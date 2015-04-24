Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- The Baltimore Orioles are prepared to wipe the slate clean after the Toronto Blue Jays swept them in a three-game series at Rogers Centre.

The sweep was completed on Thursday with the Blue Jays holding on for a 7-6 victory, despite a four-run Orioles ninth inning in which a three-run homer by third baseman Manny Machado cut the lead to one.

As Machado said, “It was a little too late.”

After going 2-2 in Boston, the Orioles were 0-3 in Toronto for a 2-5 trip that takes their record down to 7-9 after a four-game losing streak.

“We’re already putting it behind us,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “We have to. You certainly learn from your mistakes, get better and don’t repeat them. Believe me, there’s a lot of guys with a lot of pride, and they know we’re capable of better, and I trust them.”

The Orioles did not play good baseball in Toronto. There were some fundamental things not done well but Showalter seemed prepared to look at the positives.

“There’s been some really good things done fundamentally,” Showalter said after Thursday’s game. “Sometimes you’re trying too much. Obviously, we have some new personnel, and they’re trying to feel their way around some things, and they’ve already been contributors. That’s on all of us. Certainly, things get magnified when you have a spurt or a section of a season where you’re not doing things enough to win a ballgame.”

The sweep in Toronto is the first the Orioles have suffered at the hands of an American League East rival since they lost a four-game series in Tampa Bay, Sept. 20-23, 2013.

“We come in here and we lose three,” Machado said. “It’s something that we didn’t want to do. But they hit the ball; we didn‘t. They came up clutch. ... Tomorrow’s another day, and we’ll continue.”

The Orioles play their next nine games at Camden Yards against Boston, the Chicago White Sox and Tampa Bay.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 7-9

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Rick Porcello, 1-2, 6.63 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Miguel Gonzalez, 2-1, 2.55 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Miguel Gonzalez will make his fourth start of the season on Friday when he faces the Boston Red Sox in the opener of a three-game series at Camden Yards. It will be the second start in a row for Gonzalez against Boston. He defeated them 8-3 last Sunday when he allowed five hits, four walks and three runs. In his career against the Red Sox, he is 5-1 with a 2.81 ERA in nine games, including seven starts.

--INF Ryan Flaherty (right groin) was not in the starting lineup for the 7-6 loss in the series finale against the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday. Flaherty was injured when forced out at second base on the front end of OF Delmon Young’s game-ending double play on Wednesday won by Toronto 4-2. Manager Buck Showalter said there will be discussions about whether Flaherty will need to go on the disabled list and a decision could be made before Friday’s game against the Boston Red Sox. The Orioles already are without SS J.J. Hardy (strained left shoulder) and 2B Jonathan Schoop (right knee sprain). “It’s something we will consider tomorrow when we see how it is, and it’s not much better than today,” Showalter said before Thursday’s 7-6 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. “You don’t like to see (your depth) tested as early and as deeply as we are, but nobody wants to hear about your problems. A lot of them are glad you’ve got them.”

--RHP Chris Tillman gave up seven earned runs in 4 1/3 innings on Thursday in a 7-6 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. He also allowed seven runs in 2 2/3 innings in a 10-7 loss to Toronto on April 12. Those two starts are the only outings in which he has allowed more than four earned runs in a single start over his past 24 games. In his past five starts against the Blue Jays, he has allowed 28 earned runs in 25 2/3 innings. Three of the five walks Tillman allowed on Thursday came around to score. “It killed me,” Tillman said. “Other than a few pitches, I feel like I beat us tonight. I walked way too many and I fell behind way too much, and like I said, even when you fall behind and make a pitch, it really doesn’t mean anything. You’ve got to get ahead, stay consistent in the strike zone and have some quick innings to give your guys a chance.”

--3B Many Machado hit two home runs and drove in four runs in the 7-6 loss at Toronto on Thursday. He has three home runs for the season. It was the third multi-homer game of his career. The most recent before Thursday also was against Toronto, Sept. 26, 2012.

--C Matt Wieters (right elbow surgery) caught two innings in a simulated game in Sarasota and made throws to second base and third base on steal attempts. He was throwing at 90 percent effort. “He didn’t know (when) they were going, but he knew they were going on some pitch,” manager Buck Showalter said before Thursday’s 7-6 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. “That was good to see.” Wieters was scheduled to catch two innings in an extended spring training game Friday.

--SS J.J. Hardy (strained left shoulder) resumed live hitting on Thursday with Triple-A Norfolk after not doing so for the past few days. Manager Buck Showalter said he would like to see Hardy complete three or four days of live hitting before the team considers sending him on a minor league rehab assignment. “We’re not going to get ahead of it,” Showalter said before Thursday’s 7-6 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. “We’re going to get it right the first time. If he wasn’t able to (hit live pitching) today, we probably would have brought him back to Baltimore, but he’s going to stay in Norfolk for now.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You’ve got to tip your hat off to (Toronto starter Drew) Hutchison, he pitched a heck of a game. He threw the ball well, and there’s nothing you can do about it. He was pounding the zone and throwing a lot of strikes, and he was effective with it today.” -- Orioles 3B Manny Machado, after a loss to the Blue Jays on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Ryan Flaherty (right groin strain) was injured running the bases in the ninth inning April 22. He did not play April 23. He will be re-assessed April 24 when a decision will be made whether or not to put him on the DL.

--SS J.J. Hardy (left shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He took swings with a fungo bat April 9 and took batting practice with the team April 15. He hit off a tee and took grounders April 21. He resumed live hitting April 23 with Triple-A Norfolk after not doing so for the previous few days.

--2B Jonathan Schoop (partially torn PCL and mild sprain of right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 18. He was fitted for a brace April 21. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--C Matt Wieters (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He was taking batting practice and doing some hitting in Florida in mid-April. He batted five times in extended spring training in Florida on April 14. Wieters threw from 120 feet, caught three batting practices and had five at-bats in a simulated game April 15. He caught in an extended spring training game April 23 and is scheduled to do so again April 24.

--LHP Wesley Wright (left trapezius strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 11. He had an MRI exam April 13, and he was headed to Florida to begin rehabbing. He is expected to be out until mid- to late May.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Jason Garcia

RHP Brad Brach

RHP Kevin Gausman

CATCHERS:

Caleb Joseph

Ryan Lavarnway

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS Everth Cabrera

3B Manny Machado

INF/OF Steve Pearce

INF Ryan Flaherty

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Jones

RF Travis Snider

DH Delmon Young

OF David Lough