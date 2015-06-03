Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- With Triple-A Norfolk set to play a doubleheader Wednesday, the Orioles remain hopeful that both right-hander Bud Norris and catcher Matt Wieters will complete their rehab assignments and soon return to the club off their respective stays on the disabled list.

Norris landed on the 15-day DL on May 18 with bronchitis, and should he showcase the stamina needed to make a smooth transition to the rotation, he could rejoin the Orioles this week and make a start when his turn in the rotation occurs.

As for Wieters, he is scheduled to catch one game of the doubleheader and serve as the designated hitter in the other.

Wieters is nearing an end to his rehab appearances following Tommy John surgery last season. He has three rehab games under his belt, and while the Orioles are anticipating the return of their All-Star backstop, they don’t want to rush that return knowing that these processes require patience.

“You take it as it comes,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said, “and knowing that when Matt gets here, he’s not going to be in midseason form. We’ve seen that with (shortstop) J.J. (Hardy) some. It’s a period you go through, but we’ll get there.”

Wieters hit .308/.339/.500 with five home runs and 18 RBIs over just 26 games before being sidelined with a torn ulnar collateral ligament.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 23-28

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Miguel Gonzalez, 5-3, 3.48 ERA) at Astros (RHP Lance McCullers, 1-0, 2.40 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS J.J. Hardy underwent an MRI on his sore left side, the results of which revealed no significant damage. Hardy, who felt discomfort while taking swings prior to early batting practice Monday, is listed as day-to-day. He made significant improvement from Monday to Tuesday, so there is a chance that he could return to action during the series at Houston that ends Thursday.

--2B Ryan Flaherty tripled for a second consecutive game, becoming the first Baltimore player with triples in back-to-back games since Felix Pie from Sept. 29-Oct. 1, 2010. Flaherty, who now has four career triples, is hitting .385 (5-for-13) during his season-high four-game hitting streak.

--RF Delmon Young finished 1-for-4 with a single off the right field wall in the ninth inning off Astros RHP Luke Gregerson. Young is batting .423 (11-for-26) over his past seven games.

--RHP Mike Wright took the loss Tuesday thanks to an awful third inning in which he allowed five runs. He held the Astros scoreless in the rest of his five-inning outing. He gave up eight hits and one walk while striking out four. Wright allowed two home runs in the third, and he surrendered more runs that frame than he had in any of his three starts this season. Wright entered the night having allowed just three runs over 19 1/3 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Anytime we get four runs, I have to keep that lead. I can’t let it all happen in one inning. Anytime an offense scores four runs, you should win the game.” -- RHP Mike Wright, who gave up five runs in the third inning Tuesday during the Orioles’ 6-4 loss to the Astros.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS J.J. Hardy (sore left side) sat out June 1-2. An MRI exam revealed no significant damage, and he is day-to-day.

--C Matt Wieters (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He was taking batting practice and doing some hitting in Florida in mid-April. He batted in extended spring training April 14. Wieters threw from 120 feet, caught three batting practices and batted in a simulated game April 15. He caught in extended spring training games April 23-May 16. He was slowed by a hamstring injury in late May, but he started a rehab assignment with Double-A Bowie on May 26. Wieters will play for Triple-A Norfolk on June 3, and he is due to be activated June 5.

--RHP Bud Norris (bronchitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He started a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on May 22, and he made another rehab appearance May 27 for Double-A Bowie. He will start for Norfolk on June 3, and it is possible his next start after that will be for Baltimore.

--RHP Kevin Gausman (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7. He had an anti-inflammatory injection May 7. An MRI exam May 12 showed no structural damage. He made 25 throws from 60 feet May 19. He is scheduled to pitch a simulated game June 2 in Houston. He will then join Class A Frederick for a June 6 rehab start. If all goes well, he would pitch for Double-A Bowie on June 11.

--RHP Jason Garcia (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He went to Sarasota, Fla., in mid-May to begin his rehab.

--2B Jonathan Schoop (partially torn PCL and mild sprain of right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 18. He was fitted for a brace April 21 and was still experiencing swelling as of April 23. He was doing strengthening work as of May 2, but he had fluid drained from the knee again May 5. He began jogging in a pool May 8. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Wesley Wright (left trapezius strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 24. He had an MRI exam April 13, and he was headed to Florida to begin rehabbing. He began throwing the week of April 27 at the Orioles minor league complex in Sarasota and took BP, ran and fielded grounders April 29. He threw 50 pitches from 90 feet on May 5. He pitched in an extended spring training game May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

RHP Mike Wright

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Brad Brach

RHP Oliver Drake

RHP Chaz Roe

CATCHERS:

Caleb Joseph

Steve Clevenger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Ryan Flaherty

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

DH Jimmy Paredes

INF Everth Cabrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Travis Snider

CF Adam Jones

RF Steve Pearce

OF Delmon Young

OF David Lough