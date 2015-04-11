Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- The crowd at Baltimore’s home opener gave first baseman Chris Davis a loud ovation as he ran in from center field during Friday’s pre-game ceremonies. This was his first home game since a 25-game suspension (use of Adderall) last September, and the Orioles’ fans appeared in a forgiving mood.

With the loss of designated hitter Nelson Cruz and right fielder Nick Markakis from their lineup, the Orioles need Davis and his big bat this season. They need him to help fill a few large holes that manager Buck Showalter needs to deal with.

Davis is coming off a terrible 2014 season where he hit just .196 with 26 homers and 72 RBIs -- a big drop from 2013 (.286, 53 homers, 138 RBIs). The late-season suspension truly hurt the Orioles in the field and on offense in the playoffs.

But Davis went 2-for-4 in Friday’s home opener. He scored a run and hit the ball well a few times, something that manager Buck Showalter was happy to see.

“He had a couple of good at-bats,” Showalter said. “I thought he was driving the ball to left field. Chris had a lot of quality at-bats. He hit three balls pretty well today.”

This also is the final year of the first baseman’s contract. Davis is one of 11 Orioles who could be testing the free-agent market after 2015.

He is one of the team’s biggest question marks heading into the new season. Which Davis will show up this year? If he can regain his 2013 form it will be a big help to the Orioles.

If not, those cheers Davis received on Friday might turn to boos sooner rather than later.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 2-2

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP Aaron Sanchez, 2-2, 1.09 ERA in 2014) at Orioles (RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, 6-9, 4.81 ERA in 2014)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Adam Jones broke out of his early slump with a 4-for-4 effort. Those four hits matched a career high and included a homer and a double. The Orioles have been struggling at the plate, and Jones was just 1-for-11 in the first three games.

--RHP Bud Norris continues to make the people wonder if there’s anything wrong. He went just 0-3 with a 9.26 ERA in spring training. He struggled again in his first regular-season start on Friday, giving up eight runs on seven hits in just three-plus innings in a 12-5 loss to the Blue Jays. Norris gave up four runs in a 36-pitch first inning. “A little frustrated today, but back to the drawing board and I have to get better,” he said.

--RHP Jason Garcia is working on getting used to the big leagues. The 22-year old Rule V pick made his major league debut in the Tampa Bay series and had his second appearance Friday, giving up a run on two hits in 2 2/3 innings. The Orioles are bringing him along slowly but hope he can give the bullpen help with his strong arm.

--LHP Wesley Wright said after the game that he’s having some pain behind his throwing shoulder. The Orioles will have it examined but no official word on testing yet.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s not what I envisioned. It’s tough to do that here at home and in front of my team. I’ve got to get better.” -- Orioles RHP Bud Norris, after a loss to Toronto on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Wesley Wright (left shoulder) was having pain checked. It might be around the trapezius but there wasn’t any word yet on exactly what’s going to be done.

--3B Jimmy Paredes (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. He might be able to return in April.

--C Matt Wieters (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He could miss the month of April.

--SS J.J. Hardy (left shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He should return at some point in April.

--OF David Lough (sore left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He might be able to return before the end of April.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Brian Matusz

LHP Wesley Wright

RHP Jason Garcia

RHP Brad Brach

RHP Kevin Gausman

CATCHERS:

Caleb Joseph

Ryan Lavarnway

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS Everth Cabrera

3B Manny Machado

INF/OF Steve Pearce

INF Ryan Flaherty

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Jones

RF Travis Snider

DH Delmon Young