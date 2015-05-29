Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles will need help from first baseman Chris Davis this season.

But after his sub-.200 season last year that ended with a suspension which cost him time in the playoffs, the Orioles were hoping to get quick production from that big bat. It didn’t start that way as Davis’ strikeouts have been mounting, and his average slid to .208 earlier this week.

Davis could be on the verge of busting out, at least in some form, from his early-season woes. He hit a two-run homer in Game 1 of Thursday’s double-header with the White Sox and went 1-for-2 with an RBI double in Game 2.

He’s now gone 4-for-10 in his last three games, including three home runs. Davis raised his average 12 points to .220, something the Orioles are glad to see.

“I feel good in the box,” he said. “(I‘m) starting to get some hits and do some things right.”

Davis has talked a few times about not being so impatient at the plate. He’s been waiting more in the last few days, and that appears to be paying off.

“I think the last couple of weeks I’ve been a little more patient for the most part,” Davis said. “I had some games where I was a little too aggressive, but I feel like I’ve walked a lot more and a little bit better at-bats.”

Now the Orioles are hoping that he can keep doing all those good things.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 22-24

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rays (RHP Nathan Karris, 3-2, 3.71 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Miguel Gonzalez, 5-3, 3.83 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Mike Wright finally gave up a run. The rookie threw 14 1/3 scoreless innings in his first two major league starts but that ended quickly when CF Adam Eaton led off the game with a homer. Wright battled through five innings, giving up three runs and continues to make the Orioles think about him for the future.

--RHP Tyler Wilson gave the Orioles a glimpse at the future with a good effort in his first major league start. He gave up two runs in six innings of Game 1, but lost to LHP Chris Sale, who beat the Orioles in dominating performance. Wilson came up as the 26th man for the doubleheader and gave the team a badly-needed good start. He was sent back to Triple-A Norfolk after the game. “My job was to go out there and deliver a quality start and give us a chance to win and kind of eat some innings,” he said. “I was grateful to be that 26th man and get up here and eat some innings for the team.”

--1B Chris Davis could be slowly coming out of his recent funk. He hit two homers in Wednesday’s win and then added a two-run shot in the ninth inning of Game 1 before adding another hit and RBI in the nightcap. The Orioles are a different team when Davis hits the way he’s capable of. “I feel good in the box,” he said. “(I‘m) starting to get some hits and do some things right.”

--RF Travis Snider helped in several ways in Game 2. He got an assist as a throw of his was part of a double play, got two hits and drove in a key insurance run. Snider could get more playing time now with OF Alejandro De Aza gone, and the question is if the former Pirate can take advantage of that opportunity.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “What did we end up getting out of them, 11 innings? Pretty impressive against a team coming off a good series in Toronto, playing a lot better.” -- Orioles manager Buck Showalter, of the showing by RHP Tyler Wilson and RHP Mike Wright after splitting a doubleheader with the White Sox on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Matt Wieters (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He was taking batting practice and doing some hitting in Florida in mid-April. He batted in extended spring training April 14. Wieters threw from 120 feet, caught three batting practices and batted in a simulated game April 15. He caught in extended spring training games April 23-May 16. He was slowed by a hamstring injury in late May, but he started a rehab assignment with Double-A Bowie on May 26.

--RHP Bud Norris (bronchitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He started a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on May 22, and made another rehab appearance May 27 for Double-A Bowie.

--RHP Kevin Gausman (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7. He had an anti-inflammatory injection May 7. An MRI exam May 12 showed no structural damage. He made 25 throws from 60 feet May 19.

--RHP Jason Garcia (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He went to Sarasota, Fla., in mid-May to begin his rehab.

--2B Jonathan Schoop (partially torn PCL and mild sprain of right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 18. He was fitted for a brace April 21 and was still experiencing swelling as of April 23. He was doing strengthening work as of May 2, but he had fluid drained from the knee again May 5. He began jogging in a pool May 8. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Wesley Wright (left trapezius strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 24. He had an MRI exam April 13, and he was headed to Florida to begin rehabbing. He began throwing the week of April 27 at the Orioles minor league complex in Sarasota and took BP, ran and fielded grounders April 29. He threw 50 pitches from 90 feet on May 5. He pitched in an extended spring training game May 19, and he might appear there a few more times.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

RHP Mike Wright

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Brad Brach

RHP Oliver Drake

RHP Chaz Roe

CATCHERS:

Caleb Joseph

Steve Clevenger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Ryan Flaherty

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

DH Jimmy Paredes

INF Everth Cabrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Travis Snider

CF Adam Jones

RF Steve Pearce

OF Delmon Young

OF David Lough