Orioles nearly opened their season with a road sweep of Tampa Bay, but early-season control issues -- eight walks in their eight innings Wednesday -- were a big part of Baltimore’s 2-0 loss to the Rays.

Starter Miguel Gonzalez had pitched well for five innings, matching the Rays’ Jake Odorizzi in a scoreless stalemate. But with two outs in the sixth, he walked Evan Longoria and Desmond Jennings, and then reliever Brian Matusz walked Brandon Guyer to load the bases, then Logan Forsythe to bring in the game’s first run.

Baltimore’s control issues were in sharp contrast to the Rays, who saw Odorizzi throw seven strikeouts with a walk, then saw the bullpen fan another six batters against a single walk in relief.

For Gonzalez, early control problems contributed to a 32-pitch first inning, though he settled down nicely, not allowing a hit in his first three-plus innings. Getting to a tired bullpen sooner helped the Rays get their two runs, which was more than enough on a sharp night for their pitching.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 2-1

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Friday -- Blue Jays (LHP Mark Buehrle, 13-10, 3.39 in 2014) at Orioles (RHP Bud Norris, 15-8, 3.65 ERA in 2014)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jason Garcia, a 22-year-old from the Tampa area’s Land O‘Lakes High School, made his major-league debut Wednesday, allowing no hits in a scoreless seventh inning. Garcia, a Rule 5 pick from the Red Sox who hadn’t pitched above Class A ball last year, has impressed manager Buck Showalter this spring.

--LF Alejandro De Aza continues to be a catalyst atop the Orioles lineup, getting two of the team’s three hits in Wednesday’s loss. De Aza is batting .308 after three games, but the team had so little offense in a 2-0 loss there wasn’t anything to move him around once he got on base.

--1B Chris Davis and 3B Manny Machado, key bats at the corners for Baltimore, are both still seeking their first hits of 2014. Davis went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts Wednesday, and Machado -- who made a highlight-reel catch deep at third to throw out a runner, with the help of a review and reversal -- went 0-for-3.

--SS Ryan Flaherty struck out in all three of his at-bats to drop his average to .100.

--RHP Miguel Gonzalez took the loss Wednesday, but pitched well, taking a shutout into the sixth inning and leaving with a scoreless game, only to see LHP Brian Matusz walk his first two batters to bring in the run and tag Gonzalez with the loss. Gonzalez, like most of Baltimore’s staff, just needs to lower their walk totals.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We walked too many people and we struck out too many times. You can kind of throw out some of those outings early. They’ll get better.” -- Orioles manager Buck Showalter, after his team gave up eight walks in their loss to Tampa Bay.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Jimmy Paredes (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. He might be able to return in April.

--C Matt Wieters (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He could miss the month of April.

--SS J.J. Hardy (left shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He should return at some point in April.

--OF David Lough (sore left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He might be able to return before the end of April.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Brian Matusz

LHP Wesley Wright

RHP Jason Garcia

RHP Brad Brach

RHP Kevin Gausman

CATCHERS:

Caleb Joseph

Ryan Lavarnway

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS Everth Cabrera

3B Manny Machado

INF/OF Steve Pearce

INF Ryan Flaherty

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Jones

RF Travis Snider

DH Delmon Young