Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- The Orioles have dealt with a large number of injuries already this season, and they were holding their breath that shortstop J.J. Hardy’s lower-back issue would just be the overnight thing that manager Buck Showalter expected on Monday.

The skipper was right as Hardy returned to the starting lineup Tuesday and played throughout the 4-1 loss to the Astros. There’s an old baseball saying about the importance of a team being strong up the middle on defense, and Hardy helps anchor the Orioles there, along with center fielder Adam Jones.

Simply put, the Orioles don’t need Hardy to miss any more time. A shoulder strain kept him out for the team’s first 25 games, and back problems forced Hardy to miss time in 2014, so the Orioles and Showalter are watching their shortstop very closely.

“He means a lot to us,” Showalter said. “I‘m going to take every precaution I can. He feels better, and we’ll see how it progresses.”

Showalter pulled Hardy in the eighth inning of Monday’s game after the shortstop clearly grimaced and ran slowly down to first base after a seventh-inning single. Hardy tried to talk his way out of being taken out, but Showalter wanted to err on the side of caution.

The Orioles want Hardy in the lineup as much as possible and don’t want to play any more stretches without him. Catcher Matt Wieters is still in rehab for his elbow and been out the whole season while second baseman Jonathan Schoop (sprained knee) has been out of the lineup since April 18.

Hardy is hopeful because he’s been through this before with his back, which lets him feel he’s got a better understanding of the situation. He went 0-for-3 in this game but made a number of good plays in the field, something the Orioles will need from him.

“When I first (went through) back issues, I didn’t know what to deal with or know what to do,” Hardy said. “Now, I feel I have a pretty good handle on it.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 20-23

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Astros (RHP Collin McHugh, 5-2, 4.06 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, 3-3, 2.82 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chris Tillman’s early-season problems continued in Tuesday’s loss even though he pitched seven strong innings. He gave up only two runs in the seventh, and that was enough for Houston to hand him his fifth straight loss, tying a career high. Tillman has not won in his last six starts, that victory coming on April 18 at Boston. “Lot of positives, defensively and the way I was able to execute some pitches,” Tillman said. “All four of them were there for the most part. Lot of positives there.”

--DH Jimmy Paredes often has been banging out hits this season and came into Tuesday’s game ranked fifth in the American League with a .336 batting average. Still, he ran into a rare hitless streak during the previous few games, going 0-for-6, which he snapped Tuesday with a first-inning single that started a 3-for-4 effort. He’s been the most consistent Oriole at the plate this season and now has a .348 average.

--SS J.J. Hardy came back after having to leave early in Monday’s loss due to lower back issues. Hardy went 0-for-4 but made several plays in the field and didn’t appear to have any issues to deal with. “It’s frustrating,” Hardy said. “It really is; it’s a process that I guess everyone’s going to go through as (you get older), but I definitely want to be out there as much as I can.”

--C Steve Clevenger was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk before Tuesday’s game. He’ll replace C Ryan Lavarnway, who the team designated for assignment after batting .107 in 10 games as a backup to C Caleb Joseph. Clevenger had a .352 average in 27 games with Norfolk.

--C Matt Wieters began his rehab assignment down the road at Double-A Bowie Tuesday night, going 2-for-4 and playing all nine innings in that game.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He got a change-up out over the plate and a breaking ball in a bad spot (in the seventh. If we swing the bats a little better, those things aren’t as much of an issue. Tilly was the reason we were in the ballgame by the way he pitched.” -- Orioles manager Buck Showalter, of RHP Chris Tillman, who gave up two runs in the seventh inning of Tuesday’s loss to Houston.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Matt Wieters (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He was taking batting practice and doing some hitting in Florida in mid-April. He batted in extended spring training April 14. Wieters threw from 120 feet, caught three batting practices and batted in a simulated game April 15. He caught in extended spring training games April 23-May 16. He was slowed by a hamstring injury in late May, but he started a rehab assignment with Double-A Bowie on May 26.

--RHP Bud Norris (bronchitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He started a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on May 22, and he will make another rehab appearance May 27 for Double-A Bowie.

--RHP Kevin Gausman (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7. He had an anti-inflammatory injection May 7. An MRI exam May 12 showed no structural damage. He made 25 throws from 60 feet May 19. He is due to travel with the team to Miami to throw batting practice May 23.

--RHP Jason Garcia (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He was headed to Sarasota, Fla., in mid-May to begin his rehab.

--2B Ryan Flaherty (right groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 12. Flaherty just came off the disabled list May 8 after rehabbing the same injury. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection May 13. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on May 25.

--2B Jonathan Schoop (partially torn PCL and mild sprain of right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 18. He was fitted for a brace April 21 and was still experiencing swelling as of April 23. He was doing strengthening work as of May 2, but he had fluid drained from the knee again May 5. He began jogging in a pool May 8. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Wesley Wright (left trapezius strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 24. He had an MRI exam April 13, and he was headed to Florida to begin rehabbing. He began throwing the week of April 27 at the Orioles minor league complex in Sarasota and took BP, ran and fielded grounders April 29. He threw 50 pitches from 90 feet on May 5. He pitched in an extended spring training game May 19, and he might appear there a few more times.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

RHP Mike Wright

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Brad Brach

RHP Oliver Drake

RHP Chaz Roe

CATCHERS:

Caleb Joseph

Steve Clevenger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Jimmy Paredes

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

DH Steve Pearce

INF Everth Cabrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Jones

RF Travis Snider

OF Delmon Young

OF David Lough