Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- The middle of the Baltimore Orioles infield has been hampered by injuries so far this season.

Now, the club has now lost one of its most versatile players in Ryan Flaherty twice in the past week. After Flaherty was removed from the disabled list on Friday with strained right groin muscle, he came up grimacing after failing to reach for a ground ball in the third inning of Monday’s game. He went back on the 15-day DL with the same issue Tuesday.

“The tough thing with Ryan and as much as baseball as he’s played, he’s never had a leg issue,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “It’s only for the most part moving to his right.”

As a result of Flaherty’s injury, Baltimore summoned Rey Navarro from Triple-A Norfolk for added infield depth. Navarro already appeared in seven games for the Orioles this season and batted .316 with two RBIs in 19 at-bats.

Baltimore was already forced to play without Gold Glove shortstop JJ Hardy for the first five weeks of the season with an injured left shoulder. Then, second baseman Jonathan Schoop went down partially torn right knee ligament. Schoop could begin some baseball activities at the Orioles spring training complex in Sarasota, Fla., next week.

Steve Pearce has shown he can play any position and has been solid in filling in at second base for the first time in his career this season. However, manager Buck Showalter could be limited moving forward.

“We’ve got a very unconventional roster with the three outfielders and a catcher on the bench,” Showalter said. “It really challenges the versatility of our players.”

Showalter has also had to find bats for Jimmy Paredes, who is off to a scorching start and is batting .357. Paredes has played second base, third base and outfield.

So far, Hardy has not shown any lingering effects from the shoulder injury, but could like still use an occasional rest from the rigors of playing shortstop.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 14-17

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP Aaron Sanchez, 3-2, 3.62 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Miguel Gonzalez, 3-2, 3.57 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kevin Gausman, who is on the disabled list with right shoulder tendinitis, underwent an MRI on Tuesday and the results did not reveal any structural damage, according to manager Buck Showalter. As a result, Gausman will likely head to Triple-A Norfolk to pitch in the rotation to get some innings, rather than stay in the bullpen in Baltimore. “I look for him to be pitching in the Norfolk rotation in the near future,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said.

--C Matt Wieters, who is on the DL after undergoing Tommy John surgery last season, caught nine innings in an extended spring training game in Florida on Tuesday. He could rejoin the club June 4.

--2B Jonathan Schoop is currently on the DL with a with a partially torn right knee ligament, but could begin baseball activities beginning the week of May 17. There is no timetable for his return.

--INF Ryan Flaherty was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Tuesday with a right groin strain. He had just come off the DL on May 8 with the same injury, but apparently aggravated it reaching for a ground ball in the third inning of Monday’s game. Flaherty, 28, batted .250/.372/.500 (9-36) with three doubles, two home runs, and four RBIs in 13 games with the Orioles this season.

--2B Rey Navarro was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday after INF Ryan Flaherty was placed on the 15-day DL with a right groin strain. Navarro already appeared in seven games for the Orioles this season and batted .316 with two RBIs in 19 at-bats. Navarro, 25, also hit .429/.438/.857 (6-14) with a double, triple, home run, and four RBIs in four games with Triple-A Norfolk this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We are just making too many errors, plain and simple. Dumb mistakes that we shouldn’t be doing and they took advantage of it completely. So, got to tip your cap that’s what we do to other teams. Just got to play better defense.” -- 3B Manny Machado, after a loss to Toronto on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Ryan Flaherty (right groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 12. Flaherty just came off the disabled list May 8 after rehabbing the same injury.

--C Matt Wieters (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He was taking batting practice and doing some hitting in Florida in mid-April. He batted five times in extended spring training in Florida on April 14. Wieters threw from 120 feet, caught three batting practices and had five at-bats in a simulated game April 15. He caught in an extended spring training game April 23 and caught four innings and had two at-bats in an extending spring training game April 27 in Florida. He was catching every other day in extended spring training as of May 3. He caught nine innings May 12. Wieters could rejoin the club June 4.

--RHP Kevin Gausman (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7. He had an anti-inflammatory injection May 7, and manager Buck Showalter said Gausman could have pitched through the ailment but the team did not want to risk further injury. Showalter also said the injury is not too serious and that Gausman might be able to make a minor league start before being activated from the disabled list. Gausman is scheduled to have an MRI exam May 12.

--2B Jonathan Schoop (partially torn PCL and mild sprain of right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 18. He was fitted for a brace April 21 and was still experiencing swelling as of April 23. He was doing strengthening work as of May 2, but he had fluid drained from the knee again May 5. He began jogging in a pool May 8 and is expected to start baseball activities the week of May 11-17. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Wesley Wright (left trapezius strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 11. He had an MRI exam April 13, and he was headed to Florida to begin rehabbing. He began throwing the week of April 27 at the Orioles minor league complex in Sarasota and took BP, ran and fielded grounders April 29. He threw 50 pitches from 90 feet on May 5 and is scheduled to throw off a mound for the first time during the week of May 11-17. He is expected to be out until late May.

--INF Everth Cabrera (bruised left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list May 7. He could appear in a rehab game for Double-A Bowie on May 14, and he is expected back in late May.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Jason Garcia

RHP Brad Brach

RHP T.J. McFarland

CATCHERS:

Caleb Joseph

Ryan Lavarnway

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Rey Navarro

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

INF/OF Steve Pearce

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Jones

RF Travis Snider

DH Delmon Young

OF David Lough