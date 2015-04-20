Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- Every so often, Adam Jones has one of those games that remind the world of how special a player he really is.

He’s not bad the rest of the time, either.

The multitalented center fielder went 4-for-5 with a homer and five RBIs to lead the Baltimore Orioles to an 8-3 win over the Boston Red Sox on Sunday.

The hits and RBIs matched his career highs, and Jones also extended his hitting streak to nine games, during which he is hitting .571 (20-for-35) with five homers, 14 RBIs and 11 runs. For the young season, he is batting a robust .457 with 16 RBIs.

“Adam’s capable of it,” manager Buck Showalter said. “He’s being more selective. When he’s getting a pitch, he’s not missing. You look at pitches, they’re not all strikes.”

With designated hitter Nelson Cruz and right fielder Nick Markakis lost to free agency and shortstop J.J. Hardy, catcher Matt Wieters and now second baseman Jonathan Schoop all on the disabled list, Jones is the Orioles’ big bat. He hit 119 homers and drove in 369 runs over the previous four seasons.

“I think Adam welcomes the responsibility of being a guy that his teammates and his organization count on,” Showalter said. “I don’t think that ever changes for him.”

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 7-5

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Orioles (LHP Wei-Yin Chen, 0-0, 4.35 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP Justin Masterson, 1-0, 7.59 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Miguel Gonzalez had a rough first inning Sunday but bounced back in the same manner that he has pitched against the Red Sox throughout his career. After giving up a three-run homer to LF Hanley Ramirez in the first, Gonzalez allowed just three hits -- all singles -- over the next four innings to help Baltimore beat Boston 8-3. Gonzalez, who gave up five hits with five strikeouts and four walks in five innings, has tossed at least five innings and allowed three earned runs or fewer in each of his seven career starts against Boston, going 5-1 with a 2.89 ERA in those games.

--DH Jimmy Paredes made the most of his first two games of the season. Paredes followed up a two-hit game Saturday with a 3-for-5 performance Sunday that helped lead Baltimore past Boston. Paredes, who scored three runs Sunday, was reinstated from the disabled list Saturday after recovering from a lower back strain.

--CF Adam Jones continued his torrid start to the season Sunday, going 4-for-5 with a two-run homer and a career-high-tying five RBIs in Baltimore’s 8-3 win over Boston. Jones, who had a three-run double that broke the game open in the sixth, leads the American League with a .457 average and 16 RBIs. He credits his hot start to his newfound pitch selection. “I‘m just trying to switch up some things,” Jones said. “Lay off off-speed and just sit on fastballs the entire time.”

--C Caleb Joseph went 1-for-2 with a walk Sunday, extending his hitting streak to six games. He now has a hit in eight of his first 10 games.

--LHP Wei-Yin Chen’s second start of the season was much better than his first. Baltimore is hoping for more improvement in his third. Chen, who allowed two runs and four hits over six innings of a 6-5 loss to the New York Yankees last week, will start for the Orioles in the finale of a four-game series against the Red Sox on Monday. Chen (0-0) gave up three runs on four hits in 4 1/3 innings during his first outing of the season April 7 at Tampa Bay. He knows what it takes to beat Boston, too, having gone 3-1 with a 2.92 ERA in four starts against the Red Sox last year. He is 5-3 with a 4.24 ERA in 11 career starts against Boston.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He grinded his way through five innings.” -- Manager Buck Showalter, on RHP Miguel Gonzalez, who emerged with the win Sunday at Boston.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Jonathan Schoop (partially torn PCL and mild sprain of right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 18. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--C Matt Wieters (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He was taking batting practice and doing some hitting in Florida in mid-April. He batted five times in extended spring training in Florida on April 14. Wieters threw from 120 feet, caught three batting practices and had five at-bats in a simulated game April 15. He likely will miss the month of April.

--LHP Wesley Wright (left trapezius strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 11. He had an MRI exam April 13, and he was headed to Florida to begin rehabbing. He is expected to be out until mid- to late May.

--SS J.J. Hardy (left shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He took swings with a fungo bat April 9 and took batting practice with the team April 15. He could return before the end of the month.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Jason Garcia

RHP Brad Brach

RHP Kevin Gausman

CATCHERS:

Caleb Joseph

Ryan Lavarnway

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS Everth Cabrera

3B Manny Machado

INF/OF Steve Pearce

INF Ryan Flaherty

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Jones

RF Travis Snider

DH Delmon Young

OF David Lough