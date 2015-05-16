Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- The Orioles needed to fill the leadoff spot in their batting order this season after they lost Nick Markakis to free agency last winter. Alejandro De Aza stepped in there for 16 games, but the outfielder has struggled at the plate, batting just .217 through the team’s first 33 games.

Orioles manager Buck Showalter recently shifted third baseman Manny Machado into the top spot. Machado fared well in the No. 2 spot during the first part of his career, but he’s got power and some speed and he’s done well in his first 11 games batting at the top.

Machado went 1-for-4 in Friday’s 3-1 loss to the Angels and has helped the offense in a number of ways, especially because he can both reach base and hit with punch.

“For every guy that might steal a base better than him, they won’t hit doubles that Manny hits,” Showalter said. “It also gives him more at-bats. It kind of fits for us right now.”

Machado returned to the lineup this year after season-ending knee surgery last Aug. 27. He’s running very well and has more power than Markakis did -- and the third baseman’s gotten hot recently.

Now, Machado has reached base in 20 straight games, breaking his previous personal record of 19 and also has a seven-game hitting streak along with a .283 average.

Machado said he’s focusing on trying to give the sometimes-inconsistent offense a boost whenever he can. Batting leadoff will give him more chances to do that.

“We’ve been struggling the past couple weeks,” Machado said earlier this week. “We’ve been struggling with the bats so it was good to see the bats alive again. We’ve got to go out there and continue.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 15-18

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Angels (RHP Matt Shoemaker, 2-3, 6.61 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, 3-2. 2.41 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Wei-Yin Chen again didn’t get much offensive support in his start on Friday night. That’s been a problem for Chen all season and even though he allowed two runs on five hits in 7 1/3 innings, the Angels scored a 3-1 victory. Chen slipped to 1-2 overall but has an impressive 2.53 ERA so far. “Overall I felt pretty good,” he said through an interpreter. “Well, there was those bumpy innings in the first two, but luckily I made adjustments. I can’t say I‘m in a groove, but I feel pretty good.”

--3B Manny Machado singled in the eighth inning Friday, stretching his on-base streak to 20 games. That’s a career high, and that hit also gave Machado a seven-game hitting streak at this time.

--SS J.J. Hardy entered Friday’s game having struggled against RHP Jered Weaver. Hardy was hitting just .130 (3-for-23) versus Weaver before this game, but he went 2-for-3 including a home run that gave the Orioles their only run in a 3-1 loss. “Yeah, he’s funky,” Hardy said about Weaver. “Tonight, I don’t know, maybe he just left a couple out over the middle of the plate.”

--DH Jimmy Paredes saw one streak end but another continue in Friday’s loss. His career-best 12-game hitting streak stopped as he went 0-for-3. However, Paredes walked in the first, which stretched his career-high on-base streak to 17 games.

--SS/2B Everth Cabrera (left foot contusion) began his rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on Friday night.

--C Matt Wieters will come to the Orioles when they’re in Miami next weekend to do some work. A rehab assignment might not be far away after that as he’s making progress in his rehab from last spring’s Tommy John surgery.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “(Chen is) in a pretty good place. I’ve said many times left-handed starters at this level are going to have to get quality right-handed hitters out to be a good starter. He made very few mistakes tonight.” -- Orioles manager Buck Showalter, on LHP Wei-Yin Chen, who allowed single runs in the first two innings, a solo homer from Pujols in the first and catcher Carlos Perez’s sacrifice fly in the second, but didn’t allow anything after that in Friday’s loss to the Angels.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Everth Cabrera (left foot contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list May 7. He began his rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on May 15.

--C Matt Wieters (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He was taking batting practice and doing some hitting in Florida in mid-April. He batted five times in extended spring training in Florida on April 14. Wieters threw from 120 feet, caught three batting practices and had five at-bats in a simulated game April 15. He caught in an extended spring training game April 23 and caught four innings and had two at-bats in an extending spring training game April 27 in Florida. He was catching every other day in extended spring training as of May 3. He caught nine innings May 12. He will come to the Orioles when they’re in Miami the weekend of May 22-24 to do some work. A rehab assignment might not be far away after that. Wieters could rejoin the club June 4.

--RHP Jason Garcia (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He was headed to Sarasota, Fla., on May 14 to begin his rehab.

--2B Ryan Flaherty (right groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 12. Flaherty just came off the disabled list May 8 after rehabbing the same injury. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection in his injured right groin May 13, and he was going to Sarasota, Fla., in mid-May.

--RHP Kevin Gausman (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7. He had an anti-inflammatory injection May 7. An MRI exam May 12 should no structural damage, so Gausman could start a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk in mid-May.

--2B Jonathan Schoop (partially torn PCL and mild sprain of right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 18. He was fitted for a brace April 21 and was still experiencing swelling as of April 23. He was doing strengthening work as of May 2, but he had fluid drained from the knee again May 5. He began jogging in a pool May 8 and is expected to start baseball activities the week of May 11-17. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Wesley Wright (left trapezius strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 11. He had an MRI exam April 13, and he was headed to Florida to begin rehabbing. He began throwing the week of April 27 at the Orioles minor league complex in Sarasota and took BP, ran and fielded grounders April 29. He threw 50 pitches from 90 feet on May 5 and is scheduled to throw off a mound for the first time during the week of May 11-17. He is expected to be out until late May.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Brad Brach

RHP T.J. McFarland

RHP Mike Wright

CATCHERS:

Caleb Joseph

Ryan Lavarnway

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Rey Navarro

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

DH Jimmy Paredes

INF/OF Steve Pearce

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Jones

RF Travis Snider

OF Delmon Young

OF David Lough