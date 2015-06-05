Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- When Baltimore manager Buck Showalter described center fielder Adam Jones as “a rock” following the Orioles’ 3-2 win over the Houston Astros on Thursday, a brief review of what Jones accomplished in the finale of the four-game series crystallized the compliment.

Jones not only followed his multi-hit game Wednesday night with a 3-for-4 performance Thursday that included a go-ahead solo home run in the eighth inning, but he also produced some heady baserunning that ultimately yielded the tying run in the sixth inning.

One night earlier, Jones attempted to carry the Orioles to victory. With his three hits, two runs and acumen Thursday, he skillfully dragged Baltimore to the finish.

”(Orioles first base coach Kirby Wayne) was mad at me because I was supposed to slide and try and break it up,“ Jones said of thwarting a potential double play in the sixth. ”But I told him: ‘Hey, at least I got out the way.’ In hindsight you look at it, it produced a run.

“It’s the small things that add up to be big things, and this team, we’ve got to be efficient in order to win games. And today we proved we were efficient, we played good defense and were able to hold off a pretty good lineup.”

Earlier in the series, Jones was the picture of frustration. He missed consecutive games last weekend for the first time since September 2011 after sustaining a left ankle sprain, and he entered Wednesday mired in an 0-for-11 slump. However, he found his stride at the plate while his teammates scuffled mightily Wednesday against Astros rookie right-hander Lance McCullers, then continued to warm up while making all sorts of winning plays Thursday.

After batting .400 with a .440 on-base percentage and a .707 slugging percentage in April only to slump to .239/.272/.284 in May, a hot Jones is what the Orioles need.

“All of May was a slump,” Jones said. “I‘m going to come every day preparing myself to go out there and have four at-bats and try to get a hit on all four of them. Is it going to happen? No. Do I understand that part of it? Yes. But do I want a hit every time? Of course I do. But I‘m just going to grind it out and just hustle and play the game right. They’ll fall when they fall.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 25-29

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Chris Tillman, 2-7, 5.94 ERA) at Indians (RHP Shaun Marcum, 2-0, 5.49 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS J.J. Hardy (sore left side) was held out of the starting lineup for a fourth consecutive game but entered as a defensive replacement in the ninth inning. Given his return to action in the series finale at Houston, even in a limited role, the Orioles expect Hardy to be back in the starting lineup Friday night in Cleveland.

--RHP Darren O‘Day entered in the seventh inning with one out and two runners on base. He eventually loaded the bases but escaped without allowing a run. O‘Day has compiled six consecutive scoreless outings, and he hasn’t allowed a run in 19 of 22 appearances this season. His 0.89 ERA ranks fourth among American League relief pitchers.

--LHP Wei-Yin Chen struck out a season-high nine batters while allowing two runs on five hits and two walks over 6 1/3 innings. The last time Chen struck out as many as nine batters came on Sept. 12, 2013, against the Yankees.

--CF Adam Jones recorded his seventh three-hit game of the season, finishing 3-for-4 with a home run and two runs. Jones entered Thursday tied for seventh in the American League in three-hit games. His home run in the eighth inning off Astros RHP Chad Qualls was his seventh of the season and his first since May 11 against Toronto.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s a team effort, and if you’re efficient and you do what you have to do and just handle your own and control what you can control, good things happen.” -- CF Adam Jones, after the Orioles’ 3-2 win over the Astros on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS J.J. Hardy (sore left side) sat out June 1-3, then appeared as a sub June 4. He is expected to return to the starting lineup June 5.

--C Matt Wieters (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He was taking batting practice and doing some hitting in Florida in mid-April. He batted in extended spring training April 14. Wieters threw from 120 feet, caught three batting practices and batted in a simulated game April 15. He caught in extended spring training games April 23-May 16. He was slowed by a hamstring injury in late May, but he started a rehab assignment with Double-A Bowie on May 26. Wieters played for Triple-A Norfolk on June 3, and he is due to be activated June 5.

--RHP Bud Norris (bronchitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He started a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on May 22, and he made another rehab appearance May 27 for Double-A Bowie. He made a rehab start for Norfolk on June 4, and it is possible his next start will be for Baltimore.

--RHP Kevin Gausman (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7. He had an anti-inflammatory injection May 7. An MRI exam May 12 showed no structural damage. He made 25 throws from 60 feet May 19. He threw a simulated game June 2. He is scheduled to start a rehab assignment with Class A Frederick on June 6. If all goes well, he would pitch for Double-A Bowie on June 11.

--RHP Jason Garcia (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He went to Sarasota, Fla., in mid-May to begin his rehab.

--2B Jonathan Schoop (partially torn PCL and mild sprain of right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 18. He was fitted for a brace April 21 and was still experiencing swelling as of April 23. He was doing strengthening work as of May 2, but he had fluid drained from the knee again May 5. He began jogging in a pool May 8. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Wesley Wright (left trapezius strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 24. He had an MRI exam April 13, and he was headed to Florida to begin rehabbing. He began throwing the week of April 27 at the Orioles minor league complex in Sarasota and took BP, ran and fielded grounders April 29. He threw 50 pitches from 90 feet on May 5. He pitched in an extended spring training game May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

RHP Mike Wright

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Brad Brach

RHP Chaz Roe

LHP T.J. McFarland

CATCHERS:

Caleb Joseph

Steve Clevenger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Ryan Flaherty

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

DH Jimmy Paredes

INF Everth Cabrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Travis Snider

CF Adam Jones

RF Steve Pearce

OF Delmon Young

OF David Lough