Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- Despite a costly botched play Sunday by Travis Snider, Baltimore Orioles manager Buck Showalter remains confident in the right fielder.

Snider misjudged a liner by Toronto second baseman Devon Travis in the third inning of the series finale, costing the Orioles three runs, and the Blue Jays went on to win 10-7.

What made that Snider’s gaffe even more painful is that the Orioles pride themselves on defense, one of the keys to winning the American League East last season.

Baltimore had three Gold Glove winners in 2014, center fielder Adam Jones, shortstop J.J. Hardy and former right fielder Nick Markakis, who is now with the Braves.

“Travis is considered a good outfielder, and today he got a tough read on one ball,” Showalter said. “He’s already made two or three plays. He actually won a game for us defensively in Tampa just about, so just one of those things. He’s a good outfielder.”

Baltimore still has the talent to be a top defensive teams this year.

Third baseman Manny Machado came up with several defensive gems already this season after his 2014 season was cut short because of a knee injury. Hardy has still yet to play a game in the regular season because of a left shoulder strain that forced him onto the disabled list.

The Orioles dropped two of three games against the Blue Jays. Next up for Baltimore is a three-game series against the visiting New York Yankees beginning Monday.

“We look at it as one game at a time,” Snider said. “Series are going to come and go, but if you focus on the day to day, getting better and focusing on what you’ve got to do to win that game, that’s the focus we’re going to take tomorrow, go out there and win the first game and move on to the next.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 3-3

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Michael Pineda, 0-0, 3.00 ERA) at Orioles (LHP Wei-Yin Chen, 0-0, 6.23 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Eddie Gamboa was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Saturday to fill out the 25-man roster after LHP Wesley Wright (strained left trapezius muscle) was placed on the disabled list. Gamboa, a knuckleballer, is expected to be a long-relief option. He is 42-41 with a 3.44 ERA over 183 games in the minors and has not yet appeared in the major leagues.

--LHP Wesley Wright is scheduled to undergo an MRI exam Monday. He was placed on the disabled list Saturday due to a strained left trapezius muscle.

--SS J.J. Hardy. who is on the 15-day disabled list due to a left shoulder strain, could began a rehab assignment with Double-A Bowie starting around Thursday. Manager Buck Showalter is pleased with Hardy’s progress to date.

--2B Jonathan Schoop was a late scratch Sunday in the series finale against Toronto because of a sore left quad. He was available off the bench but did not play. Schoop homered the previous two games, including his first career grand slam Saturday night.

--INF Ryan Flaherty got the start at second base with Jonathan Schoop a late scratch because of a sore left quad. Flaherty went 1-for-3 and was flawless in the field.

--3B Manny Machado snapped an 0-for-15 skid with a single to left in the second inning. He is not showing any lingering effects from past knee surgeries.

--OF David Lough (sore left hamstring) made a rehab appearance for Class A Frederick on Sunday, going 0-for-2 and driving in a run. He could be activated for Monday’s game against the Yankees.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We had a shot at them. We had the tying run at the plate. We just couldn’t get over that hump. It’s like basketball. Sometimes you spend so much energy and concentration trying to get back in a game, (you can’t complete) that next step to get over the hump.” -- Manager Buck Showalter, after the Orioles fell behind by five runs Sunday, pulled within 8-7, then lost 10-7 to the Blue Jays.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Jonathan Schoop (sore left quadriceps) did not play April 12. He is day-to-day.

--LHP Wesley Wright (left trapezius strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 11. He is scheduled to undergo an MRI exam April 13.

--3B Jimmy Paredes (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. He might be able to return in April.

--C Matt Wieters (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He likely will miss the month of April.

--SS J.J. Hardy (left shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He might begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Bowie in mid-April, and he could return before the end of the month.

--OF David Lough (sore left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He made a rehab appearance for Class A Frederick on April 12, and could be activated as soon as April 13.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Jason Garcia

RHP Brad Brach

RHP Kevin Gausman

RHP Eddie Gamboa

CATCHERS:

Caleb Joseph

Ryan Lavarnway

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS Everth Cabrera

3B Manny Machado

INF/OF Steve Pearce

INF Ryan Flaherty

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Jones

RF Travis Snider

DH Delmon Young