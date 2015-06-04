Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- With the Orioles’ fifth consecutive loss in the books, Baltimore manager Buck Showalter exercised the sort of calm one would come to expect of an accomplished clubhouse steward. But his resolve doesn’t mean the Orioles don’t have issues to address.

The Orioles, with veterans like shortstop J.J. Hardy and catcher Matt Wieters either unavailable or on the disabled list, have struggled mounting a consistent offensive attack. They’ve scored just 12 runs during their current skid and entered play 10th in the American League in runs scored. Save for their four-run second inning on Tuesday night, the Orioles have been largely shut down by Houston starters this series.

”We’ve been having good at-bats,“ said Orioles center fielder Adam Jones, who snapped an 0-for-11 skid by recording two of the four hits off Astros rookie right-hander Lance McCullers in a 3-1 loss. ”At the end of the day, you have to give credit to the Astros. Those guys are going out there playing their tails off, pitching their tails off, playing good defense. They’re playing good baseball right now.

“We hit a lot of balls hard right at guys tonight. That’s unfortunate but that’s part of the game. So, continuously grind it out, continuously have good at-bats. Let’s just be a little bit more efficient.”

The Orioles can expect an offensive boost when Hardy, who has missed the first three games of this series with soreness in his left side, and Wieters, on the mend from Tommy John surgery last season, return to action. Both have track records for providing offensive production. In the interim, they have to cobble together as many quality at-bats as possible and keep the New York Yankees in their sights in the AL East. The Yankees won earlier Wednesday and lead Baltimore by five games.

“It’s very easy to start beating up on people,” Showalter said. “I‘m certainly not going to. We do a lot of things behind the scenes. We grind it. This is a challenging time. This too shall pass but you wanted it to happen yesterday.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 23-29

STREAK: Lost five

NEXT: Orioles (LHP Wei-Yin Chen, 1-4, 3.21 ERA) at Astros (LHP Dallas Keuchel, 7-1, 1.76 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP T.J. McFarland was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk. McFarland, who will begin his second stint with the Orioles this season, went 0-1 with a 3.60 ERA over five appearances last month. In seven starts with Norfolk, McFarland finished 2-2 with 3.99 ERA over 29 1/3 innings.

--RHP Oliver Drake was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk, having posted a 3.52 ERA over five relief appearances since being recalled on May 23. Drake recorded seven strikeouts over 7 2/3 innings with the Orioles, including one on Tuesday night while allowing one run on two walks over 2/3 innings.

--OF Alejandro De Aza was traded to the Boston Red Sox in exchange for minor league RHP Joe Gunkel. Baltimore also sent cash to the Red Sox in the exchange. De Aza hit .249 with nine doubles, six home runs and 17 RBIs over parts of two seasons with the Orioles, including .214 with three home runs and seven RBIs this season. Gunkle is 12-7 with a 3.05 ERA over three minor league seasons with 178 strikeouts in 165 innings.

--CF Adam Jones tripled and scored in the fourth inning, making the third consecutive game the Orioles recorded a triple. SS Ryan Flaherty tripled in the first two games of the series. Jones, who was 0-for-11 entering the game, also singled in the ninth and finished 2-for-4.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The other guy was a little better. Just not much margin for error. We’ve said the same thing quite a few nights. I‘m the first one to tip my hat to a good young pitcher. You can see why they’re so excited about him.” -- Orioles manager Buck Showalter, of Astros rookie RHP Lance McCullers.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS J.J. Hardy (sore left side) sat out June 1-2. An MRI exam revealed no significant damage, and he is day-to-day.

--C Matt Wieters (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He was taking batting practice and doing some hitting in Florida in mid-April. He batted in extended spring training April 14. Wieters threw from 120 feet, caught three batting practices and batted in a simulated game April 15. He caught in extended spring training games April 23-May 16. He was slowed by a hamstring injury in late May, but he started a rehab assignment with Double-A Bowie on May 26. Wieters will play for Triple-A Norfolk on June 3, and he is due to be activated June 5.

--RHP Bud Norris (bronchitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He started a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on May 22, and he made another rehab appearance May 27 for Double-A Bowie. He will start for Norfolk on June 3, and it is possible his next start after that will be for Baltimore.

--RHP Kevin Gausman (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7. He had an anti-inflammatory injection May 7. An MRI exam May 12 showed no structural damage. He made 25 throws from 60 feet May 19. He is scheduled to pitch a simulated game June 2 in Houston. He will then join Class A Frederick for a June 6 rehab start. If all goes well, he would pitch for Double-A Bowie on June 11.

--RHP Jason Garcia (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He went to Sarasota, Fla., in mid-May to begin his rehab.

--2B Jonathan Schoop (partially torn PCL and mild sprain of right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 18. He was fitted for a brace April 21 and was still experiencing swelling as of April 23. He was doing strengthening work as of May 2, but he had fluid drained from the knee again May 5. He began jogging in a pool May 8. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Wesley Wright (left trapezius strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 24. He had an MRI exam April 13, and he was headed to Florida to begin rehabbing. He began throwing the week of April 27 at the Orioles minor league complex in Sarasota and took BP, ran and fielded grounders April 29. He threw 50 pitches from 90 feet on May 5. He pitched in an extended spring training game May 19.

