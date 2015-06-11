Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- The Orioles will be facing more decisions in the coming days about their starting rotation because of right-hander Miguel Gonzalez’s injury in Tuesday night’s game with Boston.

Gonzalez suffered a right groin strain and left after 4 1/3 innings. He said he was hopeful to make his next start, but the groin was giving him pain Wednesday. That could put him on the disabled list and force the Orioles to make a move to fill in Gonzalez’s spot when it comes up next on Sunday.

Orioles manager Buck Showalter said before the game that Gonzalez was sore and that his Sunday start is in jeopardy. The bullpen had to throw four more innings in Wednesday’s 5-2 victory -- now they’ve gone 8 2/3 in two days -- so a move could be coming.

Afterward, Showalter said that “I think we’re leaning toward making a move tomorrow just to cover ourselves. But something could change between here and there.”

The Orioles have other options for that Sunday start if Gonzalez winds up on the disabled list, but they’ll have to decide which direction to go.

Showalter said right-handers Mike Wright and Tyler Wilson could come up from Triple-A Norfolk and step in as both already have pitched well up here this season. Those seem to be their top two options.

The bigger worry would be how long Gonzalez would be sidelined. He battled through a similar problem -- almost the same thing, he said Tuesday night -- in 2012 but didn’t need to go on the disabled list then.

This time is a different story, and although the Orioles have depth, Gonzalez has been one of their top pitchers this year. They certainly don’t want to lose him for an extended stretch.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 28-30

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Red Sox (LHP Wade Miley, 5-5, 4.67 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Chris Tillman, 3-7, 5.61 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Wei-Yin Chen battled through five-plus innings and finally snapped a three-game losing streak in Wednesday’s 5-2 victory over the Red Sox. Chen has pitched well in most of his starts this season but either didn’t get offensive support or ran into bad luck. This time, he gave up two runs on seven hits in five innings plus two batters, but that proved to be enough, especially because the Orioles made a number of great plays on defense behind him. “I can only say that it wasn’t one of my best days,” he said through an interpreter. “Some pitches, it wasn’t working real well, but as you can see today, my teammates played fantastic defense behind me.”

--1B Chris Davis is usually known for his power, but in Wednesday’s game, he sent a subtle message to all the teams that put on the shift against him. Davis led off the second inning with a perfectly-placed but down the third-base line for an infield single. Will that affect the way teams shift against him?

--SS J.J. Hardy has been his normal self in the field since joining the team after missing the first month. His bat has taken a bit longer to heat up, but it’s coming now. Hardy went 1-for-3 with two RBIs in Wednesday’s 5-2 victory. Hardy has said several times that his bat will wake up, not to worry, and he’s now gone 4-for-10 in the last three games with his average moving up to .208.

--CF Adam Jones truly did a little bit of everything in Wednesday’s win. He drove in a run with a third-inning single and made three big plays in the outfield. Jones threw out SS Xander Bogaerts at second when he tried to stretch a single in the second. Also, Jones twice robbed CF Mookie Betts, making a leaping catch in that same inning and diving to catch another liner from him in the fifth. “He doesn’t cede anything,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “It’s infectious.”

--RHP Darren O‘Day earned his second save with two perfect innings. He struck out four of the six batters he faced as the Orioles’ bullpen all are helping a bit more since they’re one man short due to the suspension of LHP Brian Matusz. “Strikeouts are fun but not necessary,” O‘Day said. “It was a good night. It was just nice to continue the good work that the other guys have done.”

--LHP Wesley Wright, who’s been on the disabled list since April 11 due to a left trapezius strain, will be going out on a rehab assignment in the coming days. The Orioles didn’t have details on it yet.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We have been one of the top defensive teams in baseball the last few years, so it’s of the utmost importance. Our pitching was the key tonight. Put us in a good situation to get the tempo up. You can make good plays when your tempo is up.” -- CF Adam Jones.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Miguel Gonzalez (right groin strain) left his June 9 start. Manager Buck Showalter said June 10 that Gonzalez’s June 14 start is in jeopardy, and the Orioles will need to decide on their next move.

--LHP Wesley Wright (left trapezius strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 24. He had an MRI exam April 13, and he was headed to Florida to begin rehabbing. He began throwing the week of April 27 at the Orioles minor league complex in Sarasota and took BP, ran and fielded grounders April 29. He threw 50 pitches from 90 feet on May 5. He pitched in an extended spring training game May 19. As of June 119, the plan was for him to head out on a rehab assignment in the next several days, but the Orioles hadn’t decided yet where he’ll go. Wright will go to extended spring training June 12 and then out to rehab.

--2B Jonathan Schoop (partially torn PCL and mild sprain of right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 18. He was fitted for a brace April 21 and was still experiencing swelling as of April 23. He was doing strengthening work as of May 2, but he had fluid drained from the knee again May 5. He began jogging in a pool May 8. Schoop slid for the first time June 10 and his straight-ahead running speed has improved.

--RHP Kevin Gausman (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7. He had an anti-inflammatory injection May 7. An MRI exam May 12 showed no structural damage. He made 25 throws from 60 feet May 19. He threw a simulated game June 2. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Frederick on June 6. His next start will be for Double-A Bowie on June 11.

--RHP Jason Garcia (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He went to Sarasota, Fla., in mid-May to begin his rehab.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

RHP Bud Norris

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Brian Matusz (suspended)

RHP Brad Brach

RHP Chaz Roe

LHP T.J. McFarland

CATCHERS:

Matt Wieters

Caleb Joseph

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Ryan Flaherty

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

DH Jimmy Paredes

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Travis Snider

CF Adam Jones

RF Steve Pearce

OF Nolan Reimold

OF Delmon Young

OF David Lough