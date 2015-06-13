Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- Even in a game that finished with a final score of 11-3, there were a number of nervous moments for the winning Baltimore Orioles.

But none was more stressful than the first inning when the New York Yankees loaded the bases with nobody out and looked poised to start the night with a big inning.

Brett Gardner and Chase Headley started the night with singles, then Orioles starting pitcher Ubaldo Jimenez walked designated hitter Alex Rodriguez to load the bases.

Jimenez, who has been inconsistent for the Orioles this year, stayed tough -- retiring Mark Teixeira on a popup, striking out Brian McCann, then getting Carlos Beltran on a long, lazy fly to right.

“We had him (Jimenez) on the ropes.” said Yankees manager Joe Girardi. “Tex just missed a pitch. Carlos just missed a pitch. We come out of there with three or four runs and maybe it’s a different game.”

Jimenez allowed the Yankees to score three runs before leaving the game, but in his mind, the first inning had been the real threat.

“It was a blessing to get out of that inning without any damage,” said Jimenez, who pitched into the sixth inning to win for the first time in six starts. “It was a really tough inning, and I had to throw a lot of pitches in that inning and that’s why I couldn’t go deeper in the game.”

On a hot, humid night where the temperature rose into the 90s, Jimenez (4-3) threw 109 pitches, allowing three runs on six hits and walking two. Besides the first, he also struggled but survived in the fourth inning when he allowed two runs on a home run by Yankees rookie Mason Williams.

”It was difficult. It was really hot. A lot of sweat going on out there,“ said Jimenez. ”But their lineup, you know the Yankees are going to be working the count. They’re going to make you throw the pitches right down the middle and they’re going to take good swings at it.

“It was a really tough game. The last two games have been really tough. I had to grind it out. I had to find whatever I can to get out of the innings,” he added.

Jimenez left in the sixth after giving up a leadoff single to Carlos Beltran. From that point on, four Baltimore relievers -- T.J. MacFarland, Tommy Hunter, Darren O‘Day and Brad Brach - shut out the Yankees on three hits and a walk.

“I thought the key inning was the first one with Ubaldo,” said Orioles manager Buck Showalter. “He had bases loaded, nobody out and four, five and six, and wiggled out of that. We wiggled out of a lot. They were a base hit away from being in that game in a lot of different spots. Never felt like they were out of it. Seemed like we were trying to spread around the innings and have everybody tomorrow, which I think we were able to do with the exception of Brach.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 30-30

STREAK: Won five

NEXT: Yankees (LHP CC Sabathia, 3-7, 5.25 ERA) at Orioles RHP (Bud Norris, 2-4, 8.63 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Chris Davis hit his 12th home run of the season Friday night, a towering shot to right field. In addition to his three-run dinger, Davis had a first-inning single to drive in a run. His four-RBI night was one shy of his career best.

--3B Manny Machado had his fifth multi-hit game in his last six games, going 2-for-4 with a walk and three runs scored. Machado has a six-game hitting streak going.

--2B Jonathan Schoop is expected to return to Baltimore on Sunday and work out with the Orioles through Thursday, when it is hoped that he will start a rehab assignment. Schoop has been on the DL since April 18 with a sprained right knee. Schoop was batting .259 (7 for 27) when he was placed on the DL.

--Manager Buck Showalter won his 407th game with the Orioles on Friday, which ties him with Hank Bauer for the third-winningest manager in Orioles history. He is approaching 2,500 career games as a manager (on July 5) and also recently passed Charlie Grimm for 33rd on the all-time list. Showalter’s 1,289 wins are split between Baltimore, Arizona, Texas and the Yankees.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re definitely swinging the bats well. I think it’s big for us to go up there and continue to have great at-bats, not just go up there hacking, but really have an approach, have a plan and stick to it. I think that’s going to pay off over the course of the season.” -- 1B Chris Davis.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Jonathan Schoop (partially torn PCL and mild sprain of right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 18. He was fitted for a brace April 21 and was still experiencing swelling as of April 23. He was doing strengthening work as of May 2, but he had fluid drained from the knee again May 5. He began jogging in a pool May 8. Schoop slid for the first time June 10. He is expected to return to Baltimore on June 14 and work out with the Orioles through June 18, when it is hoped that he will start a rehab assignment.

--RHP Miguel Gonzalez (right groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 10. He hopes to return in late June.

--LHP Wesley Wright (left trapezius strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 24. He had an MRI exam April 13, and he was headed to Florida to begin rehabbing. He began throwing the week of April 27 at the Orioles minor league complex in Sarasota and took BP, ran and fielded grounders April 29. He threw 50 pitches from 90 feet on May 5. He pitched in an extended spring training game May 19. Wright will go to extended spring training June 12 before beginning a rehab assignment.

--RHP Kevin Gausman (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7. He had an anti-inflammatory injection May 7. An MRI exam May 12 showed no structural damage. He made 25 throws from 60 feet May 19. He threw a simulated game June 2. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Frederick on June 6, then made a rehab start for Double-A Bowie on June 11.

--RHP Jason Garcia (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He went to Sarasota, Fla., in mid-May to begin his rehab.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Mike Wright

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Brian Matusz (suspended)

RHP Brad Brach

RHP Chaz Roe

LHP T.J. McFarland

CATCHERS:

Matt Wieters

Caleb Joseph

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Ryan Flaherty

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

DH Jimmy Paredes

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Travis Snider

CF Adam Jones

RF Steve Pearce

OF Nolan Reimold

OF Delmon Young

OF David Lough