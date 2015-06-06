Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- Matt Wieters’ long road back from Tommy John surgery officially ended on Friday, and the Orioles’ all-star catcher celebrated by helping lead his team to a 5-2 win over the Indians. Wieters was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI.

It was the first time Wieters appeared in a major league game since May 10 of last year. He was placed on the disabled list on May 11, and has been there ever since. He had Tommy John surgery on June 17, and remained on the DL until the Orioles activated him prior to Friday’s game that Wieters was instrumental in helping win.

“We didn’t need Matt to have a game like that for us to realize what he means to us,” said Orioles manager Buck Showalter. “It’s been a long time for Matt to be out, but he’s probably in the best shape of his life. He did a lot of work in Florida (with the Orioles’ extended spring program).”

The Orioles welcomed Wieters back not just for what he contributes at the plate, but also behind it. Nobody was happier to see Wieters return than right-hander Chris Tillman. It’s probably no coincidence that Tillman’s winless streak, which had stretched nearly to two months, ended Friday, in Wieters’ first game back.

“I haven’t shook him off in years. He knows what I want to throw. It’s good to have him back,” said Tillman, who prior to Friday hadn’t won a game since April 18 and went 0-6 with a 6.10 ERA in seven starts between wins.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 25-29

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, 3-3, 3.12 ERA) at Indians (RHP Danny Salazar, 5-1, 3.79 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF Rey Navarro has been recalled from Triple-A Norfolk. This is Navarro’s third stint with the Orioles this season. In his first two he hit .276 (8-20) with a home run and three RBIs. In 14 games at Norfolk, Navarro hit .315 with a home run and five RBIs.

--LHP Cesar Cabral’s contract was selected from Triple-A Norfolk. In a combined 21 relief appearances at Norfolk and Double-A Bowie Cabral did not allow a run in 21 2/3 innings, while striking out 25.

--C Steve Clevenger has been optioned to Triple-A Norfolk. Clevenger was recalled from Norfolk on May 26. In four games with the Orioles he was 5-for-11 (.455) with a double and one RBI.

--RHP Mike Wright has been optioned to Triple-A Norfolk. Wright was recalled on May 13. In four starts with the Orioles Wright was 2-1 with a 2.96 ERA.

--INF Everth Cabrera has been designated for assignment. In 29 games with the Orioles, Cabrera batted .208 with no homers and four RBIs.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Bud Norris (bronchitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He started a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on May 22, and he made another rehab appearance May 27 for Double-A Bowie. He made a rehab start for Norfolk on June 4, and it is possible his next start will be for Baltimore.

--RHP Kevin Gausman (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7. He had an anti-inflammatory injection May 7. An MRI exam May 12 showed no structural damage. He made 25 throws from 60 feet May 19. He threw a simulated game June 2. He is scheduled to start a rehab assignment with Class A Frederick on June 6. If all goes well, he would pitch for Double-A Bowie on June 11.

--RHP Jason Garcia (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He went to Sarasota, Fla., in mid-May to begin his rehab.

--2B Jonathan Schoop (partially torn PCL and mild sprain of right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 18. He was fitted for a brace April 21 and was still experiencing swelling as of April 23. He was doing strengthening work as of May 2, but he had fluid drained from the knee again May 5. He began jogging in a pool May 8. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Wesley Wright (left trapezius strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 24. He had an MRI exam April 13, and he was headed to Florida to begin rehabbing. He began throwing the week of April 27 at the Orioles minor league complex in Sarasota and took BP, ran and fielded grounders April 29. He threw 50 pitches from 90 feet on May 5. He pitched in an extended spring training game May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Brian Matusz (suspended)

RHP Brad Brach

RHP Chaz Roe

LHP T.J. McFarland

LHP Cesar Cabral

CATCHERS:

Matt Wieters

Caleb Joseph

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Ryan Flaherty

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

DH Jimmy Paredes

INF Rey Navarro

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Travis Snider

CF Adam Jones

RF Steve Pearce

OF Delmon Young

OF David Lough