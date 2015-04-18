Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- Facing a four-game weekend series at Fenway Park, the last thing Baltimore Orioles manager Buck Showalter wanted to have to do was bring in a reliever in the fourth inning of the first game.

But because of the decision of home plate umpire Jordan Baker, that’s exactly what Showalter had to do.

He wasn’t happy.

“It’s kind of professionally a little embarrassing to see that type of thing have that kind of impact,” said Showalter, who saw starter Ubaldo Jimenez quickly ejected for hitting Boston’s Pablo Sandoval. “It just puts our bullpen in a challenge now for the rest of this road trip. It’s unfortunate that it impacted the game that much.”

Jimenez, trying to bounce bad from a rough season and coming off a strong opening outing, hadn’t allowed a hit in a 3 2/3 innings but was having control trouble. He threw 59 pitches, only 30 for strikes.

“Everybody, I would think about 30-40 thousand people (were surprised},” Showalter said of the ejection. “MLB will look at it and hopefully and take some action to make sure it doesn’t happen again. Something like that to impact the game the way that much. It’s sad that it did.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 5-5

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Chris Tillman, 1-1, 3.86 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP Clay Buchholz, 1-1, 7.84 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, coming off a strong first start, threw 3 2/3 innings of hitless ball before being ejected by home plate umpire Jordan Baker for hitting Pablo Sandoval with a pitch. It was Jimenez’s 59th pitch of the night, his 29th out of the strike zone but Baker felt he was throwing at Sandoval, who authored a hard, but clean takeout slide against 2B Pedro Schoop in the second inning. His ERA remained at 0.00. He came into the game 1-3 with a 9.37 ERA lifetime against the Red Sox, 0-1 with a 9.45 at Fenway Park.

--RHP Kevin Gausman came on for RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, who was ejected, and gave up a two-run homer to C Ryan Hanigan that tied the game in the fifth inning. He has given up eight hits and seven runs, six earned, in six innings of relief so far this season.

--C Caleb Joseph, holding down the fort until Matt Wieters returns from Tommy John surgery, hit his first home run of the season Friday night. But his team lost. The Orioles had been 19-1 in games Joseph had at least one RBI, dating back to his first major league RBI last May 20. Now they’re 19-2. Joseph’s last two homers have come at Fenway Park.

--RHP Chris Tillman takes a 1-1 record into his third start of the young season when he faces the Red Sox late Saturday afternoon. Like Saturday’s mound opponent, Clay Buchholz, Tillman pitched very well in his first start and stumbled in his second -- he allowed seven runs on seven hits in 2 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays. Lifetime, Tillman is 7-3 with a 2.69 ERA in 16 starts against the Red Sox,3-1 in seven outings at Fenway Park.

--SS J.J. Hardy, on the disabled list with a right shoulder strain, could start playing in minor league rehab games next week. “I‘m hoping sometime next week he starts a rehab assignment, I hope,” manager Buck Showalter said Friday. “I don’t think it will be over the weekend.”

--3B Jimmy Paredes (back) played for Double-A Bowie on Friday and will move to Triple-A Norfolk to continue his rehab at a higher level over the weekend.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s kind of professionally a little embarrassing to see that type of thing have that kind of impact.” -- Orioles manager Buck Showalter on RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, who threw 3 2/3 innings of hitless ball before being ejected by home plate umpire Jordan Baker for hitting Pablo Sandoval with a pitch in a loss to Boston on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Matt Wieters (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He was taking batting practice and doing some hitting in Florida in mid-April. He batted five times in extended spring training in Florida on April 14. Wieters threw from 120 feet, caught three batting practices and had five at-bats in a simulated game April 15. He likely will miss the month of April.

--LHP Wesley Wright (left trapezius strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 11. He had an MRI exam April 13, and was headed to Florida to begin rehab. He is expected to be out until mid- to late May.

--3B Jimmy Paredes (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. He played seven innings in extended spring training game April 14 and played for Double-A Bowie on April 17. He might be able to return in April.

--SS J.J. Hardy (left shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He took swings with a fungo bat April 9 and took batting practice with the team April 15. He could return before the end of the month.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Jason Garcia

RHP Brad Brach

RHP Kevin Gausman

CATCHERS:

Caleb Joseph

Ryan Lavarnway

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS Everth Cabrera

3B Manny Machado

INF/OF Steve Pearce

INF Ryan Flaherty

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Jones

RF Travis Snider

DH Delmon Young

OF David Lough