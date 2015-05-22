Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- At times, the Baltimore Orioles are getting some good pitching, offense and defense.

It just hasn’t been all at the same time.

That is why they hope that a wild 5-4 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Thursday could help. The game took nearly six hours to complete -- thanks to two rain delays -- and manager Buck Showalter was forced to use seven pitchers.

Still, the Orioles got it done, and the way the team battled was something that Showalter touched on in his postgame press conference.

“It was actually one of those games when you gain some experience, you kind of get on the plane feeling good about doing something that not just anybody can grind through,” Showalter said. “It was one of those games that we’ve been good at over the last three years. It may not look aesthetically pleasing, but you end up with a W.”

The Orioles got big hits from two players who have struggled offensively, second baseman Steve Pearce (grand slam) and shortstop J.J. Hardy (game-winning single). If they can start hitting better, that would give the Baltimore offense a real boost.

Plus, Baltimore blew a 4-0 lead and still didn’t fold on a day when the Mariners left 13 men on base.

Several Orioles players talked after the game about how the win might prove to be a spark.

“Anything can; it can be anything,” Hardy said. “It’s definitely nice to get the win today, and hopefully we can continue.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 18-20

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, 3-3, 2.43 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Henderson Alvarez, 0-3, 6.23 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chris Tillman gave up one run but lasted only three innings Thursday because of the rain delay that stopped play for 2 hours and 5 minutes. Tillman has now gone five starts without a win, and his control and command aren’t all there. He walked three and struck out two while throwing strikes on just 32 of 58 pitches. “I started out pretty good,” Tillman said. “I had fastball command from the get-go. (But in) the second inning, I got into some long at-bats that I just couldn’t put the hitters away.”

--2B Steve Pearce continues to slowly rebound from his early-season slump. He hit his first career grand slam in Thursday’s game. Manager Buck Showalter said several times that it is just a matter of time until Pearce breaks loose, and the Orioles need him. “It was great, considering how I’ve been swinging the bat lately,” Pearce said. “Hopefully, this gets me started on the right foot moving forward.”

--SS J.J. Hardy hopes that his big hit Thursday might turn him around a bit. Hardy is hitting just .196 in his first 13 games since coming off the disabled list, but he got the game-winning hit against Seattle, an RBI single to center in the eighth that gave the Orioles a 5-4 victory. “Every day I‘m making adjustments,” he said. “I feel like one day I go up there with a different stance. Next at-bat, you know, a different stance. I‘m just trying to (find) something that feels good and have something to work off of.”

--DH Jimmy Paredes is giving the Orioles some badly needed punch at the top of the lineup. He went 1-for-3 with a run and a walk. He has a hit in 17 of his past 18 games, and he got on base in all 18, providing an inconsistent Baltimore offense a real jolt at the right times.

--C Matt Wieters (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) will join the Orioles in Miami this weekend to do some work and then start a rehab assignment at Double-A Bowie beginning next Tuesday. Wieters, who has been rehabbing in extended spring training, was slowed earlier this week by a hamstring ailment.

--SS/2B Everth Cabrera could be ready to rejoin the Orioles for the series in Miami that starts Friday. He has been out since May 7 due to a left foot contusion.

--RHP Bud Norris (bronchitis) is scheduled to make a rehab start with Triple-A Norfolk on Friday. If all goes well, he could rejoin the Baltimore rotation for a start in a May 28 doubleheader.

--INF Ryan Flaherty (groin) should be heading to Triple-A Norfolk to begin a rehab assignment starting this weekend. He is eligible to come off the disabled list Wednesday.

--2B Rey Navarro was not available Thursday after having a tooth extracted earlier in the day. However, he was back in the clubhouse afterward.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Rey Navarro (tooth extraction) did not play May 21. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Bud Norris (bronchitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He is scheduled to make a rehab start for Triple-A Norfolk on May 22, and he could be activated to start in the Orioles’ May 28 doubleheader.

--RHP Kevin Gausman (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7. He had an anti-inflammatory injection May 7. An MRI exam May 12 showed no structural damage. He made 25 throws from 60 feet May 19. He is due to travel with the team to Miami to throw batting practice May 23.

--C Matt Wieters (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He was taking batting practice and doing some hitting in Florida in mid-April. He batted in extended spring training April 14. Wieters threw from 120 feet, caught three batting practices and batted in a simulated game April 15. He caught in extended spring training games April 23-May 16. He was slowed by a hamstring injury in late May, but he is scheduled to start a rehab assignment with Double-A Bowie on May 26.

--INF Everth Cabrera (left foot contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list May 7. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on May 15, and he is expected to be activated May 22.

--RHP Jason Garcia (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He was headed to Sarasota, Fla., in mid-May to begin his rehab.

--2B Ryan Flaherty (right groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 12. Flaherty just came off the disabled list May 8 after rehabbing the same injury. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection May 13. He might start a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk during Memorial Day weekend, and he might be able to return as soon as he is eligible.

--2B Jonathan Schoop (partially torn PCL and mild sprain of right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 18. He was fitted for a brace April 21 and was still experiencing swelling as of April 23. He was doing strengthening work as of May 2, but he had fluid drained from the knee again May 5. He began jogging in a pool May 8 and is expected to start baseball activities the week of May 11-17. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Wesley Wright (left trapezius strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 11. He had an MRI exam April 13, and he was headed to Florida to begin rehabbing. He began throwing the week of April 27 at the Orioles minor league complex in Sarasota and took BP, ran and fielded grounders April 29. He threw 50 pitches from 90 feet on May 5. He pitched in an extended spring training game May 19, and he might appear there a few more times.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

RHP Mike Wright

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Brad Brach

RHP T.J. McFarland

RHP Tyler Wilson

CATCHERS:

Caleb Joseph

Ryan Lavarnway

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Rey Navarro

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

DH Jimmy Paredes

INF/OF Steve Pearce

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Jones

RF Travis Snider

OF Delmon Young

OF David Lough