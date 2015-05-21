Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- Though they were held in check for most of Wednesday night’s game by Seattle Mariners starter Roenis Elias, the Baltimore Orioles came very close to rallying late.

The Orioles lost 4-2, but they had some excellent chances to pull even in the seventh, eighth and ninth innings.

In the seventh, the Orioles got a single from center fielder Adam Jones, only to have right fielder Delmon Young ground into a double play. First baseman Chris Davis then doubled, only to have left fielder Steve Pearce pop out to end the inning.

With two outs in the eighth, second baseman Rey Navarro and third baseman Manny Machado singled. Designated hitter Jimmy Paredes delivered a hit, scoring Navarro, but was thrown out at second on a play so close that manager Buck Showalter challenged the call.

Showalter’s challenge was unsuccessful, and the inning ended.

In the ninth, the Orioles faced Mariners closer Fernando Rodney. Jones and Young both singled, bringing the hometown crowd to its feet. However, another questionable call helped halt the Orioles’ comeback bid. A third-strike call on Davis gave the Mariners an out in a crucial spot. Pearce fanned, and then shortstop J.J. Hardy singled home a run. Pinch hitter Travis Snider grounded out to end the game.

Afterward, Showalter questioned the umpires’ rulings, though he stopped short of saying they would have changed the outcome of the game.

“It’s a hindsight thing,” he said. “It doesn’t mean anything could have happened otherwise afterwards. It’s a question of whether he was out or safe. Jimmy thought he could make it, it’s still questionable of whether he made it or not.”

Of the call against Davis, Showalter said it was a tossup decision that went against his team.

”You’ve got a guy who’s kind of scattering it around a little bit. He’s trying to go away on that pitch,“ Showalter said of Rodney. ”As a hitter, you get a feel for the catcher moving and where he’s coming, and then throw it all the way across the plate.

”Someone said it may have nicked the corner of the plate. I know it’s close. It’s one of those 50-50 calls. That one went against Chris ... and it went against us at second base. If you knew they were going to call that pitch a strike, you’d have swung at it.

“It’s hard when you’re looking out over the plate, where he’s been throwing it and supposed to throw it, and all of a sudden he crossfires a ball and then he gets rewarded for it. But that’s the way it goes. You can see how he called it a strike, easily.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 17-20

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mariners (LHP J.A. Happ, 3-1, 2.98 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Chris Tillman, 2-5, 6.34 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Bud Norris (bronchitis) could be activated from the 15-day disabled list in time to pitch in the Orioles’ doubleheader May 28 doubleheader against the White Sox. Norris, who had a throwing session Wednesday, is scheduled to make a rehab start for Triple-A Norfolk on Friday.

--C Matt Wieters, rehabbing from elbow surgery, is dealing with a hamstring issue. However, he is still due to catch an extended spring training game Thursday. The prior plan called for Wieters to catch in a rehab assignment beginning Tuesday, but the hamstring issue shelved that until it is resolved. Wieters has been out all season recovering from Tommy John surgery performed in June 2014.

--RHP Tyler Wilson made his major league debut Wednesday, pitching a scoreless ninth inning despite allowing two hits. He is the fourth Oriole to make his big-league debut this season, joining RHP Jason Garcia, 2B Rey Navarro and RHP Mike Wright.

--LHP Wei-Yen Chen went seven innings Wednesday, marking the sixth consecutive time an Orioles starter pitched at least seven innings. Chen worked seven or more innings in a third consecutive start. He gave up four runs on eight hits while striking out four and took the loss against the Mariners.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought (LHP Wei-Yen Chen) was good tonight. He left a couple of breaking balls up that I know he would have liked back, but other than that, he was crisp. There wasn’t a lot of margin for error the way the other guy (Mariners LHP Roenis Elias) was pitching. It was a tribute to Wei-Yin and the other guys who pitched that we were in the position we were to take a run at them like we did.” -- Manager Buck Showalter, after the Orioles’ 4-2 loss to the Mariners on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Chris Tillman (back spasms) had his latest turn in the rotation was pushed back to May 21.

--RHP Bud Norris (bronchitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He is scheduled to make a rehab start for Triple-A Norfolk on May 22, and he could be activated to start in the Orioles’ May 28 doubleheader.

--RHP Kevin Gausman (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7. He had an anti-inflammatory injection May 7. An MRI exam May 12 showed no structural damage. He made 25 throws from 60 feet May 19. He will throw from 90 feet May 21 and then will travel with the team to Miami to throw batting practice May 23.

--C Matt Wieters (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He was taking batting practice and doing some hitting in Florida in mid-April. He batted in extended spring training April 14. Wieters threw from 120 feet, caught three batting practices and batted in a simulated game April 15. He caught in extended spring training games April 23-May 16. He was slowed by a hamstring injury in late May, but he was still scheduled to catch in extended spring training May 21.

--INF Everth Cabrera (left foot contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list May 7. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on May 15, and he is expected to be activated May 22.

--RHP Jason Garcia (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He was headed to Sarasota, Fla., in mid-May to begin his rehab.

--2B Ryan Flaherty (right groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 12. Flaherty just came off the disabled list May 8 after rehabbing the same injury. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection in his injured right groin May 13, and he was going to Sarasota, Fla., in mid-May.

--2B Jonathan Schoop (partially torn PCL and mild sprain of right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 18. He was fitted for a brace April 21 and was still experiencing swelling as of April 23. He was doing strengthening work as of May 2, but he had fluid drained from the knee again May 5. He began jogging in a pool May 8 and is expected to start baseball activities the week of May 11-17. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Wesley Wright (left trapezius strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 11. He had an MRI exam April 13, and he was headed to Florida to begin rehabbing. He began throwing the week of April 27 at the Orioles minor league complex in Sarasota and took BP, ran and fielded grounders April 29. He threw 50 pitches from 90 feet on May 5. He pitched in an extended spring training game May 19, and he might appear there a few more times.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

RHP Mike Wright

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Brad Brach

RHP T.J. McFarland

RHP Tyler Wilson

CATCHERS:

Caleb Joseph

Ryan Lavarnway

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Rey Navarro

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

DH Jimmy Paredes

INF/OF Steve Pearce

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Jones

RF Travis Snider

OF Delmon Young

OF David Lough