Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- The Orioles have dealt with plenty of pitching problems in the first few weeks of the season, one of which involves walks.

Baltimore’s pitchers entered Friday’s game having allowed 67 walks, the most in the major leagues, and the Orioles walked just two in this contest. But those two both hurt as they helped Boston set up two three-run homers in a 7-5 victory.

“We only walked two guys tonight, and the two really bit us against a good team,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said.

Starter Miguel Gonzalez’s two-out walk to Mookie Betts started a four-run rally with two outs in the fifth. Left-hander Brian Matusz did the same thing in the eighth, walking third baseman Pablo Sandoval, which led to a three-run rally there.

The Red Sox hit three-run homers in both innings.

Showalter said earlier in the day that he’s confident the Orioles can fix the problem. The walks keep giving hard-hitting opponents like the Red Sox and Blue Jays scoring threats.

“You’ve got people with a track record of not doing that, and they’re doing it,” he said. “They’ll get it figured out.”

In this week’s three-game series against Toronto, the Orioles handed out 15 free passes, eight of which came in the final game. Baltimore lost all three games in that series.

Catcher Caleb Joseph isn’t worried too much. He said it’s early in the season, and the pitchers simply must keep attacking the strike zone and throwing good pitches.

Joseph also said the weather could be a factor. The Orioles have played several games in cold weather -- Friday’s contest began at 57 degrees with wind -- which won’t help pitchers.

“It’s so early and the weather’s cold,” Joseph said. “It’s easier to hit in the cold weather. I don’t want to give them outs or excuses because they don’t want that, but we’re going to be better.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 7-10

STREAK: Lost five

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Justin Masterson, 2-0, 5.74 ERA) at Orioles (LHP Wei-Yin Chen, 0-1, 3.07 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--DH Jimmy Paredes will cool off at some point, but the injury-riddled Orioles are very happy for his hot start since joining the team off the disabled list earlier this week. Manager Buck Showalter batted him third on Friday, and Paredes came through again, hitting a two-run homer. Paredes is now hitting .320 with two homers in six games and could fill one of the team’s many holes until all the injuries heal.

--RHP Miguel Gonzalez didn’t give up a homer in his first two starts but now has allowed three in last two games. He gave up homers to DH David Ortiz and LF Hanley Ramirez on Friday, back-to-back shots in the fifth that turned the game around. Gonzalez got a no-decision in this game, allowing four runs in six innings. “You just got to grind it out every time you go out there,” he said. “You got to keep making pitches and keep our team in the ballgame and give them a chance.”

--LHP Brian Matusz still can’t find the strike zone. He walked the only batter he faced, 3B Pablo Sandoval, which sparked a three-run Boston rally in the eighth that gave the Red Sox the game. Matusz now has walked seven with only four strikeouts in 7 1/3 innings this season. “That’s been my problem so far this year is being able to throw strikes,” Matusz said. “You’ve just got to be able to throw strikes.”

--2B Rey Navarro made his major league debut in Friday’s game, going 1-for-3 with a run scored and a nice sacrifice bunt. The Orioles called him up when INF Ryan Flaherty went on the disabled list (right groin strain). The 25-year-old has been in the minors since 2007, and manager Buck Showalter saw some things he liked from Navarro in spring training.

--2B Ryan Flaherty was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Friday, retroactive to Thursday with a right groin strain. Flaherty said he should be fine at the end of that time period but still becomes the team’s third middle infielder -- along with 2B Jonathan Schoop and SS J.J. Hardy -- to land on the disabled list this season.

--SS J.J. Hardy hasn’t gone on a rehab assignment yet, but he might have to do it on the road next week as all of the team’s minor league franchises will be away from home in the first part of that week.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Manny’s as good a third baseman as you can find. He made a couple plays in that game that a lot of third basemen don’t make, one for sure. He’s bailed us out a lot of times.” -- Manager Buck Showalter, of 3B Manny Machado, whose error in the eighth inning proved costly, resulting in three unearned runs in Friday’s loss to the Red Sox.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Ryan Flaherty (right groin strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list on April 24, retroactive to April 23. He was injured April 22.

--SS J.J. Hardy (left shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He took swings with a fungo bat April 9 and took batting practice with the team April 15. He hit off a tee and took grounders April 21. He resumed live hitting April 23 with Triple-A Norfolk after not doing so for the previous few days. As of April 24, he hadn’t gone on a rehab assignment, but he might have to do it on the road next week as all of the team’s minor league franchises will be away from home.

--2B Jonathan Schoop (partially torn PCL and mild sprain of right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 18. He was fitted for a brace April 21 and was still experiencing swelling as of April 23. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--C Matt Wieters (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He was taking batting practice and doing some hitting in Florida in mid-April. He batted five times in extended spring training in Florida on April 14. Wieters threw from 120 feet, caught three batting practices and had five at-bats in a simulated game April 15. He caught in an extended spring training game April 23 and is scheduled to do so again April 24.

--LHP Wesley Wright (left trapezius strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 11. He had an MRI exam April 13, and he was headed to Florida to begin rehabbing. He is expected to be out until mid- to late May.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Jason Garcia

RHP Brad Brach

RHP Kevin Gausman

CATCHERS:

Caleb Joseph

Ryan Lavarnway

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS Everth Cabrera

3B Manny Machado

INF/OF Steve Pearce

2B Rey Navarro

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Jones

RF Travis Snider

DH Delmon Young

OF David Lough