Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

TORONTO -- This is not the beginning to a season that Baltimore Orioles right-hander Bud Norris anticipated.

After three starts, he is 0-2 with a 17.42 ERA.

Worse, he faced the Toronto Blue Jays twice in those three starts and went 0-2 with a 28.69 ERA against them.

This is troublesome for a couple of reasons. Until this season, Norris always did well against Toronto. The Orioles and Blue Jays, two American League East rivals, meet 19 times this year, and Toronto is off to a 3-1 start in the season series.

Norris entered the season with a 4-0 record in his first six career starts against the Blue Jays. Before Tuesday, he was 2-0 with a 3.97 ERA at Rogers Centre.

”I‘m just seeing them have a lot of good swings on every mistake he made,“ Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. ”Command has been issue for him, getting the ball where he needs to get it consistently. ...

“His track record show he’s better than that, and we’ll trust that.”

Before Tuesday, Norris was 9-1 with a 3.83 ERA against the AL East in 14 starts.

Norris was acquired from the Houston Astros in a trade on July 31, 2013. Even after Tuesday’s loss, the Orioles are 27-13 in the 40 games he started for them. Norris is 19-13 in those games.

“The mistakes I‘m making, they’re not missing,” Norris said. “And some balls are falling in that maybe would go right at a guy (but) aren’t going at guys. This is an interesting game, there’s no science to it.”

He felt that he pitched better than the first time he faced Toronto in the Orioles’ home opener on April 10, when he allowed eight runs in three innings.

”It’s still so early,“ Norris said. ”I‘m still really a confident guy. I feel my stuff was a lot better this time around against these guys, and I‘m just antsy and I want to get back out there as soon as I can. ... Knowing that I feel this strong and this healthy is a good sign, but I’ve just got to stop having these big innings and minimize the damage as much as I can.

“You care. I come to work every day to win and give my team the best opportunity.”

RECORD: 7-7

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, 1-0, 0.00 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP Aaron Sanchez, 0-2, 6.23 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, who held the Blue Jays to one hit, one walk and no runs while striking out eight in Baltimore’s 7-1 win over Toronto on April 11, faces Toronto again Wednesday in the second game of a three-game series at Rogers Centre. Jimenez is 4-3 with a 4.01 ERA in 10 outings against the Blue Jays, including nine starts. In his second start of the season, he held the Red Sox hitless through 3 2/3 innings, while allowing three walks, before he was ejected for hitting 3B Pablo Sandoval with a pitch at Fenway Park. It was ruled that Jimenez was retaliating for a play earlier in the game when Sandoval slid into Orioles 2B Jonathan Schoop in an attempt to break up the double play.

--RHP Bud Norris allowed nine earned runs in 2 1/3 innings in a 13-6 loss to the Blue Jays. The nine runs equaled his career high, reached twice before but not since July 20, 2012. He has allowed 17 runs over 5 1/3 innings to the Blue Jays in his two starts against them this season for a 28.68 ERA. “It’s a combination of things,” Norris said. “The mistakes I‘m making, they’re not missing. And some balls are falling in that maybe would go right at a guy (but) aren’t going at guys. This is an interesting game, there’s no science to it.”

--C Caleb Joseph singled in the third inning Tuesday in Baltimore’s 13-6 loss to the Blue Jays, extending his hitting streak to seven games. The run matches his career high, established Aug. 2-11, 2014. He is 11-for-23 (.478) on the current streak.

--INF Jimmy Paredes had a bad hop bounce off the new artificial turf in Toronto and onto the side of his face during batting practice Tuesday. He was not in the starting lineup for the loss and did not play, even though the Orioles said he was fine. He was fielding balls at third base when a grounder by INF Steve Pearce hit a seam in the turf and took a strange bounce. He walked off the field holding the right side of his face, accompanied by a trainer.

--SS J.J. Hardy (left shoulder strain) worked out at Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday, but there is no indication when he might return. He did not take live batting practice for the second straight day, but he fielded grounders and hit off a tee. Baltimore manager Buck Showalter said that Hardy might resume hitting live batting practice Wednesday but could not say when he might be able to begin a rehab assignment. “There’s nothing imminent, but it’s proceeding,” Showalter said.

--CF Adam Jones had some words for RF Jose Bautista for the way the Blue Jays slugger ran the bases after hitting a home run Tuesday in the seventh inning of Baltimore’s 13-6 loss to Toronto. Bautista was upset because during the at-bat, RHP Jason Garcia threw behind him. The Orioles said that Garcia was not trying to hit Bautista. “All right, you hit the home run, but he’s got 200-and-something in his career,” Jones said. “It’s not his first, it’s not a walk-off, it’s in the seventh inning. Let’s not walk halfway down the line. Respect the game. I know he does, but at that moment right there, he didn‘t, and when it happens against my team, I‘m going to take offense to it.” Bautista said Jones chirped at him first. “He said, ‘That’s bush league.’ And I said, ‘What’s bush league is you throwing behind my head,'” Bautista said. “I could care less what Adam Jones is saying.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Everybody knows coming into this ballpark it’s going to be a high-scoring affair. You have to minimize the damage as best you can.” -- RHP Bud Norris, who gave up nine runs in 2 1/3 innings Tuesday during a 13-6 loss to the Blue Jays.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Jonathan Schoop (partially torn PCL and mild sprain of right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 18. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--C Matt Wieters (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He was taking batting practice and doing some hitting in Florida in mid-April. He batted five times in extended spring training in Florida on April 14. Wieters threw from 120 feet, caught three batting practices and had five at-bats in a simulated game April 15. He likely will miss the month of April.

--LHP Wesley Wright (left trapezius strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 11. He had an MRI exam April 13, and he was headed to Florida to begin rehabbing. He is expected to be out until mid- to late May.

--SS J.J. Hardy (left shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He took swings with a fungo bat April 9 and took batting practice with the team April 15. He likely will go on a rehab assignment before rejoining the Orioles, but the timetable for him to begin minor league action is uncertain.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Jason Garcia

RHP Brad Brach

RHP Kevin Gausman

CATCHERS:

Caleb Joseph

Ryan Lavarnway

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS Everth Cabrera

3B Manny Machado

INF/OF Steve Pearce

INF Ryan Flaherty

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Jones

RF Travis Snider

DH Delmon Young

OF David Lough