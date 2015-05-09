Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Though not as extensive as the Tampa Bay Rays, the Baltimore Orioles have had enough injuries early on that midway through his pregame media session on Friday, manager Buck Showalter asked a media relations to bring out a paper containing the injury report.

The newest name is now right-hander Kevin Gausman, who was placed on the disabled list with right shoulder tendinitis before Friday’s 5-4 loss to the New York Yankees.

The injury is not considered serious and Gausman could have possibly pitched through it. That also would have increased the risk in him getting hurt even more and with how the Orioles view Gausman and their aspirations to build a mostly home-grown pitching staff, that also influenced the move.

”That’s a real driving force in a decision like this,“ Showalter said. ”We just can’t get involved in the free-agent market, knowing who you are and who you’re not. That’s why I talk about the nine or 10 (pitchers) we have Double-A and Triple-A and Kevin is one of those guys.

“You never know what you’re going to have pitching-wise next year so these are assets we can’t afford to abuse in any form or fashion. We’re always going to err on that side. It’s hard to do. It would be very easy to continue with him down there and we’d probably be fine but I and we (the Orioles) don’t want to take any chances with it. I’d rather have him but we’d also rather (have) him long-term.”

Gausman took an anti-inflammatory injection Thursday and last pitched a scoreless inning Wednesday against the New York Mets. Gausman is headed to the DL coming off four straight scoreless outings and 1-0 with a 4.50 ERA in eight appearances.

The 24-year-old is among a group of young pitchers the Orioles are hoping pan out and that group also includes Dylan Bundy, who had Tommy John surgery two years ago and made nine minor starts at the lower levels last season.

Out of that group, Gausman has the most experience, though he has had mixed results. In 2013, he was 3-5 with a 5.86 ERA in 20 appearances (five starts) and last year he had six different stints in the majors and was 7-7 with a 3.57 ERA in 20 starts.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 12-15

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Orioles (LHP Wei-Yin Chen, 0-1, 2.83 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Chase Whitley, 1-0, 0.75 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kevin Gausman was placed on the 15-day disabled list with right shoulder tendinitis. Gausman had an anti-inflammatory injection Thursday and manager Buck Showalter said he actually could have pitched through it but the team did not want to risk further injury. Showalter also said the injury is not too serious and that Gausman might be able to make a minor league start before being activated from the disabled list.

--SS Everth Cabrera had a second x-ray Friday morning on his bruised left foot and that test did not reveal any further damage. Cabrera was placed on the disabled list Thursday after getting hit by a pitch Wednesday and is not expected to miss significant time.

--CF Adam Jones had an injury scare in the fifth inning when he crashed into the wall and fell to the ground trying to track down a fly ball by New York DH Alex Rodriguez. Manager Buck Showalter came out to look at him and thought it was either his ribcage or left shoulder but Jones said he was fine. “I‘m fine,” Jones said. “It doesn’t matter. I‘m fine. I‘m playing tomorrow. You saw it, so I‘m good. I appreciate the concern. I‘m fine.”

--C Matt Wieters (Tommy John surgery) will catch seven innings in an extended spring training game Saturday. Wieters also caught seven innings in extended spring training Thursday and will not be ready to appear in rehab games until he catches on consecutive games. Wieters hasn’t played in the majors since May 10, 2014 and underwent surgery June 17.

--2B Jonathan Schoop (partially torn PCL and mild sprain of right knee) is about halfway through the six weeks that the Orioles thought he would be out and Friday he began jogging in the pool. Manager Buck Showalter said Schoop should be able to begin baseball activities next week.

--LHP Wesley Wright (right trapezius strain) will likely throw for the first time next week. Wright was placed on the disabled list April 11 and manager Buck Showalter said he will throw 50 times at 120 feet next week.

--RHP T.J. McFarland was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk and threw 48 pitches in three innings. McFarland was 1-2 with a 4.24 ERA in five starts for Norfolk. Last year, he was 4-2 with a 2.76 ERA in 37 appearances (one start) and went multiple innings in 30 outings.

--INF Rey Navarro was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk. The Orioles signed him as a six-year minor league free agent in November after he split last season in the farm system of the Cincinnati Reds. Navarro was recalled April 24 and went 6-for-19 (.316) in seven games.

--INF Ryan Flaherty was activated from the disabled list before Friday’s game. Flaherty has been on the disabled list with a groin injury since April 24. Flaherty scored a run but did not seem comfortable rounding third and manager Buck Showalter said he will check with him before Saturday’s game. “I just thought he was running a little strange around third base on that one ball, so we’ll see,” Showalter said. “He was a little tight, but nothing like it was. We’ll see how he is tomorrow.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I wouldn’t have came out of the game if I wasn’t feeling good,” Jones said. “I‘m fine.” -- CF Adam Jones, who had an injury scare in Friday’s loss to the Yankees.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Kevin Gausman (right shoulder tendinitis) was placed on the 15-day disabled list May 8. Gausman had an anti-inflammatory injection May 7 and manager Buck Showalter said he actually could have pitched through it but the team did not want to risk further injury. Showalter also said the injury is not too serious and that Gausman might be able to make a minor league start before being activated from the disabled list.

--2B Ryan Flaherty (right groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 23. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Bowie on May 4. He took batting practice before the May 7 game and was activated May 8.

--2B Jonathan Schoop (partially torn PCL and mild sprain of right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 18. He was fitted for a brace April 21 and was still experiencing swelling as of April 23. He was doing strengthening work as of May 2, but he had fluid drained from the knee again May 5. He began jogging in a pool May 8 and is expected to start baseball activities the week of May 10-16. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Wesley Wright (left trapezius strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 11. He had an MRI exam April 13, and he was headed to Florida to begin rehabbing. He began throwing the week of April 27 at the Orioles minor league complex in Sarasota and took BP, ran and fielded grounders April 29. He threw 50 pitches from 90 feet on May 5 and is scheduled to throw off a mound for the first time on May 11. He is expected to be out until late May.

--C Matt Wieters (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He was taking batting practice and doing some hitting in Florida in mid-April. He batted five times in extended spring training in Florida on April 14. Wieters threw from 120 feet, caught three batting practices and had five at-bats in a simulated game April 15. He caught in an extended spring training game April 23 and caught four innings and had two at-bats in an extending spring training game April 27 in Florida. He was catching every other day in extended spring training as of May 3 and will catch seven innings May 9.

--INF Everth Cabrera (bruised left foot) was placed on the 15-day disabled list May 7. Cabrera was hit by a pitch from New York RHP Jacob deGrom on May 6. He had a second X-Ray MRI before the May 8 game and the Orioles don’t believe he will be out longer than two weeks.

--SS J.J. Hardy (left shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He took swings with a fungo bat April 9 and took batting practice with the team April 15. He hit off a tee and took grounders April 21. He received a cortisone shot April 25, and he began a rehab assignment with Double-A Bowie on May 4. He could rejoin the Orioles on May 7.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Jason Garcia

RHP Brad Brach

RHP T.J. McFarland

CATCHERS:

Caleb Joseph

Ryan Lavarnway

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Ryan Flaherty

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

2B Jonathan Schoop

INF/OF Steve Pearce

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Jones

RF Travis Snider

DH Delmon Young

OF David Lough