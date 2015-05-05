Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- It’s been a difficult week for the Orioles, playing one home game without any fans in Baltimore and then three relocated to Tropicana Field, where the Orioles batted in the bottom half of the inning and wore white uniforms, but did so far from home.

So taking two of three, including a comeback win after trailing 2-0 in the sixth inning Sunday, is something manager Buck Showalter sees as a good sign.

“So many challenges. We got on a jet plane, flew here, stayed in a hotel, lost some home games. It’s a break from the routine,” he said. “I don’t want to use that an excuse or ‘woe is me.’ There’s a lot of people that could use that back in Baltimore than us.”

Baltimore has won five of six games, outscoring their opponents 39-17 along the way, and had dominant pitching against the Rays, holding them to four runs in three games. They get a well-deserved day off Monday, then have six more road games -- two at the Mets, four at the Yankees -- before they can return home to their fans in Baltimore on May 11.

“There’s challenges all year long. We’ve had our share,” said Showalter, whose team improved to 12-11, and won for the first time this season after allowing an opponent to score first. “We hope we get a break with them. Some of them self-inflicted too.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 12-11

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Bud Norris, 1-2, 12.18 ERA) at Mets (RHP Bartolo Colon, 4-1, 3.31 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Adam Jones went 4-for-4 with two RBIs on Sunday, coming through with a two-out single in the seventh to break a tie and spark a comeback win. Jones had a key throw from the outfield to get an out at third base as well -- he’s now hitting .402 and thriving in the middle of a stacked lineup.

--LHP Wei-Yin Chen is still searching for his first win of 2015, but he pitched well Sunday, holding the Rays to two runs in six innings. Chen gave up seven hits, but got key outs with runners on base -- Tampa Bay went 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

--LHP Zach Britton lowered his ERA to 1.69 in picking up his fifth save of the season with the final four outs Sunday. Rays manager Kevin Cash called him “filthy” and “throwing a 97 mph bowling ball” that baffled hitters. Baltimore’s bullpen is pitching well, with three hitless shutout innings Sunday.

--INF Steve Pearce played his second-ever game at second base Sunday, but had to leave after two at-bats with a stomach illness. Baltimore’s day off Monday is well-timed, and he’ll have a day to get himself healthy for Tuesday’s game at the Mets.

--2B Ryan Flaherty (right groin strain) was sent on a rehab assignment to Double-A Bowie.

--SS J.J. Hardy (left shoulder strain) was sent on a rehab assignment to Double-A Bowie. He was taking ground balls with INF Steve Pearce before the game May 1.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The atmosphere here quite frankly was about as good as I’ve seen it on both sides. It’s hard on everybody. It’s hard on them, too. I’d like to thank the city of Tampa (sic) and the Tampa Bay organization for providing the venue. It’s unusual circumstances, but this is a lot more serious than a rain delay, a rainout and a doubleheader. There’s challenges all year long. We’ve had our share.” -- Orioles manager Buck Showalter.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Ryan Flaherty (right groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 23. He was sent on a rehab assignment to Double-A Bowie May 4.

--SS J.J. Hardy (left shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He took swings with a fungo bat April 9 and took batting practice with the team April 15. He hit off a tee and took grounders April 21. He resumed live hitting April 23 with Triple-A Norfolk after not doing so for the previous few days. As of April 24, he hadn’t gone on a rehab assignment. He received a cortisone shot on April 25, and he may start his rehab assignment in Double-A Bowie as soon as May 4. He was taking ground balls with 2B Steve Pearce before the game May 1. He was sent on a rehab assignment to Double-A Bowie May 4.

--1B/2B Steve Pearce (stomach illness) left the May 3 game after two at-bats. Pearce hadn’t felt well but tried to play through the sickness. He’ll be re-evaluated after May 4’s day off.

--C Matt Wieters (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He was taking batting practice and doing some hitting in Florida in mid-April. He batted five times in extended spring training in Florida on April 14. Wieters threw from 120 feet, caught three batting practices and had five at-bats in a simulated game April 15. He caught in an extended spring training game April 23 and caught four innings and had two at-bats in an extending spring training game April 27 in Florida. He was catching every other day in extended spring training as of May 3.

--LHP Wesley Wright (left trapezius strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 11. He had an MRI exam April 13, and he was headed to Florida to begin rehabbing. He began throwing the week of April 27 at the Orioles minor league complex in Sarasota and took BP, ran and fielded grounders April 29. He is expected to be out until mid- to late May.

--2B Jonathan Schoop (partially torn PCL and mild sprain of right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 18. He was fitted for a brace April 21 and was still experiencing swelling as of April 23. He was doing strengthening work as of May 2. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Jason Garcia

RHP Brad Brach

RHP Kevin Gausman

CATCHERS:

Caleb Joseph

Ryan Lavarnway

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS Everth Cabrera

3B Manny Machado

INF/OF Steve Pearce

INF Rey Navarro

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Jones

RF Travis Snider

DH Delmon Young

OF David Lough