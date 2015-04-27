Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE. Md. -- Almost overlooked in Sunday’s 18-7 rout of the Boston Red Sox was the strong performance by Baltimore starter Bud Norris.

Norris, who had allowed nine earned runs in 2 1/3 innings in his previous start, blanked the Red Sox for six innings before tiring in the seventh. He ended up allowing three runs on seven hits over 6 2/3 while picking up his first win of the season.

“That’s the Bud that pitched well for us last year,” manager Buck Showalter said. “This guy won 15 games last year and he was in attack mode today. Got a little tired there at the end. Threw a lot of strike ones. He was around the zone the whole day.”

The right hander struck out two and walked three while lowering his ERA from 17.42 to 12.18.

“Bud was locating his fastball terrifically today,” said his catcher, Ryan Lavarnway. “He’s got great stuff and he is capable of doing that every time out. I‘m looking forward to what he’ll take from this going into the next start.”

Norris, who hadn’t pitched beyond the fifth inning in his three previous starts, seemed relieved after helping Baltimore win its second straight following a five-game skid.

“It really feels good to be honest. Just to prove to these guys that I‘m here to help out, do anything I can to pitch,” he said. “These guys know who I am, so we’re trying to find our stride and we have a good group in this clubhouse. We know it’s still early.”

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 9-10

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: White Sox (RHP Hector Noesi, 0-2, 5.23 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, 1-1, 2.30 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS J.J. Hardy (left shoulder strain) was experiencing discomfort in his shoulder and got a cortisone shot Saturday. He’ll be re-evaluated Wednesday. Manager Buck Showalter said Hardy will likely eventually play three or four rehab games before coming off the disabled list.

--LHP Wesley Wright (left trapezius strain) will begin throwing this week at the Orioles’ minor league complex in Sarasota, according to manager Buck Showalter.

--RHP Bud Norris on Sunday looked more like the pitcher who won 15 games with a 3.65 ERA a year ago. Norris, who entered with a 17.42 ERA over his first three starts, picked up his first win of the season, allowing three runs over 6 2/3 innings of an 18-7 win over the Red Sox. “Bud was locating his fastball terrifically today,” catcher Ryan Lavarnway said. “He’s got great stuff and he is capable of doing that every time out.”

--RF Delmon Young had three hits and five RBIs in Baltimore’s 18-7 win over the Boston Red Sox on Sunday. Young, who has hit safely in his last three games and improved his average to .368, was nonplussed by his performance. “I’ve done it before, so it was nothing new,” he said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was proud of the (four) walks and the baserunning as much as anything.” -- Manager Buck Showalter, after Orioles set a record for their most runs ever against Boston.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS J.J. Hardy (left shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He took swings with a fungo bat April 9 and took batting practice with the team April 15. He hit off a tee and took grounders April 21. He resumed live hitting April 23 with Triple-A Norfolk after not doing so for the previous few days. As of April 24, he hadn’t gone on a rehab assignment. He received a cortisone shot on April 25 and will be re-evaluated the week of April 27.

--LHP Wesley Wright (left trapezius strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 11. He had an MRI exam April 13, and he was headed to Florida to begin rehabbing. He will begin throwing the week of April 27 at the Orioles minor league complex in Sarasota and is expected to be out until mid- to late May.

--2B Ryan Flaherty (right groin strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list on April 24, retroactive to April 23. He was injured April 22.

--2B Jonathan Schoop (partially torn PCL and mild sprain of right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 18. He was fitted for a brace April 21 and was still experiencing swelling as of April 23. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--C Matt Wieters (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He was taking batting practice and doing some hitting in Florida in mid-April. He batted five times in extended spring training in Florida on April 14. Wieters threw from 120 feet, caught three batting practices and had five at-bats in a simulated game April 15. He caught in an extended spring training game April 23 and is scheduled to do so again April 24.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Jason Garcia

RHP Brad Brach

RHP Kevin Gausman

CATCHERS:

Caleb Joseph

Ryan Lavarnway

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS Everth Cabrera

3B Manny Machado

INF/OF Steve Pearce

2B Rey Navarro

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Jones

RF Travis Snider

DH Delmon Young

OF David Lough