Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- It happens to even the best fielding teams in the major leagues: that one game you give away with your fielding.

That happened to the Orioles Monday. They came into the game at chilly and wet Fenway Park having made just four errors in 12 games. But by the time the rain-shortened game was called in the seventh inning, the Birds’ error total for the year was up to seven.

They made three errors in the first three innings, with left-hander Wei-Yin Chen responsible for one of three bad plays that saddled him with five unearned runs, four more than the Orioles had in 12 games.

“It was the same for both teams,” said manager Buck Showalter of the condition. “We knew getting up this morning that it was going to be the typical nasty day here. We needed to pitch a little bit better today.”

Red Sox manager John Farrell said, “The errors kind of gift-wrapped” runs for Boston, adding, “At this level you give extra outs you’re in trouble.”

The fielding fun started in the first inning, when backup catcher Ryan Lavarnway’s throw to second on a steal was wild, helping Boston to a 1-0 lead.

Then, in the third, Chen booted a comebacker that turned out to be the key to a four-run inning -- with third baseman Manny Machado failing to handle Shane Victorino’s bouncer.

Chen (0-1) lasted 4 1/3 innings and his ERA actually dropped from 4.35 to 3.07.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 7-6

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Bud Norris, 0-1, 12.38 ERA) at Blue Jays (LHP Mark Buehrle, 2-0, 3.75 ERA).

PLAYER NOTES:

-- LHP Wei-Yin Chen was tagged for a career-worst five unearned runs in Monday’s rain-soaked 7-1 loss to Boston. Pitching and defense were far from areas of expertise for the Orioles. Baltimore committed three errors, the most in Boston since a three-error outing in September of last season. “It was the same for both teams,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said, referring to the miserable playing conditions. “We knew getting up this morning that it was going to be the typical nasty day here. We needed to pitch a little bit better.” Chen left Monday’s game feeling disappointed in himself, and with good reason. He entered the game having allowed a total of four unearned runs since 2013, only to see five scored on him Monday. Chen also walked five batters in his 4 1/3 innings. “At the moment I feel a little bit upset,” Chen said through an interpreter. “When you make a pitch and can’t throw it for a strike, you can’t throw the next pitch down the middle. I tried to make my adjustments, some of the pitches I thought I could get for a call, I didn‘t. It kind of upset me.”

--CF Adam Jones saw his nine-game hitting streak snapped as he went 0-for-2 in Monday’s loss. Jones entered the game leading the AL in batting average (.457) and was 7-for-10 with a home run and five RBIs in his last two games coming in. On the bright side, Jones’ on-base streak lives on, as a first-inning walk extended his mark to 10 games in a row.

--1B Chris Davis had his four-game hitting streak come to an end, but has been on base in five straight contests.

--2B Ryan Flaherty and RF Travis Snider have taken the torch, each embarking on four-game streaks of their own. Flaherty is batting .500 (7-for-14) during his hitting streak and has three multi-hit games during that span. Snider extended his streak in Monday’s loss with a triple, his first since May 17 of last year. INF Jimmy Paredes is working on a streak of his own, too, as he has a hit in the last three games since being activated from the disabled list Saturday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I didn’t really allow a lot of hard hits balls out there. Maybe I was trying to be (too fine). I didn’t have a large strike zone which leads to a lot of walks. I feel bad for my teammates.” -- Orioles pitcher Wei-Yin Chen, through an interpreter, after being the losing pitcher on Monday, when he yielded three hits, five walks and five unearned runs in 4 1/3 innings.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Jonathan Schoop (partially torn PCL and mild sprain of right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 18. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--C Matt Wieters (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He was taking batting practice and doing some hitting in Florida in mid-April. He batted five times in extended spring training in Florida on April 14. Wieters threw from 120 feet, caught three batting practices and had five at-bats in a simulated game April 15. He likely will miss the month of April.

--LHP Wesley Wright (left trapezius strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 11. He had an MRI exam April 13, and he was headed to Florida to begin rehabbing. He is expected to be out until mid- to late May.

--SS J.J. Hardy (left shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He took swings with a fungo bat April 9 and took batting practice with the team April 15. He could return before the end of the month.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Jason Garcia

RHP Brad Brach

RHP Kevin Gausman

CATCHERS:

Caleb Joseph

Ryan Lavarnway

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS Everth Cabrera

3B Manny Machado

INF/OF Steve Pearce

INF Ryan Flaherty

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Jones

RF Travis Snider

DH Delmon Young

OF David Lough