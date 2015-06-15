Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- Right-handed reliever Tyler Wilson rejoined the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday, and he was immediately called into action.

With Baltimore trailing the division rival New York Yankees 5-3, Wilson came on to face designated hitter Alex Rodriguez with two outs and no runners on base in the sixth inning. He fanned Rodriguez and finished the game, tossing 3 1/3 scoreless innings on a steamy, 90-degree afternoon in Baltimore’s 5-3 loss.

“No matter what the situation is -- ahead, behind -- my job, especially there being behind a couple of runs, is trying to get quick contact, get the offense back in the dugout, and give them a chance to score some runs and build some momentum on our side of the ball,” said Wilson, who was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk before the game.

Wilson, who was 1-1 with a 3.38 ERA in an earlier stint with the Orioles this season, was glad to get thrown right into the mix.

“(I was) ready to go,” the 25-year-old said. “I was scheduled to start in Norfolk anyway. I was tapered and ready to go.”

Wilson’s effort, coming on a day when Baltimore starter Mike Wright lasted just four-plus innings, was timely for manager Buck Showalter.

“Each day it changes managing a bullpen and keeping your people healthy,” Showalter said. “Tyler was big for us today, and hopefully we’ll reap the benefits of his outing over the next week. His outing today makes other people better tomorrow.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 31-31

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Aaron Harang, 4-7, 3.04 ERA) at Orioles (LHP Wei-Yin Chen, 2-4, 3.21 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Wei-Yin Chen (2-4, 3.21 ERA) starts against the Phillies on Monday. He allowed two runs on seven hits over five innings in his last start, a win against Boston. Chen leads the Orioles with seven quality starts and has allowed as many as four earned runs only once, but the Orioles are averaging only 3.45 runs behind him.

--RHP Tyler Wilson was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk, and he threw 3 1/3 scoreless innings of relief Sunday in Baltimore’s 5-3 loss to the Yankees. “Tyler was big for us today, and hopefully we’ll reap the benefits of his outing today over the next week,” manager Buck Showalter said. “His outing today makes other people better tomorrow.”

--LHP T.J. McFarland was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk, clearing a spot in the Baltimore bullpen for RHP Tyler Wilson. McFarland is 0-1 with a 1.93 ERA in 10 games over two stints with the Orioles this season.

--3B Manny Machado continues to succeed in the leadoff spot. He extended his hitting streak to eight games with a first-inning single and walked twice in five plate appearances Sunday in Baltimore’s 5-3 loss to the Yankees. During his streak, Machado is 15-for-33 (.455).

--RHP Mike Wright (2-2) struggled against the Yankees on Sunday. Filling in for Miguel Gonzalez (groin strain), Wright allowed five runs on six hits and three walks in four-plus innings of Baltimore’s 5-3 loss. He threw 104 pitches, 62 for strikes, on a sticky, 90-degree afternoon. “It was a hot day. I got a little worn down,” Wright said. “They were fouling off good pitches all day. I was trying to make better pitches, and they ended up not being anywhere close.”

--LHP Brian Matusz (1-2, 3.44) was reinstated after serving an eight-game suspension for having a foreign substance on his arm while pitching. He threw 1 2/3 innings Sunday, allowing what proved to be the game-winning hit to Yankees C John Ryan Murphy with two outs in the fifth. He walked one and struck out four.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was throwing some good pitches and they kept fouling them off and kept battling. They ended up having the upper hand.” -- RHP Mike Wright, who took the loss Sunday as the Orioles fell 5-3 to the Yankees.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Jonathan Schoop (partially torn PCL and mild sprain of right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list April 18. He was fitted for a brace April 21 and was still experiencing swelling as of April 23. He was doing strengthening work as of May 2, but he had fluid drained from the knee again May 5. He began jogging in a pool May 8. Schoop slid for the first time June 10. He might be able to start a rehab assignment late in the week of June 15-21.

--RHP Miguel Gonzalez (right groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 10. He hopes to return in late June.

--LHP Wesley Wright (left trapezius strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 24. He had an MRI exam April 13, and he was headed to Florida to begin rehabbing. He began throwing the week of April 27 at the Orioles minor league complex in Sarasota and took BP, ran and fielded grounders April 29. He threw 50 pitches from 90 feet on May 5. He pitched in an extended spring training game May 19. He might be able to start a rehab assignment by late June.

--RHP Kevin Gausman (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7. He had an anti-inflammatory injection May 7. An MRI exam May 12 showed no structural damage. He made 25 throws from 60 feet May 19. He threw a simulated game June 2. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Frederick on June 6, then made a rehab start for Double-A Bowie on June 11.

--RHP Jason Garcia (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 11. He went to Sarasota, Fla., in mid-May to begin his rehab.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Mike Wright

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Brad Brach

RHP Chaz Roe

RHP Tyler Wilson

CATCHERS:

Matt Wieters

Caleb Joseph

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Ryan Flaherty

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

DH Jimmy Paredes

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Travis Snider

CF Adam Jones

RF Steve Pearce

OF Nolan Reimold

OF Delmon Young

OF David Lough