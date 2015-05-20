Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- Bud Norris’ trip to the disabled list could open the door for the another young pitcher to shine for the Baltimore Orioles.

Norris was scratched from his start Saturday because of bronchitis. Orioles manager Buck Showalter was hopeful Norris could just pitch the following day, but the right-hander was still too ill. As a result, Norris was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11.

Over a rough six starts this season, Norris is 1-4 with a 9.88 ERA.

With Norris sidelined, Baltimore recalled right-hander Tyler Wilson from Triple-A Norfolk. Wilson could make his debut over the next couple of days and he will look to take advantage of the opportunity as right-hander Mike Wright did over the weekend.

Wilson likely will pitch out of the bullpen for the Orioles, at least initially, Showalter said.

“Obviously, we think a lot of him as a starter down the road,” Showalter said. “I really like the way he went for it, so to speak, in spring training. He felt like he had nothing to lose. He’s done well at every level except this one, so there’s only one way to find out.”

After Norris could not pitch and Chris Tillman struggled with lower back pain, Wright made his major league debut as the starting pitcher Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels. He threw eight scoreless innings, compiling six strikeouts and no walks in Baltimore’s 3-0 victory. He might have earned himself another shot as a starter.

The recent spate of injuries revealed the Orioles’ solid pitching depth.

The organization’s top two prospects, Dylan Bundy and Hunter Harvey, also could have an opportunity with the big league club if they can stay healthy.

Bundy, 22, underwent Tommy John surgery in 2013 but has been solid since his return.

Harvey, 22, was recently shut down because of elbow tightness. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection in his right arm Monday in Florida. He will not pitch again for at least another six weeks.

Wilson, 25, went 2-4 with a 3.43 ERA over seven starts in Norfolk. He was named the Orioles’ Jim Palmer Minor League Pitcher of the Year in 2014. He led all Orioles minor-leaguers in wins (14) and strikeouts (157) and ranked seventh in ERA (3.67).

The Orioles hopes that success will translate to the major league level.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 17-19

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Mariners (LHP Roenis Elias, 0-1, 3.24 ERA) at Orioles (LHP Wei-Yin Chen, 1-2, 2,53 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Bud Norris (bronchitis) could start Friday for Triple-A Norfolk on a rehab assignment. Norris was placed on the disabled list Monday, retroactive to May 11, meaning he is eligible to rejoin the Orioles on May 26. Baltimore manager Buck Showalter said Norris (1-4, 9.88 ERA) will rejoin the rotation when he is healthy.

--C Matt Wieters, who underwent Tommy John surgery last season, is set to begin a rehab assignment Tuesday with Double-A Bowie. Wieters will first join the Orioles for a weekend series in Miami. Wieters is eligible to come off the 60-day disabled list in early June.

--INF Everth Cabrera (left foot contusion) had no setbacks during his rehab assignment at Triple-A Norfolk. As a result, Cabrera, who is out of minor league options, could come off the disabled list Friday.

--RHP Kevin Gausman (right shoulder tendinitis) made 25 throws from 60 feet Tuesday. He will throw from 90 feet Thursday and then will travel with the team to Miami to throw batting practice Saturday. “We’re trying to hold him back a little,” manager Buck Showalter said. “He’s ready to go.”

--LHP Wesley Wright (left trapezius strain) pitched one inning at extended spring training Tuesday. If he experiences no setbacks, he could appear in a few more games against minor-leaguers before rejoining the Orioles. “He felt great,” Baltimore manager Buck Showalter said.

--LHP Chris Lee was acquired by the Orioles from the Astros on Tuesday in exchange for two international bonus slots. Lee, 22, was 3-2 with a 4.11 ERA in seven games (six starts) for low Class A Quad Cities this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s great. It’s an amazing season. The team’s rolling now. We lost a couple of games, but the energy gets us some wins. We finish strong.” -- DH Jimmy Paredes, after the Orioles’ 9-4 win over the Mariners on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Chris Tillman (back spasms) had his latest turn in the rotation was pushed back to May 21.

--RHP Bud Norris (bronchitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He might make a rehab start for Triple-A Norfolk on May 22, and he could be activated in late May.

--RHP Kevin Gausman (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7. He had an anti-inflammatory injection May 7. An MRI exam May 12 showed no structural damage. He made 25 throws from 60 feet May 19. He will throw from 90 feet May 21 and then will travel with the team to Miami to throw batting practice May 23.

--C Matt Wieters (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He was taking batting practice and doing some hitting in Florida in mid-April. He batted in extended spring training April 14. Wieters threw from 120 feet, caught three batting practices and batted in a simulated game April 15. He caught in extended spring training games April 23-May 16. He is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Bowie on May 24.

--INF Everth Cabrera (left foot contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list May 7. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on May 15, and he is expected to be activated May 22.

--RHP Jason Garcia (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He was headed to Sarasota, Fla., in mid-May to begin his rehab.

--2B Ryan Flaherty (right groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 12. Flaherty just came off the disabled list May 8 after rehabbing the same injury. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection in his injured right groin May 13, and he was going to Sarasota, Fla., in mid-May.

--2B Jonathan Schoop (partially torn PCL and mild sprain of right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 18. He was fitted for a brace April 21 and was still experiencing swelling as of April 23. He was doing strengthening work as of May 2, but he had fluid drained from the knee again May 5. He began jogging in a pool May 8 and is expected to start baseball activities the week of May 11-17. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Wesley Wright (left trapezius strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 11. He had an MRI exam April 13, and he was headed to Florida to begin rehabbing. He began throwing the week of April 27 at the Orioles minor league complex in Sarasota and took BP, ran and fielded grounders April 29. He threw 50 pitches from 90 feet on May 5. He pitched in an extended spring training game May 19, and he might appear there a few more times.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Brad Brach

RHP T.J. McFarland

RHP Mike Wright

RHP Tyler Wilson

CATCHERS:

Caleb Joseph

Ryan Lavarnway

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Rey Navarro

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

DH Jimmy Paredes

INF/OF Steve Pearce

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Jones

RF Travis Snider

OF Delmon Young

OF David Lough