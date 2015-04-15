Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- When talking about how manager Buck Showalter was going to squeeze six starters into a five-man rotation this season, many experts felt that right-hander Miguel Gonzalez could be the odd man out.

But Gonzalez came into spring training ready to go and has been the team’s best pitcher in the first two weeks. He struck out a career-high 10 batters in Tuesday’s 4-3 victory over the Yankees and has given up just two runs in his first two starts.

“I talked about his offseason,” Showalter said. “He’s probably done as much to be durable since the season ended last year as (anything) you could ask of a player. He’s got a goal to pitch 200 innings this year.”

The better Gonzalez pitches, the stronger the Baltimore starting rotation becomes. Showalter’s team already has right-hander Chris Tillman and left-hander Wei-Yin Chen in front of right-hander Gonzalez, who’s now in the No. 3 spot.

Right-hander Bud Norris is at No. 4 with right-hander Ubaldo Jimenez working in the fifth spot. Gonzalez really could add some punch to an already-consistent rotation if he keeps pitching like this.

Through his first two games, Gonzalez is 1-1 with a 1.42 ERA. He’s struck out 15 with six walks in 12 2/3 innings, numbers that the Orioles like.

Gonzalez pushed to go back out there for the seventh inning in Tuesday’s game and struck out the side to finish his game in style. All he wants is to keep giving the team a good chance to win, and so far the right-hander’s been doing that.

“That’s what we want as starting pitchers,” he said. “We want to go deep in ballgames. I was happy (Showalter) gave me the chance to go out there again and prove that I could do a good job as well.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 4-4

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Nathan Eovaldi, 0-0, 5.06 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Bud Norris, 0-1, 24.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Adam Jones continued his torrid homestand in Tuesday’s game. Jones homered for a third straight game, went 1-for-3 with two RBIs and now is 11-for-17 in the five games the Orioles have played at home since last Friday. Until others become more consistent offensively, the Orioles will be leaning on Jones to help carry their offense even though the numbers don’t mean much to him. “That’s for you to ... decipher,” he said. “Me, I just want the W. (The) W’s are a success for me.”

--RHP Miguel Gonzalez is off to a good start this season. He’s now giving up just two runs in 12 2/3 innings after giving up just one run while striking out a career-best 10 in seven frames during Tuesday’s game with the Yankees. The Orioles’ starting pitching has been spotty at times in the first two weeks, but Gonzalez has been the most consistent so far. “Against the Yankees, you can’t give in,” he said.“ Every pitch has to be a quality pitch. Make sure you do your job and keep your team in the ballgame and we did.”

--C Caleb Joseph is giving the Orioles more offense this season. He hit just .207 last year but is up to .300 after Tuesday’s win. Joseph got an RBI single and later came through with his first career triple. The more Joseph can hit, the more valuable he’ll be off the bench when C Matt Wieters returns.

--SS Everth Cabrera helped the Orioles manufacture offense in Tuesday’s win. He walked and later scored in the third. He tried to start a rally with a single in the fifth but got stranded before coming through with a key sacrifice fly in the seventh. The Orioles can’t rely on homers all the time, and Cabrera could help them put runs together the other way.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m not going to hit very many of them. Hopefully they’re going over instead of hitting the wall. I was gassed. I tell you that.” -- C Caleb Joseph, after recording his first career triple Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Matt Wieters (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He was taking batting practice and doing some hitting in Florida in mid-April. He batted five times in extended spring training in Florida on April 14 and did fine, according to Orioles manager Buck Showalter. The skipper also said Wieters did long toss of 150 feet. He likely will miss the month of April.

--LHP Wesley Wright (left trapezius strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 11. He had an MRI exam April 13, and was headed to Florida to begin rehab. The Orioles are expecting him to be out four-to-six weeks.

--OF David Lough (sore left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He made a rehab appearance for Class A Frederick on April 12, and was activated from the DL April 13.

--3B Jimmy Paredes (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. He played seven innings in extended spring training game April 14. He might be able to return in April.

--SS J.J. Hardy (left shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He took swings with fungo bat April 9 and was expected to begin rehab assignment week of April 13. He could return before the end of the month.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Jason Garcia

RHP Brad Brach

RHP Kevin Gausman

CATCHERS:

Caleb Joseph

Ryan Lavarnway

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS Everth Cabrera

3B Manny Machado

INF/OF Steve Pearce

INF Ryan Flaherty

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Jones

RF Travis Snider

DH Delmon Young

OF David Lough