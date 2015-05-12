Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- The Orioles began a stretch on Monday where they will play 17 of 20 games at home, and the timing couldn’t be better.

After the recent riots and other issues in Baltimore about two weeks ago, the Orioles were forced to adjust their plans. Instead of a three-game home series against the White Sox two weeks ago, they played just one contest in a game where fans were not allowed with the other two games rescheduled for a doubleheader later this month.

The Orioles then saw their three-game home series with the Rays shifted to Tampa Bay before having to play the Mets (two games) and Yankees (four) in New York. They lost six of nine during that trip and had not played a game in front of Baltimore fans for 15 days until their 5-2 victory over the Blue Jays Monday night.

That’s why the Orioles were so happy to come home and play at Oriole Park. The team changed their jerseys, with the word “Baltimore” on the front instead of the usual “Orioles,” and loved going out before a home crowd.

“It was good,” first baseman Chris Davis said. “I was excited to see the Baltimore jerseys, something cool that we did. It was good to get back at home and play in front of our fans.”

Orioles manager Buck Showalter and his team have talked repeatedly about how much they support the city and want it to recover from the problems of a few weeks ago.

That’s why having such a long stretch of games could not only help the Orioles in the standings but the city in real life. And the Orioles would be very happy if both of those things happened.

“It felt good to be back, having some pride,” said Orioles right-hander Ubaldo Jimenez, the winning pitcher Monday night. “All of the people that came to the game tonight, they were into the game since the first pitch so that definitely motivated us to play. You’re going to have good fans out there cheering the whole game. It felt really good.”

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 14-16

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Blue Jays (LHP Mark Buehrle, 4-2, 6.00 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Chris Tillman, 2-4, 6.25 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Ubaldo Jimenez gave the Orioles the starting effort they needed on a night when their bullpen was a bit worn. He gave up two runs and six hits in seven innings -- striking out a season-best nine overall, including the side in both the first and fourth innings. If Jimenez can keep pitching like that, it will give the Orioles a big lift since their starters haven’t been as consistent this season. “He threw a lot of fastballs that started as balls and came to strikes, and then some strikes that went to balls,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “When he’s doing (that), he’s got a chance to have a pretty good outing.”

--1B Chris Davis continued to find his power stroke. He crushed a two-run homer in the first inning of Monday’s win, and seven of his last 13 hits have been for extra bases. That was his eighth home run already this season.

--3B Manny Machado now has reached base in 17 straight games. He kept his streak going by leading off the bottom of the first with a home run that gave the Orioles a lead they never lost. Machado now has a .271 average -- after starting the season 0-for-15. “We’ve been struggling the past couple weeks. We’ve been struggling with the bats so it was good to see the bats alive again. We’ve got to go out there and continue,” Machado said.

--CF Adam Jones snapped out a recent dry spell for home runs with his seventh-inning solo shot in Monday’s win. It was his sixth of the season, but Jones had not homered since April 19 against the Red Sox. Five of his six homers have come at Oriole Park.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I liked it ... really liked the part that says ‘Baltimore.’ It was great (tonight). It was a great tenor.” -- Orioles manager Buck Showalter, after the team wore special jersey for Monday’s home game -- one that said “Baltimore” across the chest and not the usual “Orioles.”

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Ryan Flaherty (right groin muscle) was injured May 11. Flaherty just came off the disabled list May 8 after rehabbing the same injury. He’s going to have an MRI on the injury May 12.

--C Matt Wieters (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He was taking batting practice and doing some hitting in Florida in mid-April. He batted five times in extended spring training in Florida on April 14. Wieters threw from 120 feet, caught three batting practices and had five at-bats in a simulated game April 15. He caught in an extended spring training game April 23 and caught four innings and had two at-bats in an extending spring training game April 27 in Florida. He was catching every other day in extended spring training as of May 3. He will catch eight innings May 12 and nine innings on May 14 and 16.

--RHP Kevin Gausman (right shoulder tendinitis) was placed on the 15-day disabled list May 8. Gausman had an anti-inflammatory injection May 7 and manager Buck Showalter said he actually could have pitched through it but the team did not want to risk further injury. Showalter also said the injury is not too serious and that Gausman might be able to make a minor league start before being activated from the disabled list. He is scheduled to have an MRI May 12.

--2B Jonathan Schoop (partially torn PCL and mild sprain of right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 18. He was fitted for a brace April 21 and was still experiencing swelling as of April 23. He was doing strengthening work as of May 2, but he had fluid drained from the knee again May 5. He began jogging in a pool May 8 and is expected to start baseball activities the week of May 10-16. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Wesley Wright (left trapezius strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 11. He had an MRI exam April 13, and he was headed to Florida to begin rehabbing. He began throwing the week of April 27 at the Orioles minor league complex in Sarasota and took BP, ran and fielded grounders April 29. He threw 50 pitches from 90 feet on May 5 and is scheduled to throw off a mound for the first time on May 11. He is expected to be out until late May.

--INF Everth Cabrera (bruised left foot) was placed on the 15-day disabled list May 7. Cabrera was hit by a pitch from New York RHP Jacob deGrom on May 6. He had a second MRI before the May 8 game and the Orioles don’t believe he will be out longer than two weeks. Cabrera could appear in a rehab game for Double-A Bowie on May 14.

--SS J.J. Hardy (left shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He took swings with a fungo bat April 9 and took batting practice with the team April 15. He hit off a tee and took grounders April 21. He received a cortisone shot April 25, and he began a rehab assignment with Double-A Bowie on May 4. He could rejoin the Orioles on May 7.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Jason Garcia

RHP Brad Brach

RHP T.J. McFarland

CATCHERS:

Caleb Joseph

Ryan Lavarnway

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Ryan Flaherty

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

2B Jonathan Schoop

INF/OF Steve Pearce

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Jones

RF Travis Snider

DH Delmon Young

OF David Lough