Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- This was not a good weekend for the Baltimore Orioles.

They lost two of three games to a Miami Marlins team that was slumping badly before the Orioles came to town.

The O’s wasted rookie Mike Wright’s brilliant start on Saturday in a 1-0, 13-inning loss. Wright has yet to allow a run in 14 1/3 -- the best rookie debut for an Orioles pitcher since Dave Ford went 15 straight scoreless innings in 1978.

On Sunday, the Orioles lost again, 5-2, allowing the Marlins to take a series for the first time since May 1-3 against the Phillies. The Orioles scored just two runs in the final 23 innings of the series.

Had the Orioles swept this series, they would have been above .500 at 21-20. Instead, the Orioles (19-22) return home to open an eight-game homestand on Monday with a series vs. the red-hot Astros, who will start impressive left-hander Dallas Keuchel (6-0, 1.67 ERA).

In other words, the Orioles lost a great opportunity against Miami, and now it gets tougher.

One possible saving grace is that the Orioles could get some key players back off the disabled list soon, most notably star catcher Matt Wieters (elbow) and starting pitchers Kevin Gausman (shoulder tendinitis) and Bud Norris (bronchitis).

Infielders Ryan Flaherty (groin) and Jonathan Schoop (knee strain) are also expected back soon.

The Orioles better hope so because what happened this weekend -- if it is any indication of what is to come this summer -- was not good for Baltimore’s playoff hopes.

As to the loss to the Marlins, Orioles manager Buck Showalter took a subtle jab at Miami manager Dan Jennings.

”They are a good team,“ Showalter said of the Marlins. ”Everyone knows they are capable of better. ... They used what, three guys three days in a row out of the bullpen to get it done? We’ll see how that works down the road.

“It’s a talented club that was picked to win the division by some people. We’ll see what shakes out at the end of the year.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 19-22

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Astros (LHP Dallas Keuchel, 6-0, 1.67 ERA) at Orioles (LHP Wei-Yin Chen, 1-3, 2.90 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Wei-Yin Chen is set to start against the red-hot Houston Astros on Monday. Chen, a native of Taiwan who turns 30 on July 21, is in his fourth big-leagues, all with the Orioles. So far, he is 36-27 with a 3.78 ERA, mixing a fastball that ranges from 90 to 94 mph with three different breaking pitches. The key for Chen is the late movement he gets on his pitches as they sink and either fade away from batters or ride in on their hands. Chen, who is in the last year of his $15.5 million contract, has averaged 7.0 innings in his past five starts, allowing more than one earned run in just one of those. Still, he has lost his past two starts -- in part due to faulty run support -- and will be looking to get back on track.

--RHP Miguel Gonzalez lasted just four innings on Sunday against the Marlins, allowing a season-high 10 hits, three walks and five runs. It was tied for his shortest outing of the season, and it also tied for the most runs he has allowed. All in all, this was his worst start of the season. The other candidate happened on May 8, when he allowed five runs in four innings against the Yankees, but he gave up less hits (five) and walks (two) in that game as compared to Sunday.

--RHP Mike Wright, who pitched seven shutout innings on Saturday night, has yet to allow a run in 14 1/3 innings. The last Orioles pitcher to debut with at least 14 scoreless innings was RHP Dave Ford (15 scoreless innings in 1978). Wright on Saturday also became the first Orioles pitcher this season to get a base hit.

--RHP Oliver Drake, who made his big-league debut on Saturday night with three scoreless innings, joins a select group. He is the fifth Orioles player to make his debut this season, following RHP Jason Garcia, 2B Rey Navarro, RHP Tyler Wilson and RHP Mike Wright. It’s a nice freshman class, especially Wright, who has been brilliant. But Drake, was 0-1 with a 0.96 ERA in 16 relief appearances for Triple-A Norfolk this season, has some good credentials. The Orioles are hoping he continues his solid bullpen work.

--C Caleb Joseph entered Sunday ranked fourth among American League catchers in batting average. That’s not too shabby for a backup catcher, which is what Joseph’s role was until Matt Wieters got hurt. Wieters has targeted June 4 as the day he returns from Tommy John surgery. In the meantime, Joseph has done good work -- the Orioles are 26-3 in games in which he has at least one RBI.

