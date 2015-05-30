Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- The Orioles and manager Buck Showalter are getting closer to the day they’ve long been waiting for -- the return of catcher Matt Wieters.

Wieters last played on May 4, 2014 and eventually underwent Tommy John surgery weeks later that sidelined him for the rest of that year. The Orioles and Wieters had hopes he could make it back for Opening Day this year, but tendinitis issues changed that, and Showalter said on Friday that the team now expects him back on the field next Friday in Cleveland.

“You can tell Matt feels good,” Showalter said. “You can just tell in his voice and his body language that he’s real close.”

Wieters is eligible to come off the disabled list on June 4. Showalter said on Friday that, if all goes well, Wieters will catch at Double-A Bowie Saturday, Class A Frederick Monday and Triple-A Norfolk Wednesday before flying to Cleveland.

He’s been catching every other day and will probably do more of the same when joining the Orioles as they ease him back in.

Caleb Joseph’s been the starter this season, and the Orioles recently called up catcher Steve Clevenger as a backup, but Showalter said the team won’t be required to keep three catchers.

“His physical status will not require us to carry three catchers unless we want to,” Showalter said.

The skipper is just happy that Wieters is going to be back, but they’ll simply take it day-by-day.

“(There’s a) lot of uncharted territory,” Showalter said. “Just want to see how it goes.”

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 23-24

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Rays (RHP Erasmo Ramirez, 2-2, 6.62 ERA) at Orioles (LHP Wei-Yin Chen, 1-3, 3.13 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Miguel Gonzalez continued the success he often has when facing opponents in the American League East. The right-hander has a 20-11 record versus this division and even though he got a no-decision Friday, Gonzalez had a big night, giving up just one run on three hits in eight superb innings. “Miguel was the difference,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “That’s impressive. In the American League East, guys see him so much. There’s no secrets. Miguel was as sharp as you want to see.”

--1B Chris Davis is showing more signs of emerging from his early-season slump. Davis crushed a pitch from RHP Kevin Jepsen to deep right for a game-tying home run Friday night. Davis now has four homers in four games. He finished 2-for-3 in this game and his single in the ninth played a big part in the game-winning rally against the Rays.

--RHP Darren O‘Day performed quite an escape act in the top of the ninth against the Rays on Friday. He gave up two singles and hit a batter to load the bases with no outs in a 1-1 tie. After that, the right-hander retired the next three to get out of the inning. The Orioles then won it in the bottom half. “The second part was more fun than the first,” O‘Day said. “It’s now how we drew it up, but anytime you put a zero on the board is exciting.”

--C Matt Wieters should be back next Friday. Manager Buck Showalter confirmed this before Friday’s 2-1 victory over the Rays. Wieters has not played in nearly 13 months after having Tommy John surgery on his elbow last season. He’ll play a few more rehab games (Saturday, Monday, Wednesday) before re-joining the team in Cleveland next Friday.

--C Ryan Lavarnway won’t be with the Orioles any more. Designated for assignment Tuesday, he cleared waivers Friday night and was outrighted to Triple-A Norfolk. Instead, he chose to become a free agent and look for another team.

--RHP Kevin Gausman threw to some live batters on Friday and continues to progress with a side session coming up in a few days.

--RHP Bud Norris remains on the disabled list (bronchitis), but manager Buck Showalter said he’ll be coming back to the rotation when returning. “He won 15 games for us. ... I’ve got a long memory,” the skipper said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s been a grind, and I‘m working at it every day. It’s going to come. It’s going to come soon.” -- SS J.J. Hardy, who missed the first 25 games with a shoulder injury and has struggled at the plate since his return three weeks ago.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Matt Wieters (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He was taking batting practice and doing some hitting in Florida in mid-April. He batted in extended spring training April 14. Wieters threw from 120 feet, caught three batting practices and batted in a simulated game April 15. He caught in extended spring training games April 23-May 16. He was slowed by a hamstring injury in late May, but he started a rehab assignment with Double-A Bowie on May 26. He will play a few more rehab games before joining the Orioles for the June 5 road game with the Indians. Wieters will catch at Double-A Bowie May 30, Class A Frederick on June 1 and Triple-A Norfolk June 3.

--RHP Bud Norris (bronchitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He started a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on May 22, and he made another rehab appearance May 27 for Double-A Bowie. He should be back soon, according to manager Buck Showalter on May 29.

--RHP Kevin Gausman (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7. He had an anti-inflammatory injection May 7. An MRI exam May 12 showed no structural damage. He made 25 throws from 60 feet May 19. He threw to live batters May 29.

--RHP Jason Garcia (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He went to Sarasota, Fla., in mid-May to begin his rehab.

--2B Jonathan Schoop (partially torn PCL and mild sprain of right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 18. He was fitted for a brace April 21 and was still experiencing swelling as of April 23. He was doing strengthening work as of May 2, but he had fluid drained from the knee again May 5. He began jogging in a pool May 8. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Wesley Wright (left trapezius strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 24. He had an MRI exam April 13, and he was headed to Florida to begin rehabbing. He began throwing the week of April 27 at the Orioles minor league complex in Sarasota and took BP, ran and fielded grounders April 29. He threw 50 pitches from 90 feet on May 5. He pitched in an extended spring training game May 19, and he might appear there a few more times.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

RHP Mike Wright

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Brad Brach

RHP Oliver Drake

RHP Chaz Roe

CATCHERS:

Caleb Joseph

Steve Clevenger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Ryan Flaherty

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

DH Jimmy Paredes

INF Everth Cabrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Travis Snider

CF Adam Jones

RF Steve Pearce

OF Delmon Young

OF David Lough