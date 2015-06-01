Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- The ankle injury that sidelined center fielder Adam Jones for the past two games is only a short-term problem, Baltimore Orioles manager Buck Showalter believes.

Jones sustained a mild sprain of his left ankle in Thursday’s doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox. He was back in the lineup Friday but was still bothered by the injury. On Saturday, he underwent an MRI exam that didn’t show any structural damage.

David Lough was forced into action in place of Jones, and he went a combined 0-for-7 Saturday and Sunday. He was 0-for-4 in the series finale against the Tampa Bay Rays, a 9-5 Orioles loss.

While Lough is solid defensively, he simply cannot match Jones’ production at the plate.

Jones’ absence is the most glaring because he has managed to avoid injuries for much of his career. It was the first time he missed consecutive games in four years.

“The swelling has gone down somewhat,” Showalter said. “I think he’s close. Obviously, at a different point of the season, we might have pushed it. ... I‘m not saying he is going to play tomorrow.”

Jones was not in the clubhouse during media availability.

When asked whether Jones would be available to serve as the designated hitter over the next couple of days, Showalter was non-committal. Nonetheless, Showalter called Jones “a quick healer” and expects to have him back this week.

Even with Jones out, Showalter likes the depth of his outfield with Lough, Travis Snider, Steve Pearce and Delmon Young. He especially likes Lough’s speed.

“He’s a good runner,” Showalter said. “He can score from first on a double, score from second on a single.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 23-26

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, 3-3, 3.14 ERA) at Astros (LHP Brett Oberholtzer, 0-0, 3.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kevin Gausman (right shoulder tendinitis) is scheduled to throw a two-inning, 30-pitch simulated game Tuesday with the Orioles in Houston. Gausman will then join for Class A Frederick on Saturday for a rehab start. If all goes well, he would throw five innings for Double-A Bowie on June 11. “Kevin feels really good,” manager Buck Showalter said.

--C Matt Wieters (elbow) will start Tuesday for Triple-A Norfolk, catching a rehab start by RHP Bud Norris. If all goes well, Wieters will join the Orioles on Friday in Cleveland, making his 2015 debut with the team. In three rehab games so far for Double-A Bowie, Wieters is 2-for-11 with two RBIs.

--RHP Bud Norris (bronchitis) will start Tuesday at Triple-A Norfolk. Matt Wieters, who is also on the disabled list, will start at catcher for Norfolk. Norris was 1-4 with a 9.88 ERA in six starts this season before he became ill in mid-May. Manager Buck Showalter did not commit to when Norris might rejoin the major league rotation.

--OF David Lough started in center field again Sunday with Adam Jones out due to a mild sprain in his left ankle. Lough went 0-for-7 in the two games.

--CF Adam Jones missed his second consecutive game Sunday due to a mild sprain in his left ankle. Jones sustained the injury during Thursday’s doubleheader against the White Sox. On Saturday, he underwent an MRI that didn’t show any structural damage.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I am making some good pitches but not enough. When I‘m falling behind, not making that quality pitch to get out of it. It’s frustrating. It really is. But we don’t stop working, we got to get better. We all know that. And I’ve got some work to do.” -- RHP Chris Tillman, who gave up six runs (five earned) in 4 2/3 innings Sunday during the Orioles’ 9-5 loss to the Rays.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Adam Jones (mild left ankle sprain) did not play May 30-31. He is day-to-day.

--C Matt Wieters (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He was taking batting practice and doing some hitting in Florida in mid-April. He batted in extended spring training April 14. Wieters threw from 120 feet, caught three batting practices and batted in a simulated game April 15. He caught in extended spring training games April 23-May 16. He was slowed by a hamstring injury in late May, but he started a rehab assignment with Double-A Bowie on May 26. Wieters will catch for Triple-A Norfolk on June 3, and he is due to be activated June 5.

--RHP Bud Norris (bronchitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He started a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on May 22, and he made another rehab appearance May 27 for Double-A Bowie. He will start for Norfolk on June 2, but the timetable for his return to the Orioles is uncertain.

--RHP Kevin Gausman (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7. He had an anti-inflammatory injection May 7. An MRI exam May 12 showed no structural damage. He made 25 throws from 60 feet May 19. He is scheduled to pitch a simulated game June 2 in Houston. He will then join Class A Frederick for a June 6 rehab start. If all goes well, he would pitch for Double-A Bowie on June 11.

--RHP Jason Garcia (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He went to Sarasota, Fla., in mid-May to begin his rehab.

--2B Jonathan Schoop (partially torn PCL and mild sprain of right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 18. He was fitted for a brace April 21 and was still experiencing swelling as of April 23. He was doing strengthening work as of May 2, but he had fluid drained from the knee again May 5. He began jogging in a pool May 8. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Wesley Wright (left trapezius strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 24. He had an MRI exam April 13, and he was headed to Florida to begin rehabbing. He began throwing the week of April 27 at the Orioles minor league complex in Sarasota and took BP, ran and fielded grounders April 29. He threw 50 pitches from 90 feet on May 5. He pitched in an extended spring training game May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

RHP Mike Wright

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Brad Brach

RHP Oliver Drake

RHP Chaz Roe

CATCHERS:

Caleb Joseph

Steve Clevenger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Ryan Flaherty

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

DH Jimmy Paredes

INF Everth Cabrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Travis Snider

CF Adam Jones

RF Steve Pearce

OF Delmon Young

OF David Lough