Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

After missing one scheduled start due to bronchitis, Baltimore Orioles right-hander Bud Norris was placed on the 15-day disabled list Monday.

The move was made retroactive to May 11. The Orioles called up right-hander Tyler Wilson from Triple-A Norfolk, and he is expected to move into the Baltimore bullpen.

Norris was sent back to the team hotel during the May 9 game at Yankee Stadium due to chills, but manager Buck Showalter said Norris was feeling well enough to pitch May 10 against the New York Yankees. Norris lasted 3 1/3 innings and allowed four runs and six hits. Following the game, Norris said he still felt sick in his stomach but did not want to skip a start.

In six starts this season, Norris is 1-4 with a 9.88 ERA. Only twice did he pitch more than five innings.

According to MASNSports.com, Norris might pitch one or two games on a rehab assignment before rejoining the Orioles for a start in a May 28 doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox.

Wilson, 25, has no major league experience. He was 2-4 with a 3.43 ERA in seven starts for Norfolk this season. Last year, he went a combined 14-8 with a 3.67 ERA in 28 starts for Double-A Bowie and Norfolk. He was a 10th-round draft pick in 2011 out of the University of Virginia.

MASNSports.com also reported that Orioles right-hander Chris Tillman, whose latest turn in the rotation was pushed back due to lower back spasms, should be ready to start Thursday afternoon against the Seattle Mariners. Right-hander Mike Wright filled in Sunday and made a stellar major league debut, firing 7 1/3 shutout innings in a 3-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 16-19

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Taijuan Walker, 1-4, 7.22 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Miguel Gonzalez, 4-2, 2.93 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Bud Norris was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Monday, retroactive to May 11, because of bronchitis. Manager Buck Showalter said Norris was feeling well enough to pitch May 10 against the New York Yankees. Norris lasted 3 1/3 innings and allowed four runs and six hits. Following the game, Norris said he still felt sick in his stomach but did not want to skip a start. In six starts this season, Norris is 1-4 with a 9.88 ERA. The Orioles called up RHP Tyler Wilson from Triple-A Norfolk, and he is expected to move into the Baltimore bullpen.

--RHP Tyler Wilson was called up from Triple-A Nortfolk on Monday, replacing RHP Bud Norris, who was placed on the disabled list. Wilson is expected to move into the bullpen. Wilson, 25, has no major league experience. He was 2-4 with a 3.43 ERA in seven starts for Norfolk this season.

--RHP Chris Tillman, whose latest turn in the rotation was pushed back because of back spasms, should be ready to start Thursday afternoon against the Seattle Mariners. MASNSports.com reported.

--RHP Mike Wright was stellar in his major league debut, tossing 7 1/3 scoreless innings for the win. The 25-year-old allowed four hits, struck out six, and didn’t walk a batter. “He was pretty much under control emotionally and knew the pitches he had to make,” pitching coach Dave Wallace said. “Used his changeup real well, which was nice, and located his fastball, so did a real nice job.”

--RHP Miguel Gonzalez (4-2, 2.93), who has pitched 7 2/3 innings without allowing an earned run in two of his last three starts, will pitch Tuesday when the Orioles host the Seattle Mariners. He was 0-1 with a 4.09 ERA in two starts against the Mariners last season, allowing 15 hits and three walks over 11 innings.

--CF Adam Jones’ two-run double in the eighth provided insurance in Sunday’s 3-0 win over the Angels. Baltimore was in danger of posting its third straight game in which it scored only one run before Adams (2-for-4 with a run scored) came through. “You keep grinding. You keep chipping away,” Jones said. “Don’t complain, just try and do your job. It’s not easy, but you try and do it.”

--RHP Kevin Gausman (shoulder tendinitis) will begin throwing on flat ground the week of May 18, and could pitch a simulated game May 27.

--C Matt Wieters (rehabbing from Tommy John surgery) played seven innings in an extended spring training game on May 16. He could begin a rehab assignment as soon as May 25.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s everything you dream of going into it.” -- RHP Mike Wright, who was stellar in his major league debut against the Angels.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Bud Norris (bronchitis) was placed on the 15-day disabled list on May 18, retroactive to May 11.

--RHP Kevin Gausman (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7. He had an anti-inflammatory injection May 7. An MRI exam May 12 should no structural damage. He will begin throwing on flat ground the week of May 18, and could pitch a simulated game May 27.

--C Matt Wieters (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He was taking batting practice and doing some hitting in Florida in mid-April. He batted five times in extended spring training in Florida on April 14. Wieters threw from 120 feet, caught three batting practices and had five at-bats in a simulated game April 15. He caught in an extended spring training game April 23 and caught four innings and had two at-bats in an extending spring training game April 27 in Florida. He was catching every other day in extended spring training as of May 3. He caught nine innings May 12. He played seven innings in an extended spring training game on May 16. He could begin a rehab assignment as soon as May 25.

--INF Everth Cabrera (left foot contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list May 7. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on May 15.

--RHP Jason Garcia (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He was headed to Sarasota, Fla., on May 14 to begin his rehab.

--2B Ryan Flaherty (right groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 12. Flaherty just came off the disabled list May 8 after rehabbing the same injury. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection in his injured right groin May 13, and he was going to Sarasota, Fla., in mid-May.

--2B Jonathan Schoop (partially torn PCL and mild sprain of right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 18. He was fitted for a brace April 21 and was still experiencing swelling as of April 23. He was doing strengthening work as of May 2, but he had fluid drained from the knee again May 5. He began jogging in a pool May 8 and is expected to start baseball activities the week of May 11-17. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Wesley Wright (left trapezius strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 11. He had an MRI exam April 13, and he was headed to Florida to begin rehabbing. He began throwing the week of April 27 at the Orioles minor league complex in Sarasota and took BP, ran and fielded grounders April 29. He threw 50 pitches from 90 feet on May 5 and is scheduled to throw off a mound for the first time during the week of May 11-17. He is expected to be out until late May.

--RHP Chris Tillman (back spasms), whose latest turn in the rotation was pushed back, should be ready to start May 21 against the Seattle Mariners, MASNSports.com reported.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Brad Brach

RHP T.J. McFarland

RHP Mike Wright

RHP Tyler Wilson

CATCHERS:

Caleb Joseph

Ryan Lavarnway

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Rey Navarro

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

DH Jimmy Paredes

INF/OF Steve Pearce

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Jones

RF Travis Snider

OF Delmon Young

OF David Lough