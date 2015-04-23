Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- This has turned out to be a difficult trip for the Orioles.

They were playing seven games against American League East rivals, four games against the Boston Red Sox and three against the Toronto Blue Jays.

They won the middle two games at Fenway Park. But by losing 4-2 on Wednesday at Rogers Centre, they have lost two in a row to the Blue Jays to remove any chance of a winning record on the trip.

The loss on Wednesday put them into a three-game losing skid and dropped their record to 7-8 for the season. Not only that, but they have lost four of their first five games against the Blue Jays this season.

“I think we’ve just got to look at the things we’ve been doing well,” first baseman Chris Davis said. “This is a tough road trip early on in the season, three day games in a row and then having to come here to play these guys. But no one is going to feel sorry for us and we’re not going to feel sorry for ourselves. We need to take a step back and really get back to playing our brand of baseball.”

The Orioles had their chances, accepting a total of eight walks, including seven from Toronto starter Aaron Sanchez, a right-handed rookie. But the Orioles lined into one double play and grounded into two others.

And, in the seventh, with Davis at the plate, left fielder Alejandro De Aza was caught trying to steal third to end the inning.

While manager Buck Showalter does not want to stifle his team’s aggressiveness, he feels common sense should prevail.

“There’s got to be some thought put behind (the aggressiveness),” Showalter said. “You’d like to have Chris swing the bat there.”

Davis, who had two walks and a single to that point, did not get a chance to swing the bat again until he led off the eighth. He grounded out.

The Orioles had two runners on in the ninth but the game ended when outfielder Delmon Young grounded into a double play. It’s been that kind of trip.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 7-8

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Chris Tillman, 2-1, 5.52 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP Drew Hutchison, 1-0, 7.20 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chris Tillman will make his fourth start of the season, and his second against the Blue Jays, in the finale of a three-game series on Thursday at Rogers Centre. The Blue Jays gave him his only loss this season when they scored seven runs off seven hits and three walks in 2 2/3 innings on April 12. The Blue Jays won the game 10-7. Tillman is 4-7 with a 4.68 ERA in 15 career starts against Toronto.

--C Caleb Joseph was 0-for-3 with a walk in the 4-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday to end a seven-game hitting streak. He was 11-for-23 (.478) with four walks, a triple, a home run, five runs and four RBIs on the streak, which equaled his career high. His previous seven-game hit streak was Aug. 2-11, 2014.

--CF Adam Jones was 0-for-3 with a walk in the 4-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday. It snapped his six-game hitting streak against Toronto.

--RHP Ubaldo Jimenez had a scoreless string of 14 2/3 innings dating to his final start of last season snapped in the fourth inning of the 4-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday. Blue Jays 1B Justin Smoak hit a two-run homer to tie the game 2-2 and 2B Devon Travis hit a two-run homer in the fifth to hand Jimenez his first loss of the season. The four earned runs he allowed were the most against him since he gave up six on Aug. 16, 2014 at Cleveland. When Travis doubled in the first inning on Wednesday, it snapped a string of 6 2/3 innings in which he had not allowed a hit. All three of the walks Jimenez allowed in five innings on Wednesday were in the fourth inning. “I was trying to be too fine,” Jimenez said. “Instead of doing what I was doing, I was trying to nibble too much on the corners. It was tough because I threw way too many pitches (25 for the inning). I had three walks so that’s why I couldn’t go more than five innings, because of that inning.”

--INF Jimmy Paredes hit his first home run of the season, a two-run shot, in the third inning of the 4-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday. He has had a hit in all four games he has played since returning from the disabled list, where he began the season with a lower back strain. Parades, who was DH on Wednesday, is batting .438 (7-for-16) in the four games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “ He got a lot of borderline pitches didn’t go his way. I think both pitchers did.” -- Orioles manager Buck Showalter, of RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, who gave up four runs and six hits with three walks to suffer his first loss this year Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS J.J. Hardy (left shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He took swings with a fungo bat April 9 and took batting practice with the team April 15. He likely will go on a rehab assignment before rejoining the Orioles, but the timetable for him to begin minor league action is uncertain. He hit off a tee and took grounders April 21.

--2B Jonathan Schoop (partially torn PCL and mild sprain of right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 18. He was fitted for a brace April 21. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--C Matt Wieters (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He was taking batting practice and doing some hitting in Florida in mid-April. He batted five times in extended spring training in Florida on April 14. Wieters threw from 120 feet, caught three batting practices and had five at-bats in a simulated game April 15. He’s set to catch in an extended spring training game April 24.

--LHP Wesley Wright (left trapezius strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 11. He had an MRI exam April 13, and he was headed to Florida to begin rehabbing. He is expected to be out until mid- to late May.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Jason Garcia

RHP Brad Brach

RHP Kevin Gausman

CATCHERS:

Caleb Joseph

Ryan Lavarnway

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS Everth Cabrera

3B Manny Machado

INF/OF Steve Pearce

INF Ryan Flaherty

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Jones

RF Travis Snider

DH Delmon Young

OF David Lough