Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- While it was easy to wonder about the decision made by Orioles manager Buck Showalter to pull right-hander Ubaldo Jimenez just one batter into the seventh inning after Jimenez had allowed only three hits to that point, there was no reason to question the logic of the move when Showalter called upon right-hander Brad Brach with the Orioles clinging to a 2-1 lead and with the tying run in scoring position.

Brach was 3-0 with a 1.80 ERA over his previous four appearances, and his three wins ranked fourth among American League relievers entering play on Monday. He earned his first career save on May 2 at Tampa Bay, worked four consecutive scoreless outings in mid-April, and had developed a level of reliability that made the call an easy one with Jimenez set to face Astros third baseman Luis Valbuena with first baseman Chris Carter on second base and one out in the seventh. Valbuena homered off Jimenez in the fifth inning.

Brach (3-1) allowed three runs on two hits and two walks while recording only two outs in surrendering the lead and taking the loss. It was a surprisingly ineffective performance given his recent track record.

“He just couldn’t seem to get himself back in sync,” Showalter said. “Got into a little rut there and couldn’t make an adjustment. Something we thought he had gotten over.”

Said Brach: “It’s just one of those nights I didn’t have it. It’s unfortunate because Ubaldo pitched such a good game and I come in there just trying to get a ground ball, get a double play and I walk the leadoff guy and I‘m putting myself in trouble.”

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 23-27

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Mike Wright, 2-0, 1.40 ERA) at Astros (RHP Collin McHugh, 5-2, 4.24 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS J.J. Hardy was held out of the lineup with soreness in his left side, a condition that occurred unexpectedly while he took light swings in advance of early batting practice. Hardy is listed as day-to-day.

--DH Adam Jones returned to the starting lineup -- but not in his customary center-field position. Jones had been sidelined by a left ankle sprain suffered Thursday while sliding into home plate against the White Sox. Jones finished 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored.

--RF Delmon Young went 2-for-4 and recorded his seventh and eighth outfield assists, which leads the club and also ranks first in the majors. Baltimore has 18 outfield assists, bypassing the White Sox for the major league-lead.

--2B Ryan Flaherty finished 2-for-3 with an RBI triple in the fifth inning off Astros LHP Brett Oberholtzer. For Flaherty, that marked his first triple of the season and first since Aug. 31, 2014 against the Twins.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “As a starting pitcher, you never want to come out of the game but it’s part of the game. You have to do whatever is good for the team.” -- RHP Ubaldo Jimenez.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Adam Jones (mild left ankle sprain) did not play May 30-31. He returned to the lineup June 1.

--SS J.J. Hardy (soreness in his left side) sat out June 1 after he was injured occurred unexpectedly while he took light swings in advance of early batting practice. Hardy is listed as day-to-day.

--C Matt Wieters (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He was taking batting practice and doing some hitting in Florida in mid-April. He batted in extended spring training April 14. Wieters threw from 120 feet, caught three batting practices and batted in a simulated game April 15. He caught in extended spring training games April 23-May 16. He was slowed by a hamstring injury in late May, but he started a rehab assignment with Double-A Bowie on May 26. Wieters will catch for Triple-A Norfolk on June 3, and he is due to be activated June 5.

--RHP Bud Norris (bronchitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He started a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on May 22, and he made another rehab appearance May 27 for Double-A Bowie. He will start for Norfolk on June 2, but the timetable for his return to the Orioles is uncertain.

--RHP Kevin Gausman (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7. He had an anti-inflammatory injection May 7. An MRI exam May 12 showed no structural damage. He made 25 throws from 60 feet May 19. He is scheduled to pitch a simulated game June 2 in Houston. He will then join Class A Frederick for a June 6 rehab start. If all goes well, he would pitch for Double-A Bowie on June 11.

--RHP Jason Garcia (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He went to Sarasota, Fla., in mid-May to begin his rehab.

--2B Jonathan Schoop (partially torn PCL and mild sprain of right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 18. He was fitted for a brace April 21 and was still experiencing swelling as of April 23. He was doing strengthening work as of May 2, but he had fluid drained from the knee again May 5. He began jogging in a pool May 8. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Wesley Wright (left trapezius strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 24. He had an MRI exam April 13, and he was headed to Florida to begin rehabbing. He began throwing the week of April 27 at the Orioles minor league complex in Sarasota and took BP, ran and fielded grounders April 29. He threw 50 pitches from 90 feet on May 5. He pitched in an extended spring training game May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

RHP Mike Wright

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Brad Brach

RHP Oliver Drake

RHP Chaz Roe

CATCHERS:

Caleb Joseph

Steve Clevenger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Ryan Flaherty

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

DH Jimmy Paredes

INF Everth Cabrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Travis Snider

CF Adam Jones

RF Steve Pearce

OF Delmon Young

OF David Lough