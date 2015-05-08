Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Baltimore Orioles manager Buck Showalter could have written shortstop J.J. Hardy’s name sooner on his lineup card, but the last thing he or anyone wanted to do was rush him back from a strained left shoulder.

After 25 games, Showalter was able to write Hardy’s name on his lineup card and insert him at shortstop.

“It’s been a while obviously,” Showalter said before Baltimore’s 4-3 loss in to the Yankees. “We missed him. We missed his presence, ball security just with fundamentals and a lot of things that have been a challenge.”

And since the Orioles were cautious with Hardy, they don’t have to be concerned with managing the shoulder, especially after he felt fine during three rehab appearances at Double-A Bowie.

“We wouldn’t have brought him back if we felt that was a challenge,” Showalter said before Thursday’s game. “We’re not going to rush him. We could have gone earlier but we wanted to get it all resolved like we did.”

While waiting for Hardy, the Orioles started Evereth Cabrera at shortstop 22 times and Ryan Flaherty twice. Cabrera turned eight double plays and had a .963 field percentage while Flaherty was successful in all eight chances.

Without Hardy, Showalter said that some of the little things have been lacking, notably relay throws and other fundamentals.

“We’re doing OK,” Showalter said. “There wasn’t that feeling of everybody being on the same page.”

Flaherty would have started more times but he has been on the disabled list since April 24 with a strained right groin. Like Hardy, there is good news with Flaherty, who is expected to be activated before Friday’s game.

However, there was bad news concerning Cabrera. Cabrera was placed on the disabled list with a bruised left foot after getting hit by a pitch Wednesday.

He said that he will get an MRI Friday but didn’t seem to think he would be out longer than two weeks.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 12-14

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Miguel Gonzalez, 3-1, 2.59 ERA) vs. Yankees (RHP Adam Warren, 2-1, 4.78 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS J.J. Hardy was activated from the 15-day disabled list and was 0-for-4 in his season debut. Hardy missed Baltimore’s first 25 games with a shoulder injury and manager Buck Showalter said that besides missing his bat and glove, the Orioles also missed his presence to help with fundamentals on the field.

--INF Ryan Flaherty is expected to be activated from the disabled list before Friday’s game. Flaherty has been on the disabled list with a groin injury since April 24 and before getting hurt he played primarily at second base. Flaherty completed a rehab assignment with Double-A Bowie Wednesday and before Friday’s game, he took batting practice at Yankee Stadium.

--C Matt Wieters (Tommy John surgery) caught seven innings in an extended spring training game Thursday and was behind the plate for the second time in three days. Wieters will not be ready to begin a rehab assignment until he catches consecutive games. Wieters hasn’t played in the majors since May 10, 2014, and underwent surgery June 17.

--SS Evereth Cabrera was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a foot injury after getting hit by a pitch Wednesday. Cabrera was hit in the foot with one out in the fifth but stayed in the game. He had X-rays before the game but the Orioles were waiting for the Yankees x-ray technician, who arrived late to Yankee Stadium. After the game, he said he was getting an MRI Friday and that he didn’t think he would miss more than two weeks.

--INF Steve Pearce returned to the starting lineup Thursday after not starting the previous two games with a stomach illness. Pearce received IV fluids at a hospital during the Orioles’ day off May 4 and took indoor swings May 5, though he didn’t play in the game. He returned to action May 6 as a pinch-hitter.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I don’t like it. Any time I give up a home run, I don’t like it. He’s one of the all-time greats. You’ve got to respect it. Any time you make a mistake to that guy, he’s going to make you pay, and he pretty much did twice tonight.” -- Orioles RHP Chris Tillman, after surrendering a homer to Yankees DH Alex Rodriguez on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Everth Cabrera (bruised left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list May 7. He will have an MRI before the May 8 game.

--2B Ryan Flaherty (right groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 23. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Bowie on May 4. He took batting practice before the May 7 game and is expected to be activated when eligible May 8.

--INF Steve Pearce (stomach illness) left the May 3 game. He received IV fluids at a hospital during the Orioles’ day off May 4 and took indoor swings May 5, though he didn’t play in the game. He returned to action May 6 as a pinch-hitter.

--SS J.J. Hardy (left shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He took swings with a fungo bat April 9 and took batting practice with the team April 15. He hit off a tee and took grounders April 21. He received a cortisone shot April 25, and he began a rehab assignment with Double-A Bowie on May 4. He could rejoin the Orioles on May 7.

--LHP Wesley Wright (left trapezius strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 11. He had an MRI exam April 13, and he was headed to Florida to begin rehabbing. He began throwing the week of April 27 at the Orioles minor league complex in Sarasota and took BP, ran and fielded grounders April 29. He threw 50 pitches from 90 feet on May 5 and is scheduled to throw off a mound for the first time on May 11. He is expected to be out until mid- to late May.

--C Matt Wieters (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He was taking batting practice and doing some hitting in Florida in mid-April. He batted five times in extended spring training in Florida on April 14. Wieters threw from 120 feet, caught three batting practices and had five at-bats in a simulated game April 15. He caught in an extended spring training game April 23 and caught four innings and had two at-bats in an extending spring training game April 27 in Florida. He was catching every other day in extended spring training as of May 3.

--2B Jonathan Schoop (partially torn PCL and mild sprain of right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 18. He was fitted for a brace April 21 and was still experiencing swelling as of April 23. He was doing strengthening work as of May 2, but he had fluid drained from the knee again May 5. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Jason Garcia

RHP Brad Brach

RHP Kevin Gausman

CATCHERS:

Caleb Joseph

Ryan Lavarnway

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

INF/OF Steve Pearce

INF Rey Navarro

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Jones

RF Travis Snider

DH Delmon Young

OF David Lough