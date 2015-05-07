Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- The Baltimore Orioles are about to get their starting shortstop back.

J.J. Hardy, who has been on the disabled list all season with a left shoulder strain, played in his third rehab game for Double-A Bowie on Wednesday night and went 1-for-4.

Earlier Wednesday, prior to the Orioles’ 5-1 loss to the New York Mets at Citi Field, Baltimore manager Buck Showalter said Hardy had “passed every (test) physically” and could rejoin the team Thursday and be activated prior to the opener of a four-game series against the New York Yankees.

“See how tonight goes, see how he feels,” Showalter said. “He’s sore in all the right places. Not having any trouble with his shoulder.”

Showalter didn’t have an update on Hardy after the game, but catcher Caleb Joseph spoke of Hardy as if he’d be with the Orioles on Thursday.

“J.J. is a huge part of this team,” Joseph said. “He’s one of our leaders. He’s battle-tested and is a great guy to play ball with. Excited to have him back in the clubhouse.”

Hardy has established himself as one of the game’s top all-around shortstops since joining the Orioles following the 2010 season. His 86 homers since 2011 are most among shortstops and he won his third straight Gold Glove last season, which made Hardy the first Orioles shortstop to achieve the feat since Mark Belanger won six in a row from 1973-78.

As good as Hardy has been for the Orioles, Showalter cautioned against expecting too much too soon from him once he returns to the big league team.

“Regardless of if he stayed down there two weeks on rehab -- he’s going to have some adjustments to make in the big leagues, offensively, especially,” Showalter said. “Just part of it.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 12-13

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Chris Tillman, 2-3, 6.23 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Nathan Eovaldi, 2-0, 3.81 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chris Tillman will look to establish some consistency Thursday night, when he takes the mound for the Orioles in the opener of a four-game series against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Tillman took a hard-luck defeat in his most recent start last Friday, when he gave up two runs on three hits and two walks while setting season-highs with seven strikeouts and seven innings pitched in the Orioles’ 2-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. The outing continued a pattern in which Tillman alternates strong starts with poor ones. He gave up two runs or fewer in his first, third and fifth starts of the season but surrendered seven runs in his second and fourth starts. Tillman is 5-5 with a 4.96 ERA in 14 career starts against the Yankees. He last opposed the Yankees last Sept. 14, when he didn’t factor into the decision after giving up one run over 6 2/3 innings in the Orioles’ 3-2 win over the Yankees at Camden Yards.

--SS J.J. Hardy (left shoulder strain) went 1-for-4 for Double-A Bowie on Wednesday. It was the third and possibly final rehab game for Hardy, who has been on the disabled list all season. Manager Buck Showalter said Wednesday afternoon there’s a chance Hardy could be activated before the Orioles visit the Yankees on Thursday. Hardy is hitting .333 in 12 at-bats for Bowie. He hit .268 with nine homers and 52 RBI in 141 games for the Orioles last season.

--INF Ryan Flaherty (right groin strain) went 2-for-5 with a two-run homer for Double-A Bowie on Wednesday. It was the third and possibly final rehab game for Flaherty, who has been on the disabled list since April 24 (retroactive to April 23). He is on track to return to the Orioles when eligible on Friday but manager Buck Showalter said Wednesday afternoon that Flaherty may travel to New York Thursday, when the Orioles begin a four-game series at Yankee Stadium. Flaherty is hitting .333 in 12 at-bats for Bowie and is hitting .300 with two homers and four RBIs in 30 at-bats for the Orioles.

--LHP Wesley Wright (left trapezius strain) is scheduled to throw off a mound Monday. It will be the first mound session for Wright since he went on the disabled list April 11. Wright has allowed one run in 1 2/3 innings over two appearances this season.

--C Matt Wieters (Tommy John surgery) served as the designated hitter in an extended spring training league game Wednesday and is scheduled to play six or seven innings at catcher on Thursday. Wieters caught six innings in an extended spring training league game Tuesday but won’t be ready for a rehab assignment until he catches back-to-back games. Wieters hasn’t played in the majors since May 10, 2014, and underwent Tommy John surgery June 17.

--INF Steve Pearce (stomach illness) struck out as a pinch-hitter Wednesday in the ninth inning of the Orioles’ 5-1 loss to the Mets. Manager Buck Showalter said before the game that Pearce, who exited Sunday’s 4-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays with the illness and received IV fluids at a hospital during Monday’s off-day, was feeling better and that he might have started at designated hitter if the Orioles were playing in an American League park. Pearce is hitting .180 with two homers and nine RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s an impressive young second baseman.” -- Orioles manager Buck Showalter, on Mets 2B Dilson Herrera after a loss Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Steve Pearce (stomach illness) left the May 3 game after two at-bats. He received IV fluids at a hospital during the Orioles’ day off May 4 and took indoor swings May 5, though he didn’t play in the game. He returned to action May 6, when he struck out as a pinch-hitter.

--SS J.J. Hardy (left shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He took swings with a fungo bat April 9 and took batting practice with the team April 15. He hit off a tee and took grounders April 21. He received a cortisone shot April 25, and he began a rehab assignment with Double-A Bowie on May 4. He could rejoin the Orioles on May 7, when they begin a four-game series against the Yankees.

--LHP Wesley Wright (left trapezius strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 11. He had an MRI exam April 13, and he was headed to Florida to begin rehabbing. He began throwing the week of April 27 at the Orioles minor league complex in Sarasota and took BP, ran and fielded grounders April 29. He threw 50 pitches from 90 feet on May 5 and is scheduled to throw off a mound for the first time on May 11. He is expected to be out until mid- to late May.

--2B Ryan Flaherty (right groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 23. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Bowie on May 4, and is expected to be activated when eligible on May 8.

--C Matt Wieters (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He was taking batting practice and doing some hitting in Florida in mid-April. He batted five times in extended spring training in Florida on April 14. Wieters threw from 120 feet, caught three batting practices and had five at-bats in a simulated game April 15. He caught in an extended spring training game April 23 and caught four innings and had two at-bats in an extending spring training game April 27 in Florida. He was catching every other day in extended spring training as of May 3.

--2B Jonathan Schoop (partially torn PCL and mild sprain of right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 18. He was fitted for a brace April 21 and was still experiencing swelling as of April 23. He was doing strengthening work as of May 2, but he had fluid drained from the knee again May 5. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Jason Garcia

RHP Brad Brach

RHP Kevin Gausman

CATCHERS:

Caleb Joseph

Ryan Lavarnway

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS Everth Cabrera

3B Manny Machado

INF/OF Steve Pearce

INF Rey Navarro

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Jones

RF Travis Snider

DH Delmon Young

OF David Lough