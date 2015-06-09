Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

The Baltimore Orioles picked a pitcher first in six of their last seven Major League Baseball drafts, but went for a big bat this time, choosing Florida State outfielder DJ Stewart with their first-round pick on Monday.

They took Stewart with the 25th overall pick. He is a 6-foot, 230-pound, left-handed hitter who can hit for average and also has some power. Stewart had a .318 average this season -- down 33 points from last year -- but banged out 15 homers with 59 RBIs for the Seminoles.

Stewart played left field in college and appears to be just average defensively, so he probably will be a corner outfielder who also could be a designated hitter. However, the Orioles said they liked his defense, offense and all of his baseball skills.

“He’s strong; that’s what we like about him,” Orioles director of scouting Gary Rajsich said in a late-night conference call after Round 2. “He’s a very good athlete. Don’t take him too lightly. He’s a heads-up, smart baseball player.”

Stewart, who is represented by Scott Boras, said he was just happy to be picked by the Orioles and now looks forward to the next step.

“It was just a dream come true,” Stewart said in the conference call. “You think about the name being called your whole life...and to see it happen is a dream come true. (Now), I‘m going to give it my all every single game.”

Rajsich said if the Orioles sign the outfielder that his first assignment could be at Class A Aberdeen (Md.). That’s the team owned by Cal Ripken and it plays in the short-season New York-Penn League.

Stewart uses a rather extreme crouch at the plate, and some draft observers have wondered if that hinders his power. But it doesn’t hurt his eye as Stewart drew 69 walks in 2015, and Rajsich said the Orioles won’t try to change that part of his stance.

Florida State head coach Mike Martin said he sees good things for Stewart in the future.

“There have been a number of outstanding young me to come through our program, but none better than DJ Stewart in the way that he displayed leadership both on and off the field,” Martin said in a statement.

The Orioles’ next pick was shortstop Ryan Mountcastle from Hagerty High School in Florida. They took him with their compensation pick (for losing Nelson Cruz last year), which was 36thoverall.

Mountcastle is committed to Central Florida, but he’s got size (6-foot-4, 190 pounds) and some are projecting him as a left or right fielder or even a third baseman.

Mountcastle could develop into a solid line-drive or power hitter, and Rajsich said the Orioles see him as a “middle-of-the-order bat.”

He also said that Mountcastle would begin his minor league career at shortstop -- although that could change as time goes on.

The Orioles went back to pitching for their final pick of the first night, taking right-hander Jonathan Hughes of Flowery Branch High School in Georgia in the second round, 68th overall.

The 6-foot-2 Hughes has committed to Georgia Tech and has a good mix of four pitches.

“We love his arm,” Rajsich said. “Jonathan has advanced mechanics and he has a plus arm. We look for (that).”

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 31-23

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Red Sox (LHP Eduardo Rodriguez, 2-0, 0.61 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Miguel Gonzalez, 5-4, 3.54 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF DJ Stewart was selected with the 25th overall pick in the draft. He is a strong left-handed hitter who can give the Orioles average and power. He batted .318 with 15 homers and 59 RBIs at Florida State this year -- in addition to 69 walks. The Orioles are in need of corner outfielders now, and Stewart could be a good fit if everything works out.

--SS Ryan Mountcastle was selected with the 36th overall, pick in Monday’s draft. He’s committed to Central Florida and played shortstop in high school. But some are projecting the 6-foot-4, 190-pounder as more of a corner outfielder or third baseman in pro ball although the Orioles are saying he’ll begin as a shortstop and they love his glove and see him playing third or short just as well.

--RHP Bud Norris was activated off the disabled list prior to the game and made his first start since May 10. Norris had been on the DL since May 18 with a case of bronchitis. Norris got the win Sunday, pitching five innings, giving up one run on four hits while striking out seven and walking two. “It felt great to get back out there and help us win a game against a good club,” Norris said.

--INF Rey Navarro was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk, making room on the roster for RHP Bud Norris, who was activated off the disabled list. Navarro hit .276/.276/.448 with one homer and three RBIs in 10 games for Baltimore.

--CF Adam Jones’ home run in the first inning Sunday was his third long ball in the past four days. In his past five games, Jones is hitting .476 (10-for-21) with two triples, three home runs and four RBIs.

--C Matt Wieters had an impressive first three games after being activated off the disabled list. Wieters had a triple and a home run Sunday. In the three games at Cleveland, his first three games of the season, Wieters went 5-for-12 with a single, a double, a triple and three RBIs.

--RHP Kevin Gausman (right shoulder tendinitis) began a rehab assignment with Class A Frederick on Saturday, throwing three scoreless innings. He allowed one hit and no walks while striking out four. If he progresses without incident, he would pitch for Double-A Bowie on Thursday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s about where we wanted him to get in his first game back. He was good early, and I said to myself, ‘That’s Bud.'” -- Manager Buck Showalter, who came off the disabled list and pitched seven effective innings Sunday in the Orioles’ 7-3 win over the Indians.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Kevin Gausman (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7. He had an anti-inflammatory injection May 7. An MRI exam May 12 showed no structural damage. He made 25 throws from 60 feet May 19. He threw a simulated game June 2. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Frederick on June 6. His next start might be for Double-A Bowie on June 11.

--RHP Jason Garcia (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He went to Sarasota, Fla., in mid-May to begin his rehab.

--2B Jonathan Schoop (partially torn PCL and mild sprain of right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 18. He was fitted for a brace April 21 and was still experiencing swelling as of April 23. He was doing strengthening work as of May 2, but he had fluid drained from the knee again May 5. He began jogging in a pool May 8. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Wesley Wright (left trapezius strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 24. He had an MRI exam April 13, and he was headed to Florida to begin rehabbing. He began throwing the week of April 27 at the Orioles minor league complex in Sarasota and took BP, ran and fielded grounders April 29. He threw 50 pitches from 90 feet on May 5. He pitched in an extended spring training game May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

RHP Bud Norris

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Brian Matusz (suspended)

RHP Brad Brach

RHP Chaz Roe

LHP T.J. McFarland

LHP Cesar Cabral

CATCHERS:

Matt Wieters

Caleb Joseph

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Ryan Flaherty

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

DH Jimmy Paredes

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Travis Snider

CF Adam Jones

RF Steve Pearce

OF Delmon Young

OF David Lough