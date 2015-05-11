Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- The Baltimore Orioles did not play very well on their six-game stay in New York, and shortstop J.J. Hardy succinctly described the trip.

“We’ve got to do better,” Hardy said after Sunday’s 6-2 loss to the New York Yankees concluded a 1-5 stretch and dropped Baltimore to 13-16.

Hardy wasn’t necessarily talking about the 16 strikeouts the Orioles piled up against Yankees starter Michael Pineda in seven innings but some of the other things that unfolded.

Among them were two outfield mistakes that led to runs.

In the fourth inning, Yankees center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury drove a fly ball to left field. Left fielder Alejandro De Aza, who was playing shallow, broke in and the ball sailed well over his head, allowing two runs to score.

“I’ve seen him make that play,” manager Buck Showalter said. “He didn’t today.”

Later in that inning, Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius singled to right field and the cutoff throw by right fielder Delmon Young went over the cutoff man’s head, allowing a fourth run to score.

“I think the trail runner saw that he stopped going into third, but the decision-making he has to make in the outfield is not catch a ball and see what the third-base coach is doing,” Showalter said.

Those miscues came on a day when right-hander Bud Norris was especially sharp. He was still under the weather after being sent back to the team hotel Saturday with chills, and he allowed four runs and six hits in 3 1/3 innings while throwing 43 of 83 pitches for strikes.

“Not an excuse, but I definitely didn’t feel the best out there,” Norris said. “I had a lot of stomach stuff and some things, so I‘m going to try and get home, get some rest, put some fluids in me.”

As for the rest of the Orioles, they will return to play a real home game on Monday, and it will be their first since an 18-7 win over the Boston Red Sox on Monday. They beat the White Sox in an empty stadium on April 29 and were the home team in Tampa Bay after that due to the unrest in Baltimore.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 13-16

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP Marco Estrada, 1-1, 2.93 ERA) vs. Orioles (RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, 2-2, 4.36 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kevin Gausman (right shoulder tendinitis) is responding well to treatment according to manager Buck Showalter. Gausman was placed on the 15-day disabled list Friday and is scheduled for an MRI. Before getting injured, Gausman had an anti-inflammatory injection Thursday, and the Orioles do not believe the injury is too serious.

--SS Everth Cabrera (bruised left foot) could appear in a rehab game for Double-A Bowie on Thursday. Cabrera had two X-rays on the foot that he bruised after getting hit by a pitch Wednesday in the fifth inning against the New York Mets.

--C Matt Wieters (Tommy John surgery) caught seven innings in extended spring training Saturday. He will increase the length of his appearances this week by catching eight innings Tuesday and nine on Thursday and Saturday. Before the Orioles start him on a minor league rehab assignment, Wieters has to catch on consecutive days. “Once we get through the back-to-back, he might head out somewhere, but that’s a ways away,” Baltimore manager Buck Showalter said. Wieters hasn’t played in the majors since May 10, 2014, and underwent surgery June 17. After Sunday’s game, the Orioles placed him on the 60-day disabled list in a procedural move.

--RHP Jorge Rondon was claimed off waivers from the Colorado Rockies after Sunday’s game and will be optioned to Triple-A Norfolk. Rondon was designated for assignment by Colorado last week and has pitched in only one inning this season.

--OF Alejandro De Aza made consecutive starts for the first time since April 29 and May 1. He homered Saturday, and manager Buck Showalter thought he hit two other balls hard. De Aza was 0-for-4 Sunday and is 5-for-41 since starting the season with 11 hits in his first 35 at-bats.

--RHP Bud Norris was sent back to the team hotel in the second inning Saturday with chills, but manager Buck Showalter said Norris was feeling well enough to pitch Sunday. Norris lasted 3 1/3 innings and allowed four runs and six hits and following the game said he still felt sick in his stomach but did not want to skip a start. He threw 43 of 83 pitches for strikes. Before Sunday, Norris had thrown 65 percent of his pitches for strikes but that total dropped to 49 percent. It also marked the third time in seven starts that Norris did not get past the fourth inning.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He was good. He’s been good for most of the year. He had a couple of things working in his favor. Obviously the biggest one was his stuff.” -- Orioles manager Buck Showalter, on Yankees starter Michael Pineda, who struck out 16 Orioles on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Kevin Gausman (right shoulder tendinitis) was placed on the 15-day disabled list May 8. Gausman had an anti-inflammatory injection May 7 and manager Buck Showalter said he actually could have pitched through it but the team did not want to risk further injury. Showalter also said the injury is not too serious and that Gausman might be able to make a minor league start before being activated from the disabled list. He is scheduled to have an MRI May 12.

--2B Ryan Flaherty (right groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 23. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Bowie on May 4. He took batting practice before the May 7 game and was activated May 8.

--2B Jonathan Schoop (partially torn PCL and mild sprain of right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 18. He was fitted for a brace April 21 and was still experiencing swelling as of April 23. He was doing strengthening work as of May 2, but he had fluid drained from the knee again May 5. He began jogging in a pool May 8 and is expected to start baseball activities the week of May 10-16. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Wesley Wright (left trapezius strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 11. He had an MRI exam April 13, and he was headed to Florida to begin rehabbing. He began throwing the week of April 27 at the Orioles minor league complex in Sarasota and took BP, ran and fielded grounders April 29. He threw 50 pitches from 90 feet on May 5 and is scheduled to throw off a mound for the first time on May 11. He is expected to be out until late May.

--C Matt Wieters (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He was taking batting practice and doing some hitting in Florida in mid-April. He batted five times in extended spring training in Florida on April 14. Wieters threw from 120 feet, caught three batting practices and had five at-bats in a simulated game April 15. He caught in an extended spring training game April 23 and caught four innings and had two at-bats in an extending spring training game April 27 in Florida. He was catching every other day in extended spring training as of May 3. He will catch eight innings May 12 and nine innings on May 14 and 16.

--INF Everth Cabrera (bruised left foot) was placed on the 15-day disabled list May 7. Cabrera was hit by a pitch from New York RHP Jacob deGrom on May 6. He had a second MRI before the May 8 game and the Orioles don’t believe he will be out longer than two weeks. Cabrera could appear in a rehab game for Double-A Bowie on May 14.

--SS J.J. Hardy (left shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He took swings with a fungo bat April 9 and took batting practice with the team April 15. He hit off a tee and took grounders April 21. He received a cortisone shot April 25, and he began a rehab assignment with Double-A Bowie on May 4. He could rejoin the Orioles on May 7.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Jason Garcia

RHP Brad Brach

RHP T.J. McFarland

CATCHERS:

Caleb Joseph

Ryan Lavarnway

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Ryan Flaherty

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

2B Jonathan Schoop

INF/OF Steve Pearce

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Jones

RF Travis Snider

DH Delmon Young

OF David Lough