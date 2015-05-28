Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- Injuries and early-season issues in a number of areas are going to force the Baltimore Orioles to make some tough roster decisions -- the first of which came before Wednesday’s series finale with the Houston Astros.

The Orioles brought infielder Ryan Flaherty off the disabled list -- for the second time this season -- and then told outfielder Alejandro De Aza that he was designated for assignment. De Aza began the season as the team’s lead-off hitter but had just a .214 average and struggled at times in the field.

“We kind of got into a situation where we had to make a move,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “It’s not going to be the first time either. We’re going to have some more of those coming up, some tough ones with other people coming back to us.”

Catcher Matt Wieters should be returning on June 4. He’s missed the whole season while rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, and catcher Steve Clevenger, just recalled Tuesday, could be the one to go down.

But the Orioles also need to figure out what to do when right-handers Bud Norris and Kevin Gausman come back from the disabled list, along with second baseman Jonathan Schoop and left-hander Wesley Wright

Showalter said this move was not made as a kind of wake-up call to tell the clubhouse that no one’s safe.

Instead, the skipper said that this is about trying to give the Orioles the best roster to work with while they try to find their way. They need to have both depth and players who are doing well, and that’s why some more tough decisions await in the days ahead.

“This is not about firing some shot across the bow,” Showalter said. “It’s just about where we are...and roster management. (It’s about) where we are right now, and trying to make sure we’ve covered ourselves as we go forward.”

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 21-23

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Doubleheader -- White Sox (LHP Chris Sale 3-2, 4.21 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Tyler Wilson, 0-0, 4.50 ERA); White Sox (RHP Chris Beck, season debut) at Orioles (RHP Mike Wright, 1-0, 0.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Ubaldo Jimenez continues to give the Orioles solid pitching. This is what they expected when signing him to a big free-agent deal last year, and now the right-hander is coming through. He gave up four runs and got a no-decision in the 5-4 win over the Astros but ate up seven innings to take pressure of the Baltimore bullpen heading into Thursday’s make-up doubleheader. “I mean, the main thing is I was able to go deep into the game because we have two games tomorrow,” Jimenez said. “And, we won the game. That’s what matters.”

--DH Jimmy Paredes has given the offense a boost with his bat numerous times this season, but he used his speed to help out in Wednesday’s game. He stole home on the front end of a double steal -- with CF Adam Jones -- to tie the game at one in the fourth. The Orioles don’t have much speed, relying heavily on power, but that play seemed to turn the game around. “Adam and Jimmy executed the play perfectly,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “Hats off to them. That’s how it all came about because they executed it perfectly.”

--1B Chris Davis entered this game in a 4-for-42 slide. The Orioles need his power this season, especially due to their injuries, and Davis came through in this game. He blasted a tie-breaking two-run homer in the fourth and a solo shot in the eighth that snapped a 4-4 tie and gave the Orioles a 5-4 victory.

--RF Steve Pearce could be seeing more time at one of the corner outfield positions, more like he did last season, since OF Alejandro De Aza was designated for assignment. Pearce stepped in to play right in this game with no problems, after playing a lot of second base lately to fill in a hole there, and even hit a solo homer.

--OF Alejandro De Aza was designated for assignment Wednesday. De Aza began the season as the team’s lead-off hitter but had just a .214 average and struggled at times in the field.

--2B Ryan Flaherty returned from his second stint on the disabled list Wednesday. He got right into the lineup, and his groin didn’t appear to be a bother as the second baseman went 0-for-3 and played fine in the field.

--RHP Bud Norris began a rehab assignment with Double-A Bowie on Wednesday. He took the loss, pitching five innings while giving up six hits and four runs while striking out seven.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought I was a little bit more patient today. It felt good. I think last night kind of started it (with my) sac fly to right. Little things like that. You have to try to stay positive when you’re trying to find it, and obviously it carried over today.” -- Orioles 1B Chris Davis, after hitting two homers in a win over Houston on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Ryan Flaherty (right groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 12. Flaherty just came off the disabled list May 8 after rehabbing the same injury. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection May 13. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on May 25 and was activated May 27.

--C Matt Wieters (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He was taking batting practice and doing some hitting in Florida in mid-April. He batted in extended spring training April 14. Wieters threw from 120 feet, caught three batting practices and batted in a simulated game April 15. He caught in extended spring training games April 23-May 16. He was slowed by a hamstring injury in late May, but he started a rehab assignment with Double-A Bowie on May 26.

--RHP Bud Norris (bronchitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He started a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on May 22, and made another rehab appearance May 27 for Double-A Bowie.

--RHP Kevin Gausman (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7. He had an anti-inflammatory injection May 7. An MRI exam May 12 showed no structural damage. He made 25 throws from 60 feet May 19. He is due to travel with the team to Miami to throw batting practice May 23.

--RHP Jason Garcia (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He was headed to Sarasota, Fla., in mid-May to begin his rehab.

--2B Jonathan Schoop (partially torn PCL and mild sprain of right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 18. He was fitted for a brace April 21 and was still experiencing swelling as of April 23. He was doing strengthening work as of May 2, but he had fluid drained from the knee again May 5. He began jogging in a pool May 8. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Wesley Wright (left trapezius strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 24. He had an MRI exam April 13, and he was headed to Florida to begin rehabbing. He began throwing the week of April 27 at the Orioles minor league complex in Sarasota and took BP, ran and fielded grounders April 29. He threw 50 pitches from 90 feet on May 5. He pitched in an extended spring training game May 19, and he might appear there a few more times.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

RHP Mike Wright

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Brad Brach

RHP Oliver Drake

RHP Chaz Roe

CATCHERS:

Caleb Joseph

Steve Clevenger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Ryan Flaherty

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

DH Jimmy Paredes

INF Everth Cabrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Travis Snider

CF Adam Jones

RF Steve Pearce

OF Delmon Young

OF David Lough