--RHP Darren O‘Day is one of the best bargains in baseball -- but maybe not for long. His three-year, $9 million contract is up after this season, and he is due for a raise as long as he finishes the season on his normal pace. Since the Orioles acquired him in 2012, the side-winding reliever has delivered ERAs of, in order: 2.28, 2.18, 1.70 and 1.06 this season. O‘Day, who turns 33 in October, is an amazing story in that he went undrafted out of the University of Florida yet has put together highly impressive numbers. His career stats in a big-league career that started in 2008 include a 25-11 record, a 2.40 ERA and a 1.07 WHIP. But as good as those numbers are, he has been even better with the Orioles than he was with other teams earlier in his career. Last year, he held lefty hitters to a .189 batting average, and he was death on righty batters (.164).

--LHP T.J. McFarland was sent to Triple-A Norfolk. McFarland, the Cleveland Indians’ fourth-round pick in 2007, was 0-1 with a 3.60 ERA with the Orioles this season. He took the loss on Saturday night, giving up the winning run in the 13th inning. McFarland, 25, is 8-4 with a 3.58 ERA since breaking into the majors with Baltimore in 2013.

--RHP Chaz Roe, who was promoted on Sunday morning from Triple-A Norfolk, delivered immediate dividends for Baltimore later in the day, pitching two perfect innings of relief, striking out two. Roe, 28, has major league experience -- 24 relief appearances in the past two years with the Diamondbacks and Yankees.

--RHP Brian Matusz was ejected on Saturday after umpires determined he had a foreign substance on his right forearm. A ruling on his potential suspension isn’t expected until at least Tuesday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I gave up four hard hits, and the rest were finding holes. My off-speed (pitches) weren’t where I wanted them. And they were very aggressive, hitting first and second pitches.” -- Orioles RHP Miguel Gonzalez, who lasted just four innings on Sunday in a loss to the Marlins.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Bud Norris (bronchitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He started a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on May 22, and he could be activated to start in the Orioles’ May 28 doubleheader.

--RHP Kevin Gausman (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7. He had an anti-inflammatory injection May 7. An MRI exam May 12 showed no structural damage. He made 25 throws from 60 feet May 19. He is due to travel with the team to Miami to throw batting practice May 23.

--C Matt Wieters (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He was taking batting practice and doing some hitting in Florida in mid-April. He batted in extended spring training April 14. Wieters threw from 120 feet, caught three batting practices and batted in a simulated game April 15. He caught in extended spring training games April 23-May 16. He was slowed by a hamstring injury in late May, but he is scheduled to start a rehab assignment with Double-A Bowie on May 26.

--RHP Jason Garcia (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He was headed to Sarasota, Fla., in mid-May to begin his rehab.

--2B Ryan Flaherty (right groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 12. Flaherty just came off the disabled list May 8 after rehabbing the same injury. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection May 13. He might start a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk during Memorial Day weekend, and he might be able to return as soon as he is eligible.

--2B Jonathan Schoop (partially torn PCL and mild sprain of right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 18. He was fitted for a brace April 21 and was still experiencing swelling as of April 23. He was doing strengthening work as of May 2, but he had fluid drained from the knee again May 5. He began jogging in a pool May 8 and is expected to start baseball activities the week of May 11-17. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Wesley Wright (left trapezius strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 11 and was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 24. He had an MRI exam April 13, and he was headed to Florida to begin rehabbing. He began throwing the week of April 27 at the Orioles minor league complex in Sarasota and took BP, ran and fielded grounders April 29. He threw 50 pitches from 90 feet on May 5. He pitched in an extended spring training game May 19, and he might appear there a few more times.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

RHP Mike Wright

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Brad Brach

RHP Oliver Drake

RHP Chaz Roe

CATCHERS:

Caleb Joseph

Ryan Lavarnway

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Jimmy Paredes

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

DH Steve Pearce

INF Everth Cabrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Jones

RF Travis Snider

OF Delmon Young

OF David Lough