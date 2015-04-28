Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- Major League Baseball commissioner Ron Manfred announced less than one hour before the scheduled first pitch that Monday’s game between the Chicago White Sox and Baltimore Orioles was postponed due to violence in the streets of Baltimore.

The Orioles called off the game in consultation with the Baltimore City Police Department, according to a release by the team.

Manfred said it is possible the rest of the series could be played at another site, and he did not rule out Nationals Park in Washington.

“We are looking at every possible alternative,” he said. “Games could be played elsewhere.”

There was no announcement of a makeup date for Monday’s game.

The White Sox-Orioles series is slated to continue on Tuesday and end Wednesday while the Washington Nationals are on a road trip that ends Sunday. The Orioles are off Thursday before beginning a three-game home series with Tampa Bay on Friday.

Manfred had already been scheduled to be at Monday’s Orioles game to talk to both teams. He has been touring various parks in his first year as commissioner.

During batting practice, CNN broadcast video of youth throwing objects at Baltimore police about 3.6 miles northwest of Camden Yards in another day of protests in the death of Freddie Gray, who died while in city of Baltimore police custody on April 19.

The protests, according to reports, were getting closer to Camden Yards by game time. There were protests outside of Camden Yards on Saturday night during the Orioles-Red Sox game.

The funeral for Gray, 25, was held Monday morning at New Shiloh Baptist church in Baltimore.

“They are all aware of what is going on,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said, referring to his players, before the game was called.

Soon after Manfred made his announcement members of the White Sox, in street clothes, left Camden Yards for the team bus via the media entrance on the south side of the stadium. White Sox outfielder J.B. Shuck, while watching CNN at around 4 p.m. Monday, said the team hotel was in the Inner Harbor, just to the northeast of Camden Yards.

After Manfred made his announcement to about 15 media members, an Orioles spokesman said the Baltimore clubhouse was closed, and it was recommended that the media leave Camden Yards.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 9-10

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: White Sox (RHP Jeff Samardzija, 1-1, 3.33 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, 1-1, 2.30 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Ubaldo Jimenez (1-1) has an ERA of 2.30 this season after he posted an ERA of 4.81 last season with the Orioles. He was slated to start Monday but the game was postponed due to protests in the streets of Baltimore, and security concerns. He may pitch Tuesday if the game is played.

--RHP Chris Tillman (2-2, 7.58) was slated to start Tuesday against the White Sox at home. But with protests in the streets of Baltimore, the Monday game was postponed. Tillman, the Opening Day starter, could still get the nod over Ubaldo Jimenez, who was slated to start Monday.

--C Matt Wieters (Tommy John surgery), who went on the disabled list April 5, retroactive to March 27, caught four innings and had two at-bats in an extending spring training game on Monday in Florida. There were no steal attempts against him, according to manager Buck Showalter.

--RHP Jason Garcia, a Rule V pickup from the Boston Red Sox, gave up four runs (three earned) and two homers against the Red Sox on Sunday out of the bullpen. He has an ERA of 6.97 in six outings. Showalter said Monday Garcia can stay in the bullpen for now without putting other relievers in “harm’s way.” Garcia must either stay with the Orioles all year at the big league level or be sent back to the Red Sox. “We are trying to win,” Showalter said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They are all aware of what is going on.” -- Orioles manager Buck Showalter, referring to his players, before Monday’s game was called due to violence in the streets of Baltimore.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Matt Wieters (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He was taking batting practice and doing some hitting in Florida in mid-April. He batted five times in extended spring training in Florida on April 14. Wieters threw from 120 feet, caught three batting practices and had five at-bats in a simulated game April 15. He caught in an extended spring training game April 23 and caught four innings and had two at-bats in an extending spring training game April 27 in Florida.

--SS J.J. Hardy (left shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He took swings with a fungo bat April 9 and took batting practice with the team April 15. He hit off a tee and took grounders April 21. He resumed live hitting April 23 with Triple-A Norfolk after not doing so for the previous few days. As of April 24, he hadn’t gone on a rehab assignment. He received a cortisone shot on April 25 and will be re-evaluated the week of April 27.

--LHP Wesley Wright (left trapezius strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 11. He had an MRI exam April 13, and he was headed to Florida to begin rehabbing. He will begin throwing the week of April 27 at the Orioles minor league complex in Sarasota and is expected to be out until mid- to late May.

--2B Ryan Flaherty (right groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 23.

--2B Jonathan Schoop (partially torn PCL and mild sprain of right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 18. He was fitted for a brace April 21 and was still experiencing swelling as of April 23. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Jason Garcia

RHP Brad Brach

RHP Kevin Gausman

CATCHERS:

Caleb Joseph

Ryan Lavarnway

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS Everth Cabrera

3B Manny Machado

INF/OF Steve Pearce

INF Rey Navarro

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Jones

RF Travis Snider

DH Delmon Young

OF David Lough