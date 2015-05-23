Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- When Baltimore Orioles manager Buck Showalter arrived in Miami on Friday morning, he quickly realized that the GPS on his rental car was in Spanish.

Welcome to Miami, Buck.

Showalter, ever the good sport, tried to figure it out.

“I pride myself on knowing my share of Spanish, so I said, nah, that’s OK,” Showalter said.

”Big mistake ... I got real stubborn with it -- by God, I was going to make it work.

“It made the trip a lot longer. I saw parts of Miami that I know y‘all didn’t get to see.”

Aside from his circuitous ride to Marlins Park, the rest of Showalter’s day on Friday wasn’t too bad as his Orioles beat the Marlins 8-4, improving to 19-20.

But don’t be mistaken. This is not a great Orioles team, especially the pitching staff that is short a couple of high-quality arms.

But they have some heavy hitters -- Adam Jones, Manny Machado, Chris Davis, Jimmy Paredes and Matt Wieters once he returns from Tommy John surgery next month.

If those guys can mash, maybe the Orioles can find their way to the playoffs better than the way Showalter meandered his way to Marlins Park on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 19-20

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Mike Wright, 1-0, 0.00 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Dan Haren, 4-2, 3.47 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Mike Wright is set to make his second big-league start on Saturday. In his big-league debut on Sunday, Wright allowed four hits and no walks over 7 1/3 innings. He became the first pitcher in Orioles history to earn a win in his debut while allowing no walks and no runs.

--RHP Ubaldo Jimenez got a no-decision on Friday against the Marlins, lasting just four innings and allowing seven hits, one walk and three runs. By not lasting the requisite five innings, Jimenez cost himself a chance to get his fourth win of the season.

--SS Everth Cabrera, out since May 7 (bruised left foot), was activated on Friday. Cabrera, 28, led the National League in steals in 2012 and was an All-Star in 2013, both while with the San Diego Padres. In February, Cabrera, a free agent at the time, signed a one-year deal with the Orioles for $2.4 million. But Cabrera, playing in the American League for the first time and perhaps still adjusting to the pitching, is hitting just .205, which would be a career low if it held up.

--INF Rey Navarro was sent to the minors on Friday. The rookie was hitting .276 in 29 at-bats. Navarro, a native of Puerto Rico, signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks at the age of 17 -- he was their third-round pick that year -- and has been toiling in the minors ever since. His best year came last season, when he hit a career-high 34 doubles and 12 homers between Double A and Triple A.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s something I dreamed of, playing in front of my family. It’s a blessing.” -- Orioles 3B Manny Machado, a Miami native playing his first game at Marlins Park, producing three RBIs and a run-saving catch in a win Friday.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Bud Norris (bronchitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He started a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on May 22, and he could be activated to start in the Orioles’ May 28 doubleheader.

--RHP Kevin Gausman (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7. He had an anti-inflammatory injection May 7. An MRI exam May 12 showed no structural damage. He made 25 throws from 60 feet May 19. He is due to travel with the team to Miami to throw batting practice May 23.

--C Matt Wieters (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He was taking batting practice and doing some hitting in Florida in mid-April. He batted in extended spring training April 14. Wieters threw from 120 feet, caught three batting practices and batted in a simulated game April 15. He caught in extended spring training games April 23-May 16. He was slowed by a hamstring injury in late May, but he is scheduled to start a rehab assignment with Double-A Bowie on May 26.

--RHP Jason Garcia (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He was headed to Sarasota, Fla., in mid-May to begin his rehab.

--2B Ryan Flaherty (right groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 12. Flaherty just came off the disabled list May 8 after rehabbing the same injury. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection May 13. He might start a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk during Memorial Day weekend, and he might be able to return as soon as he is eligible.

--2B Jonathan Schoop (partially torn PCL and mild sprain of right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 18. He was fitted for a brace April 21 and was still experiencing swelling as of April 23. He was doing strengthening work as of May 2, but he had fluid drained from the knee again May 5. He began jogging in a pool May 8 and is expected to start baseball activities the week of May 11-17. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Wesley Wright (left trapezius strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 11. He had an MRI exam April 13, and he was headed to Florida to begin rehabbing. He began throwing the week of April 27 at the Orioles minor league complex in Sarasota and took BP, ran and fielded grounders April 29. He threw 50 pitches from 90 feet on May 5. He pitched in an extended spring training game May 19, and he might appear there a few more times.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

RHP Mike Wright

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Brad Brach

RHP T.J. McFarland

RHP Tyler Wilson

CATCHERS:

Caleb Joseph

Ryan Lavarnway

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Jimmy Paredes

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

DH Steve Pearce

INF Everth Cabrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Jones

RF Travis Snider

OF Delmon Young

OF David Lough