Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE - Baltimore Orioles left-hander Brian Matusz received an eight-game suspension for using a “foreign substance,” Joe Garagiola, senior vice president of standards and on-field operations for Major League Baseball, announced Monday.

Matusz will appeal the suspension, and Baltimore is hopeful he will be available for a doubleheader Thursday against the White Sox. Those games were postponed from April because of the riots in Baltimore.

If the suspension is upheld, the Orioles will have to play a man down, meaning they would have to go with either six pitchers in the bullpen or three players on the bench. Orioles manager Buck Showalter said he was just trying to beat the Astros, rather than worrying about the implications of a possible suspension.

“I‘m more focused on getting through today, try to win a game, and see what each day brings,” Showalter said. “It’s completely in their hands. I don’t know what they’re going to do. But we have to be ready to react quickly.”

Matusz was ejected in the 12th inning of Saturday’s game against the Marlins for having a foreign substance on his right arm. The suspension will not take effect until the appeal process is complete.

He is 1-2 with a 3.18 ERA in 14 games.

Dan Duquette, Orioles executive vice president, did not believe there was any ill-intent by Matusz.

“Pitchers, they’re trying to grip the ball so they can make an effective pitch,” Duquette said. “I think that Brian Matusz’s intent was that he wanted to grip the ball to make pitch.”

Milwaukee Brewers left-hander Will Smith got the same disciplinary action for having an illegal substance on his arm Thursday against the Atlanta Braves. Smith is also appealing his suspension.

“Each case is different; that’s why you have the appeal process,” Showalter said. “To make sure it’s not just some blanket punishment. You’ve got to start somewhere and work from there.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 20-22

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Astros (RHP Scott Feldman, 3-4, 5.17 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Chris Tillman, 2-5, 6.10 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Bud Norris (bronchitis) will have another rehab assignment Wednesday at Double-A Bowie. Norris struggled in his first rehab start over the weekend for Triple-A Norfolk, allowing nine runs on 12 hits over just 2 2/3 innings.

--SS J.J. Hardy left Monday’s game against Houston in the eighth inning with lower back tightness. Hardy has already spent time on the disabled list this season with a shoulder injury. When asked whether Hardy would be available Tuesday, manager Buck Showalter said, “It seems more likely than not.”

--C Matt Wieters (right elbow) will catch Tuesday at Double-A Bowie. RHP Dylan Bundy, the Orioles top pitching prospect, is also scheduled to start that game. Orioles manager Buck Showalter said Wieters could also serve as the designated hitter for games at Bowie.

--INF Ryan Flaherty (right groin strain) played third base at Triple-A Norfolk on Monday. If there are no setbacks, he will be back in the lineup Tuesday for the Tides.

--1B Chris Davis was held out of the starting lineup for the series opener against Houston. Davis has been is mired in a 4-for-39 slump (.103) over his past 11 games and is batting. 212 on the year.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “To beat a good pitcher like him, it’s really a challenge. But in order to beat him, you have to pitch well. That’s what our four guys did.” -- Orioles manager Buck Showalter, after his team handed Houston pitcher Dallas Keuchel his first loss of the season.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Bud Norris (bronchitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He started a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on May 22, and he will have another rehab assignment May 27 at Double-A Bowie.

--RHP Kevin Gausman (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7. He had an anti-inflammatory injection May 7. An MRI exam May 12 showed no structural damage. He made 25 throws from 60 feet May 19. He is due to travel with the team to Miami to throw batting practice May 23.

--C Matt Wieters (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He was taking batting practice and doing some hitting in Florida in mid-April. He batted in extended spring training April 14. Wieters threw from 120 feet, caught three batting practices and batted in a simulated game April 15. He caught in extended spring training games April 23-May 16. He was slowed by a hamstring injury in late May, but he is scheduled to start a rehab assignment with Double-A Bowie on May 26.

--RHP Jason Garcia (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He was headed to Sarasota, Fla., in mid-May to begin his rehab.

--2B Ryan Flaherty (right groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 12. Flaherty just came off the disabled list May 8 after rehabbing the same injury. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection May 13. He played third base at Triple-A Norfolk on May 25. If there are no setbacks, he will be back in the Norfolk lineup May 26.

--2B Jonathan Schoop (partially torn PCL and mild sprain of right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 18. He was fitted for a brace April 21 and was still experiencing swelling as of April 23. He was doing strengthening work as of May 2, but he had fluid drained from the knee again May 5. He began jogging in a pool May 8 and is expected to start baseball activities the week of May 11-17. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Wesley Wright (left trapezius strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 24. He had an MRI exam April 13, and he was headed to Florida to begin rehabbing. He began throwing the week of April 27 at the Orioles minor league complex in Sarasota and took BP, ran and fielded grounders April 29. He threw 50 pitches from 90 feet on May 5. He pitched in an extended spring training game May 19, and he might appear there a few more times.

--SS J.J. Hardy (lower back tightness) left the May 25 game against Houston in the eighth inning, but he may not miss any additional time.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

RHP Mike Wright

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Brad Brach

RHP Oliver Drake

RHP Chaz Roe

CATCHERS:

Caleb Joseph

Ryan Lavarnway

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Jimmy Paredes

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

DH Steve Pearce

INF Everth Cabrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Jones

RF Travis Snider

OF Delmon Young

OF David Lough