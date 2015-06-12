Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- With right-hander Miguel Gonzalez not progressing from a strained right groin, the Baltimore Orioles place him on the 15-day disabled list Thursday and brought up right-hander Mike Wright from Triple-A Norfolk.

The Gonzalez move is retroactive to June 10, and it leaves a hole in the rotation for Sunday’s game against the New York Yankees. Manager Buck Showalter and Wright both said that Wright would be in the bullpen through Saturday, and then they will see what’s up for Sunday.

“We’re going to do what we can do to win this game tonight,” Showalter said Thursday before the Orioles beat the Boston Red Sox 6-5 without utilizing Wright. “Then tomorrow, when we play another team, we’re going to do whatever it takes to try to win that game, and when the smoke clears, we have three options that we can use for Sunday, and we’ll decide then.”

Normally, Wright would not be eligible to pitch for the Orioles until Monday because a player can’t come back and play for the major league team that sent him back to the minors for 10 days, and he was demoted June 5.

Wright’s situation is different because he is replacing an injured player, and therefore he can return sooner. The 25-year old rookie is 2-1 with a 2.96 ERA in four starts with the Orioles this year.

“I was hoping it was going to happen, but it’s always good news to know you’re coming back,” Wright said. “I didn’t want anyone to get hurt, especially Miguel. I like Miguel. I don’t want anyone to get hurt, obviously, but it’s nice to be up here.”

Gonzalez sustained a similar groin injury in 2012 but didn’t have to go on the disabled list. It didn’t work out that way this time.

“(I‘m) a little bummed; I understand that it is the right thing to do,” Gonzalez said. “It’s not feeling any better. It’s still sore. We will just go from there and see what happens. Just take our time and hopefully be ready in two weeks.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 29-30

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Michael Pineda, 7-2, 3.33 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, 3-3, 3.02 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kevin Gausman made his second rehab start Thursday, and he struggled with Double-A Bowie. He gave up four runs on four hits -- including two homers -- and two walks with four strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings. Afterward, he reportedly felt fine. Gausman has been out since May 7 due to right shoulder tendinitis.

--RHP Chris Tillman won his second consecutive start even though he gave up four runs on five hits in 5 2/3 innings. He retired Boston in order in the first three innings before running into trouble in two of the last three innings. “Yeah, even when it’s not going good, I take the positive and go with (it) and work on what I need to work on,” he said. “As long as you keep moving forward and see the positive in stuff, you’re heading in the right direction.”

--RHP Miguel Gonzalez’s strained right groin has landed him on the 15-day disabled list. He hurt the groin in Tuesday’s game, and the Orioles waited until Thursday before making the move, which is retroactive to June 10 but also leaves a hole in the rotation for Sunday’s game against the Yankees.

--RHP Mike Wright was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk to take RHP Miguel Gonzalez’s spot on the roster and likely the rotation. Wright, a rookie who was 2-1 in his first four major league starts this season, will be in the bullpen for the next two games, and if everything shakes out the right way, he could start Sunday against the Yankees.

--CF Adam Jones continued his power surge Thursday. He hit his fourth home run in seven games, a solo shot in the first that gave the Orioles a 1-0 lead over Boston. Jones has 10 homers this season, and the Orioles need his power since their offense has not been consistent.

--LF Nolan Reimold truly did a little bit of everything Thursday in the Orioles’ victory. He made a great running catch in the first inning, finished with eight putouts in left, and hit his first home run since being called up before Tuesday’s game. Reimold belted a solo shot to deep center leading off the third inning and contributed a number of good plays in the field. “You want to make plays on defense and hit the ball, so it went well tonight,” Reimold said. “It was just one game, so it’s a long season. Keep grinding it and hopefully I’ll be able to help out a little more.”

--3B Manny Machado again helped with defense and offense. He made a great backhand stop and threw out Boston LF Hanley Ramirez in the first and later added a solo homer in the fourth. In the seventh, Machado gambled to advance from second to third on a fly ball and then scored on C Matt Wieters’ sacrifice fly for a 6-4 Baltimore lead.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We are playing good baseball. We are playing really good baseball. ... Our pitching staff is pitching well, and we are getting rhythm.” -- 3B Manny Machado, after the Orioles’ 6-5 win over the Red Sox on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Miguel Gonzalez (right groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 10. He hopes to return in late June.

--LHP Wesley Wright (left trapezius strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 24. He had an MRI exam April 13, and he was headed to Florida to begin rehabbing. He began throwing the week of April 27 at the Orioles minor league complex in Sarasota and took BP, ran and fielded grounders April 29. He threw 50 pitches from 90 feet on May 5. He pitched in an extended spring training game May 19. Wright will go to extended spring training June 12 before beginning a rehab assignment.

--2B Jonathan Schoop (partially torn PCL and mild sprain of right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 18. He was fitted for a brace April 21 and was still experiencing swelling as of April 23. He was doing strengthening work as of May 2, but he had fluid drained from the knee again May 5. He began jogging in a pool May 8. Schoop slid for the first time June 10.

--RHP Kevin Gausman (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7. He had an anti-inflammatory injection May 7. An MRI exam May 12 showed no structural damage. He made 25 throws from 60 feet May 19. He threw a simulated game June 2. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Frederick on June 6, then made a rehab start for Double-A Bowie on June 11.

--RHP Jason Garcia (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He went to Sarasota, Fla., in mid-May to begin his rehab.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Mike Wright

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Brian Matusz (suspended)

RHP Brad Brach

RHP Chaz Roe

LHP T.J. McFarland

CATCHERS:

Matt Wieters

Caleb Joseph

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Ryan Flaherty

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

DH Jimmy Paredes

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Travis Snider

CF Adam Jones

RF Steve Pearce

OF Nolan Reimold

OF Delmon Young

OF David Lough