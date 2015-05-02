Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- There isn’t much about Tropicana Field that looks like Camden Yards. But both stadiums have a baseball diamond and that was all most of the Orioles wanted to see.

It’s been an emotionally exhausting week in Baltimore and getting back to a sense of routine was something the Orioles could appreciate even thought the home team wasn’t home. Still, many of the 9,945 fans that paid for the $15 tickets were dressed in orange and that made the players feel good.

The Orioles’ spring training facility is 45 minutes away in Sarasota and spring season-ticket holders were offered a discounted price.

“Our fans are great and it was good to see a ton of people in orange behind our dugout,” Orioles starting pitcher Chris Tillman said. “It was weird taking the field first on the road, but other than that I didn’t feel anything different.”

Orioles manager Buck Showalter has seen it all during his many years in Major League Baseball so as far as he was concerned, as long as there was a place to play baseball, he was going to have the Orioles prepared.

“If you’re constantly looking for normal, you’re in the wrong profession,” Showalter said. “This isn’t the first time something strange has happened and we’re not going to use it as an excuse.”

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 10-11

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rays (RHP Chris Archer, 3-2 0.84 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Miguel Gonzalez, 2-1 3.42 ERA), to be played in St. Petersburg, Fla.

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chris Tillman pitched seven innings, giving up two runs on three hits and striking out seven in the loss. It was just his second quality start of the season. ”I was able to get by with my fastball but I feel like I’d be better off with my off-speed command,“ Tillman said.”

--INF Steve Pearce played his first game professionally at second base. He went 0-for-3 with a strikeout at the plate but Orioles manager Buck Showalter thought he did a good job in the field. “He missed a couple of things that normally he will know to get to but he did a lot of things well,” Showalter said.

--RHP Darren O‘Day gave up a hit and had a strikeout in an inning of relief Friday. It was his first appearance since April 24, when he gave up a three-run home run to Red Sox SS Brock Holt. O‘Day saw his earned-run average fall to 0.96

--3B Manny Machado went 1-for-3 with a single and a strikeout. He also had a fielding error on a throw -- his sixth error of the season. The mistake, however, did not lead to a run.

--INF J.J. Hardy (shoulder) may start his rehab assignment in Double-A Bowie as soon as Monday. He was taking ground balls with 2B Steve Pearce before the game Friday. He said he would not give a timetable on his possible return. “I don’t know if (the shoulder) is 100 percent or not,” Hardy said. “But if I feel good I‘m going to be pretty happy.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Both teams pitched well. They have been doing it for a long time here. We’re going to see another really good pitcher (Saturday). That’s why they call it the big leagues. Every day you see a good pitcher.” -- Orioles manager Buck Showalter, after Friday’s loss to the Rays.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS J.J. Hardy (left shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He took swings with a fungo bat April 9 and took batting practice with the team April 15. He hit off a tee and took grounders April 21. He resumed live hitting April 23 with Triple-A Norfolk after not doing so for the previous few days. As of April 24, he hadn’t gone on a rehab assignment. He received a cortisone shot on April 25, and he may start his rehab assignment in Double-A Bowie as soon as May 4. He was taking ground balls with 2B Steve Pearce before the game May 1. He said he would not give a timetable on his possible return.

--C Matt Wieters (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He was taking batting practice and doing some hitting in Florida in mid-April. He batted five times in extended spring training in Florida on April 14. Wieters threw from 120 feet, caught three batting practices and had five at-bats in a simulated game April 15. He caught in an extended spring training game April 23 and caught four innings and had two at-bats in an extending spring training game April 27 in Florida.

--LHP Wesley Wright (left trapezius strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 11. He had an MRI exam April 13, and he was headed to Florida to begin rehabbing. He will begin throwing the week of April 27 at the Orioles minor league complex in Sarasota and is expected to be out until mid- to late May.

--2B Ryan Flaherty (right groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 23.

--2B Jonathan Schoop (partially torn PCL and mild sprain of right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 18. He was fitted for a brace April 21 and was still experiencing swelling as of April 23. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Jason Garcia

RHP Brad Brach

RHP Kevin Gausman

CATCHERS:

Caleb Joseph

Ryan Lavarnway

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS Everth Cabrera

3B Manny Machado

INF/OF Steve Pearce

INF Rey Navarro

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Jones

RF Travis Snider

DH Delmon Young

OF David Lough