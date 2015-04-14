Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

Before Monday’s series opener, Orioles manager Buck Showalter was asked if he felt concerned about third baseman Manny Machado’s slow start.

The question almost seemed to make Showalter laugh. Machado brought a .053 batting average into the game, having started the season 1-for-19, but the skipper insisted his young third baseman will be fine at the plate.

Machado made the skipper look smart a few hours later when he ripped an RBI double to left off New York starter Michael Pineda in the fourth inning and finished Monday’s game 2-for-4 with two runs scored and one RBI in a 6-5 loss.

“He’s hit some balls hard, right at people,” Showalter said earlier. “That type of stuff will come. He had a good spring. Physically, he’s ready.”

Machado’s average moved up to .130 after the two hits, but he certainly didn’t seem worried after the game.

“It’s a long season ahead,” Machado said. “There’s a lot more hits to come, a lot more strikeouts, a lot more baseball to be played. It’s part of the game.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 3-4

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Yankees (LHP CC Sabathia, 0-1, 6.35 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Miguel Gonzalez, 0-1, 1.59 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Adam Jones continued his recent hot streak with a 3-for-4 performance that raised his average to .440. He got a two-run homer that gave the Orioles the lead -- briefly -- in the sixth Monday night and is 10-for-14 on this homestand. “I’ve never asked the why, just live with the results,” Jones said. “I‘m not going to say I‘m doing this or doing that. Just being aggressive and trying to find good pitches to hit.”

--3B Manny Machado got his first extra-base hit of the season Monday night. He lined an RBI double to left off right-hander Michael Pineda in the fourth inning and finished the game 2-for-4, moving his average from .053 to .130.

--LHP Wei-Yin Chen threw six solid innings. He gave up two runs on four hits and left with a 4-2 lead before New York scored four in the seventh to turn the game around. “Overall, I feel pretty great,” he said through an interpreter. “My mechanics, my delivery and my results, everything was good out there.”

--OF David Lough was activated from the disabled list before Monday’s game. The Orioles sent RHP Eddie Gamboa back to Triple-A Norfolk to make room for Lough, who was placed on the disabled list retroactive to March 27 with a left hamstring strain.

--LHP Wesley Wright will miss four-to-six weeks due to shoulder inflammation after having an MRI done Monday. Manager Buck Showalter said after Monday’s game they found some new inflammation that wasn’t there at the pitcher’s physical, so they’re making this move.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You love the ball; I love the ball. (Starter Wei-Yin) Chen threw a great game. It’s just upsetting to come in and not get him the (win) he deserved. Tomorrow’s a new day. Maybe I’ll get another shot to face somebody in that situation again.” -- RHP Tommy Hunter, after giving up a grand slam to Yankees PH Stephen Drew that helped New York rally to beat the Orioles Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Wesley Wright (left trapezius strain, inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 11. He had an MRI April 13, and manager Buck Showalter said afterward he’ll be out four-to-six weeks.

--C Matt Wieters (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is taking batting practice and doing some hitting while he rehabs his elbow in Florida. He likely will miss the month of April.

--2B Jonathan Schoop (sore left quadriceps) did not play April 12. He is day-to-day.

--3B Jimmy Paredes (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. He might be able to return in April.

--SS J.J. Hardy (left shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He might begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Bowie in mid-April, and he could return before the end of the month.

--OF David Lough (sore left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He made a rehab appearance for Class A Frederick on April 12, and could be activated as soon as April 13.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Jason Garcia

RHP Brad Brach

RHP Kevin Gausman

CATCHERS:

Caleb Joseph

Ryan Lavarnway

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS Everth Cabrera

3B Manny Machado

INF/OF Steve Pearce

INF Ryan Flaherty

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Jones

RF Travis Snider

DH Delmon Young

OF David Lough