Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Baltimore Orioles right-hander Bud Norris is learning one of baseball’s universal truths: A high ERA is a lot like a low grade-point average; it takes a long time to dig out of a hole that was dug quickly.

Norris continued shaving his ERA on Tuesday, when he took the loss after giving up three runs -- all in an 11-pitch span in the fourth inning -- over a season-high seven innings as the Orioles fell to the New York Mets 3-2 at Citi Field.

Norris’ ERA is down to 9.75 -- pretty unsightly, but a whole lot better than it was on April 21, when it was at an unimaginable 17.42 after he tied a career high by giving up nine earned runs over 2 1/3 innings in a 9-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays.

In two starts since then, Norris has allowed six runs over 13 2/3 innings.

“I am really finding my stride,” Norris said. “I just have to keep making pitches. When the ball leaves my hand, I have no more control.”

Norris was in control Tuesday other than in the fourth, when he gave up four hits -- including three doubles -- to the first five batters the Mets sent to the plate. He didn’t allow a runner past second base in the first three innings, and he set down the final 11 batters he faced following catcher Kevin Plawecki’s two-run double.

“I felt good,” Norris said, “and I am going to keep competing and getting better.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 12-12

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, 2-1, 1.59 ERA) at Mets (RHP Jacob deGrom, 2-3, 3.34 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Ubaldo Jimenez will look to continue his resurgent season when he takes the mound for the Orioles on Wednesday night in the finale of a two-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Jimenez earned the win in his most recent outing April 29, when he gave up a pair of unearned runs on three hits and one walk while striking out six over seven innings in the Orioles’ 8-2 victory over the Chicago White Sox. In four starts this season, Jimenez has allowed just 10 hits and eight walks while striking out 22 over 22 2/3 innings. Last season, Jimenez posted a 4.81 ERA while allowing 190 baserunners and striking out 116 batters over 125 1/3 innings. Jimenez is 2-3 with a 3.40 ERA in six career starts against the Mets. He hasn’t opposed the Mets since May 12, 2011, when he took the loss for the Colorado Rockies after giving up five runs over 3 2/3 innings in the Mets’ 9-5 win at Coors Field.

--C Matt Wieters caught six innings in an extended spring training league game Tuesday. Manager Buck Showalter said the next step for Wieters is catching back-to-back games at extended spring training, after which he could begin a rehab assignment. Wieters hasn’t played in the majors since May 10, 2014, and he underwent Tommy John surgery June 17.

--LHP Wesley Wright (left trapezius strain) threw 50 pitches from 90 feet Tuesday. Manager Buck Showalter said the throws were divided into two groups of 25 pitches. Wright has been on the disabled list since April 11. He allowed one run in 1 2/3 innings over two appearances early this season.

--INF Ryan Flaherty (right groin strain) went 1-for-3 for Double-A Bowie on Tuesday. It was the second rehab game for Flaherty, who has been on the disabled list since April 24 (retroactive to April 23). The Orioles hope he can return when eligible on Friday. He has two hits in seven at-bats for Bowie and is hitting .300 with two homers and four RBIs in 30 at-bats for the Orioles.

--SS J.J. Hardy (left shoulder strain) went 1-for-4 for Double-A Bowie on Tuesday. It was the second rehab game for Hardy, who has three hits in eight at-bats for Bowie. Hardy has been on the disabled list all season, but the Orioles hope he will be ready to return this weekend.

--INF/OF Steve Pearce (stomach illness) didn’t play Tuesday in the Orioles’ 3-2 loss to the Mets. Pearce, who exited Sunday’s 4-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays with the illness, received intravenous fluids at a hospital during Monday’s off day. He took swings in the indoor cage Tuesday, and manager Buck Showalter said prior to the game he could use Pearce if necessary. Pearce is hitting .183 with two homers and nine RBIs.

--2B Jonathan Schoop had fluid drained from his right knee again Tuesday. The timetable for his return is uncertain. He went on the disabled list April 18 due to a partially torn PCL and a mild sprain of the right knee.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I felt I threw the ball pretty good. It was good to get through seven. One sloppier inning, for sure, which was obviously the ballgame. I have to make some better pitches there.” -- RHP Bud Norris, after allowing three fourth-inning runs to the Mets in his seven-inning outing Tuesday. New York emerged with a 3-2 win over Baltimore.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Steve Pearce (stomach illness) left the May 3 game, and he received intravenous fluids at a hospital May 4 on the team’s off day. He didn’t play May 5, though he took indoor swings.

--2B Ryan Flaherty (right groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 23. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Bowie on May 4, and he might be ready to be activated May 8.

--SS J.J. Hardy (left shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He took swings with a fungo bat April 9 and took batting practice with the team April 15. He hit off a tee and took grounders April 21. He received a cortisone shot April 25, and he began a rehab assignment with Double-A Bowie on May 4. He might be ready to return during the weekend of May 8-10.

--C Matt Wieters (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He was taking batting practice and doing some hitting in Florida in mid-April. He batted five times in extended spring training in Florida on April 14. Wieters threw from 120 feet, caught three batting practices and had five at-bats in a simulated game April 15. He caught in an extended spring training game April 23 and caught four innings and had two at-bats in an extending spring training game April 27 in Florida. He was catching every other day in extended spring training as of May 3.

--LHP Wesley Wright (left trapezius strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 11. He had an MRI exam April 13. He began throwing the week of April 27, and he took batting practice, ran and fielded grounders April 29. He threw 50 pitches from 90 feet on May 5. He is expected to be out until mid- to late May.

--2B Jonathan Schoop (partially torn PCL and mild sprain of right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 18. He was fitted for a brace April 21 and was still experiencing swelling as of April 23. He was doing strengthening work as of May 2, but he had fluid drained from the knee again May 5. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Jason Garcia

RHP Brad Brach

RHP Kevin Gausman

CATCHERS:

Caleb Joseph

Ryan Lavarnway

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS Everth Cabrera

3B Manny Machado

INF/OF Steve Pearce

INF Rey Navarro

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Jones

RF Travis Snider

DH Delmon Young

OF David Lough